Will County Sheriff Office Illinois : INMATE REMAINS IN CRITICAL CONDITION FOLLOWING SUICIDE ATTEMPT

On June 13, 2019, Sheriff's deputies were called to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for a report of a male inmate who had attempted to hang himself in his cell. Upon arrival at the ADF, deputies were notified by correctional personnel that the Joliet Fire Department had revived the inmate and were transporting him to St. Joseph Hospital.

Initial reports indicate that a Correctional Deputy conducted a headcount of the cell pod at 7:00pm. At that time, the inmate and his cellmate were both outside the cell. A short time later, when the Correctional Deputy was conducting a security check, he observed the inmate hanging by a bedsheet. The inmate was not breathing when the Correctional Deputy freed him. The Correctional Deputy immediately began CPR. He continued CPR while calling for medical assistance. ADF medical personnel arrived and took over emergency protocol procedures until Joliet Fire responded.

The inmate remains at St. Joseph Hospital and is in critical condition. The inmate has been in custody at the Adult Detention Facility for four weeks. He is being held on multiple felony charges that include home invasion, criminal trespass, and criminal damage to property, aggravated domestic battery charges, and violations of orders of protection.

The inmate's name is not being released at this time.

As is standard procedure, the Will County Sheriff's Investigation Division is investigating the incident.

-end-