Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Will U.S. exchange trading floors still be relevant post-coronavirus?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/01/2020 | 04:26pm EDT
The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York

By John McCrank

The coronavirus pandemic has upended U.S. equities trading with unprecedented market volatility and forced bourses like the New York Stock Exchange to close their trading floors, raising questions about the need for such spaces.

The NYSE, which is owned by Intercontinental Exchange Inc, closed its stock and options trading floors in New York and San Francisco in March 23 after traders and an ICE employee tested positive for the virus. Rivals CME Group, Cboe Global Markets Inc and Nasdaq Inc also closed their options and futures pits in Chicago and Philadelphia.

Despite the move to all-electronic trading, none of the exchange operators experienced any major technical glitches amid record volumes, and all of them reported first-quarter profits that beat analysts' expectations.

Cboe aims to reopen its options trading floor on June 1 after acknowledging that some customers were frustrated by the exchange's electronic trading tools and were unable to get the most risky and complex types of orders completed, it said on Friday.

At the same time, Chief Executive Ed Tilly said Cboe will soon roll out new electronic solutions that will replicate benefits of the floor for those more complex orders, prompting analysts to question the need to reopen the spaces at all.

"Our position has always been that when our customers tell us that there's no utility in the trading crowd, when brokers provide no service to their customers, the electronic solution will close the trading floor, not Cboe and not its management team," Tilly said.

The NYSE is the only U.S. exchange that still operates stock trading floors alongside electronic trading. It released a study on Thursday showing that floor traders dampen volatility by providing tighter bid-offer spreads, especially at the market close, saving investors millions of dollars a day.

While the floor distinguishes NYSE from its competitors, the closure has not led to a significant drop in market share, according to an analysis released Friday by industry trade group, the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association.

"Only time will tell if investors feel the difference in execution of their trades with or without the human interaction on the floor," the study said.

The NYSE plans to reopen its San Francisco-based options floor on Monday. It has not given a date for the reopening of its iconic floors at 11 Wall Street.

CME, which runs the world's largest futures exchange, said on Wednesday it was unclear when it would reopen its trading floors, where about 10% of its business was done.

"We will not do anything irrational either way until we know exactly where health officials and government officials are going to come down as far as multiple people getting together in a single location," CEO Terry Duffy told analysts on a call.

The closure had little effect on trading activity, CME said.

"Participants can trade any strategy today as easily as they could prior to the closure of the floor," said Sean Tully, a senior managing director at the exchange.

(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Richard Chang)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CME GROUP INC. -2.56% 173.65 Delayed Quote.-11.24%
NASDAQ -2.78% 106.62 Delayed Quote.2.40%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:40pWESCO INTERNATIONAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:40pVERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS : MA Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:40pCORRECTION : BJ's Restaurants, Inc. Announces $70 Million Investment from Act III Holdings and T. Rowe Price
GL
04:39pL BRANDS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:39pPAM TRANSPORTATION SERVICES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:39pCANOPY GROWTH CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:39pQUINTANA ENERGY SERVICES INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:39pMARATHON OIL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:39pINUVO, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:39pORIGINCLEAR, INC. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : sees possible second-quarter loss as it forecasts $4 billion in COVID-19-relat..
2ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : SHELL B : RBC reiterates its Buy rating
3INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan
4WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC : WIZZ AIR : plane lands in London in tentative return to commercial flights
5APPLE INC. : APPLE INC : Buy rating from JP Morgan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group