Will Teixeria Accepts Zelgor Games' Offer as Lead Engineer

06/08/2020 | 01:23pm EDT

Boston, MA , June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Zelgor Games announced today that Will Teixeira will join Zelgor as Lead Engineer. Mr. Teixeira will oversee the creative and technical development of NoobTubez and Noobs in Space as Zelgor prepares to launch its inaugural game this fall.

Mr. Teixeira brings a passion for gaming and more than a decade of experience in transforming ideas into powerful and engaging gaming experiences, including both seven years in Indie game development and three years in the AAA Game Industry. As Lead Engineer and Evil Genius at OtherSide Entertainment, Mr. Teixeira spearheaded programming and AI in Underworld Ascendant, released on both Xbox One and PS4, and Underworld Overlord. At WB Games Boston, he helped to advance Dungeons and Dragons Online. Mr. Teixeira holds a Bachelor of Science in Game Development and Simulation Programming Technology from New England Institute of Technology. He is also a Game Jam aficionado whose Game Jam game, Radio Silence, was released on Google Play.

“Working with Will is a dream come true,” John Fanning Jr., CEO of Zelgor Inc., commented. “He’s the exact type of mad scientist we’re looking for to help drive the technological advancement of the Noobs and prepare them for their intergalactic adventures!”

About Zelgor:   

Zelgor is building mobile games that enable Noobs to control the Universe! Whether it's utilizing cutting-edge location technology or building simple and sleek hyper-casual games, Zelgor aims to create an entire galaxy of interconnected games and content. To learn more about Zelgor and investment opportunities, visit netcapital.com/companies/Zelgor.


Press Contacts

Spencer Bramson
Zelgor Games
Chief Marketing Officer
Spencer@Zelgor.com
+1 847-767-6191


© GlobeNewswire 2020
