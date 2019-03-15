Wiley and The Norwegian Directorate for ICT and Joint Services in Higher Education and Research Partner to Advance Scholarly Research and Publishing in Norway

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JWA)(NYSE:JWB), a global leader in
research and education, and Unit - The Norwegian Directorate for ICT and
Joint Services in Higher Education and Research - today announced a
combined open access and subscription agreement effective March 14,
2019. This three-year agreement will provide 33 Norwegian institutions
with continued access to Wiley’s subscription journals and enables their
affiliated authors to publish open access articles in Wiley titles. This
partnership will advance open science and discovery to create more
impact for scholarly research.
As part of the agreement, all eligible researchers and students will be
automatically identified and notified of the opportunity to publish open
access through their institutional connection, at no additional charge.
The 33 eligible institutions will also have access to a distinct open
access account dashboard for easy administration of their account, quick
article approval, and in-depth reporting.
“This partnership with the Norwegian Directorate for ICT and Joint
Services in Higher Education and Research will drive us towards a more
open research landscape,” said Executive Vice President of Research at
Wiley, Judy Verses. “This collaborative agreement is another example of
how critical partnerships are in creating impact for researchers' work,
enhancing publishing services for authors and librarians, and the
importance of offering sustainable publishing models.”
“Unit, on behalf of our research communities, has negotiated an
agreement with Wiley. This agreement includes open access publishing and
reading rights to research articles in approximately 1,500 academic
journals. This agreement is the first of its kind in Norway, and it is
Unit’s goal to enter into similar agreements with a number of other
publishers,” stated Director of Unit, Roar Olsen.
About Unit - The Norwegian Directorate for ICT and Joint Services in
Higher Education and Research
Unit - The Norwegian Directorate for ICT and Joint Services in
Higher Education and Research provides a broad range of services to
research and higher education. Unit has a central role in following up
the government’s digitalization policies. The head office is located in
Trondheim. Unit has a branch office located in Oslo. Unit's website can
be accessed at www.unit.no.
About Wiley
Wiley is a global leader in research and education. Our online
scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, and our digital
learning, assessment, certification and student-lifecycle services and
solutions help universities, academic societies, businesses, governments
and individuals to achieve their academic and professional goals. For
more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to our
stakeholders. The Company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190315005070/en/