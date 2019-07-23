Wilko Gets its Shopper Experience ‘Sorted' with JDA

Leading UK retailer adopts a broad JDA SaaS footprint for end-to-end category management across 400+ stores

With a mission to free up hard-working families to be the best they can be, UK-based variety retailer wilko has undertaken a transformational category management strategy with JDA Software, Inc. In less than 10 months, wilko has rolled out a broad range of SaaS-based JDA® Category Management solutions, including JDA Space Planning, JDA Floor Planning and JDA Category Knowledge Base, to do everything from generating planograms to creating accurate macro and micro space allocations for all of its 5,000 items across more than 400 stores.

Wilko is a leading multi-category value retailer of homewares and household goods, and is focused on providing its customers with everything they need to keep their busy lives running as smoothly as possible. Wilko operates 417 stores and is a family-run business founded in Leicester by James Kemsey Wilkinson in 1930.

“This long-term strategy was designed to allow us to ‘grow by sorting the needs of wilko families’ and is already delivering real benefits at wilko, helping us drive customer satisfaction and value,” said Alison Hands, commercial execution director, wilko. “We’re here to provide simple and clever solutions that help real families get their day-to-day lives sorted as quickly, easily and affordably as possible – leaving them to be the best they can be. As we move into part two of our strategy with JDA, we’re confident we have a powerful category management solution to deliver continued value to our hard-working customers.”

Wilko has been a JDA customer for more than a decade using JDA Space Planning, and in 2018, chose JDA as its partner of choice to shape and drive its category management strategy, delivered via SaaS. This successful deployment encompassed six strategic areas of customer value for wilko:

Deliver wilko’s top 5,000 SKUs ranged in all their stores

Remove slower moving products from stores

Create an accurate micro space allocation with store-specific considerations

Allocate macro space accurately and reduce oversized stores

Drive accurate assortments in the right stores and the right times

Help the wilko team at Head Office and in stores to be the best they can be with a focus on value-added activities for shoppers

“Anticipating shopper demands is more critical than ever for retailers today as customers now expect this as a baseline of superior service,” said Johan Reventberg, president, EMEA, JDA. “We’re pleased to drive wilko’s successful retail business transformation by underpinning it with our best-in-class category management solutions that will give them the right balance of right item, right store, right time, with the efficiency and agility they need in an ever-challenging and dynamic retail sector.”

Additional Resources:

Tweet this: Wilko @(LoveWilko) Gets its Shopper Experience ‘Sorted’ with JDA (@JDASoftware): http://bit.ly/2XYk9gZ

About JDA Software, Inc.

JDA Software offers the leading supply chain management (SCM) platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). JDA’s leading cloud solutions manage supply chains from end-to-end, spanning supply chain and retail planning, execution and delivery. Using JDA’s comprehensive SCM platform and its broad partner ecosystem, customers can better predict and shape demand, transform product delivery, fulfill more intelligently, grow revenue and profits, and deliver superior customer experiences. JDA’s proven solutions power an Autonomous Supply ChainTM for 4,000 of the world’s leading companies including 75 of the top 100 retailers, 77 of the top 100 consumer goods companies, and 8 of the top 10 global 3PLs. Running JDA, you can plan to deliver. www.jda.com

Social Networks:

Web: https://jda.com

Blog: https://blog.jda.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JDASoftwareGroup

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jdasoftware/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/jda-software

Twitter: https://twitter.com/JDASoftware

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/JDASoftware

“JDA” is a trademark or registered trademark of JDA Software Group, Inc. Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the name “JDA” is a trademark and/or property of JDA Software Group, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190723005235/en/