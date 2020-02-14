Will Briggs of Arctic Wolf Recognized on CRN's 2020 Channel Chiefs List

Arctic Wolf®, a leading security operations center (SOC)-as-a-service company, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Will Briggs, Director of Channel Sales to its 2020 list of Channel Chiefs. This annual list recognizes the top vendor executives who continually demonstrate exemplary leadership, influence, innovation, and growth for the IT channel.

As Arctic Wolf's Director of Channel Sales, Will brings over a decade of experience in technology and security sales with a focus on strategic channel program development, distribution, and partner relationships and profitability. Will leverages his experience building award-winning channel programs to design and scale Arctic Wolf’s partner program including MSP, Resale, distribution and national partnerships. In 2019, Will oversaw Arctic Wolf's transition to a ‘100 percent channel’ go-to-market strategy, and along with his dedicated channel sales and marketing team, Will continued to enhance the Arctic Wolf Partner Portal and the Arctic Wolf Training Programs.

“Moving our go-to-market strategy to ‘100 percent channel’ has helped Arctic Wolf capitalize on the soaring demand for our SOC-as-a-service in a way that we would not have been able to do on our own,” said Will Briggs, Director of Channel Sales at Arctic Wolf. “We were recently ranked 25th on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™ with over 4300% in revenue growth over the last four years. This growth can be directly attributed to the investments we have made in growing our internal channel team and building out hundreds of security-minded and cloud-focused MSP and resale partners.”

The 2020 Channel Chiefs have shown outstanding commitment, an ability to lead, and a passion for progress within the channel through their partner programs. The Channel Chief honorees were chosen by the CRN editorial staff for their dedication, industry prestige, and exceptional accomplishments in driving the channel agenda and evangelizing the importance of channel partnerships.

“The IT channel is undergoing constant evolution to meet customer demands and changing business environments,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “CRN’s Channel Chiefs work tirelessly, leading the industry forward through superior partner programs and strategies with a focus on helping solution providers transform and grow. Our team here at The Channel Company congratulates these outstanding individuals for their dedication to the channel.”

About Arctic Wolf:

Arctic Wolf delivers personal, predictable protection from cybersecurity threats through an industry-leading security operations center (SOC)-as-a-service. Arctic Wolf™ Managed Detection and Response and Managed Risk services are anchored by the Arctic Wolf Concierge Security™ Team who provide custom threat hunting, alerting, and reporting. Arctic Wolf’s purpose-built, cloud-based SOC-as-a-service offers 24x7 monitoring, risk management, threat detection, and response. For more information about Arctic Wolf, visit https://arcticwolf.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

© 2020 Arctic Wolf Networks, Inc., All Rights Reserved.

CRN and The Channel Company are either registered trademarks or trademarks of The Channel Company, LLC.

