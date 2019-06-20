Log in
Will Rodgers Returns to Sonoma Raceway to Defend ‘18 Win

06/20/2019 | 08:48am EDT

Rodgers partners with the American Liver Foundation to raise awareness for liver disease

Will Rodgers, a four-time NASCAR K&N Pro Series winner is prepped and ready to return to the scene of his career’s biggest race win at Sonoma Raceway, CA this Saturday, June 22.

Rodgers has one win (2018) and a second-place finish (2017) credited to his Sonoma Raceway stats, this race will be even more special for the Maui, Hawaii born racer. The entry will be with Levin Racing and new sponsor Risk Management Advisors and non-profit partner the American Liver Foundation (ALF). Rodgers drove for Levin Racing once in 2018 at Gateway, IL with a finish of 26 due to an engine issue.

At the age of three, Rodgers was diagnosed with Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC), a rare, chronic liver disease that can cause severe liver problems, including cirrhosis, cancer and the need for a liver transplant. Along with the ALF, Rodgers is working to promote a greater awareness of liver disease across the board—including PSC, hepatitis C, hepatitis B, alcoholic liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) or fatty liver disease (NAFLD), primary liver cancers, primary biliary cholangitis and more, as well as the importance of maintaining a healthy liver for overall health and wellness.

“I am so looking forward to returning to Sonoma and plan to put on a good show for the fans and my supporters. I love racing there and they do have the best trophies,” commented Rodgers. “It is particularly meaningful being back at Sonoma to promote liver disease awareness with the American Liver Foundation. As an organization, ALF supports the more than 30 million Americans who are living with liver disease and provides important liver health information, education and support services to the public. I am here to shed light on the 1,500 people who die each year waiting for a liver transplant and to serve as a liver ambassador to the entire liver community focused on generating a greater awareness of the associated health risks for viral hepatitis, liver cancer, NASH and many other forms of liver disease,” continued Rodgers.

“We are thrilled to partner with Will to educate NASCAR fans on a national scale about the importance of liver health,” said Tom Nealon, President and CEO of the ALF. “Meeting Will was serendipitous. Here was an athlete who has experienced liver disease firsthand and is here to tell his story. Liver disease is so often stigmatized because of lack of knowledge about the role the liver plays in the body and the causes of liver disease. With Will Rodgers elevating this conversation, we are able to support ongoing efforts to prevent, diagnose and improve access to care across all liver diseases.”

This will be Rodgers’ first NASCAR K&N Series race this season.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN LIVER FOUNDATION (ALF)

Founded in 1976, the American Liver Foundation (ALF) is the nation’s largest patient advocacy organization for people with liver disease. ALF reaches more than 2 million individuals each year with health information, education and support services via its national office, 16 U.S. divisions and an active online presence. Recognized as a trusted voice for liver disease patients, ALF also operates a national toll-free helpline (800-GO-LIVER), educates patients, policymakers and the public, and provides grants to early-career researchers to help find a cure for all liver diseases. ALF is celebrating more than 40 years of turning patients into survivors. For more information about ALF, please visit www.liverfoundation.org.


© Business Wire 2019
