Will Hurd : Hurd Applauds Del Rio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

DEL RIO, TX - The Del Rio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce was recognized by the Texas Association of Mexican American Chambers of Commerce as the 2018 Small Chamber of the Year. Following this great news, U.S. Representative Will Hurd released the following statement:

'The Del Rio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce has served as a pillar of Val Verde County since 2006 and is already winning statewide awards for tremendous small business advocacy,' said U.S. Representative Will Hurd, who represents Del Rio. 'The Chamber has been instrumental in fostering local Del Rio businesses which are the backbone of the community, and this award is a well-deserved testament to the positive economic impact that their efforts have had across South Texas. Congratulations.'