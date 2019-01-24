Willamette Valley Community Health : Board Votes to Discontinue as Coordinated Care Organization After 2019

SALEM, Ore., Jan. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) is currently going through a process to select the coordinated care organizations (CCOs) that will serve the Oregon Health Plan's one million members from 2020-2024. Letters of intent to apply to serve Oregon Health Plan members for the next five years of coordinated care contracts, also known as "CCO 2.0," are due to OHA on February 1.

On January 23, 2019, the Board of Directors of Willamette Valley Community Health (WVCH), a CCO dedicated to serving Marion and Polk county residents covered by the Oregon Health Plan since 2012, voted with three abstentions, not to submit a letter of intent to apply for CCO 2.0.

In a statement, WVCH Board Chair Maggie Hudson, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Santiam Hospital, assured members and residents of Marion and Polk counties:

"Willamette Valley Community Health, which is dedicated to serving Marion and Polk county residents covered by the Oregon Health Plan/Medicaid with integrated, patient-centered, cost-efficient and equitable care, will continue to be the CCO for Marion and Polk counties through 2019. There will be no changes in coverage or service for our members for the remainder of this year.

"Willamette Valley Community Health will work with the Oregon Health Authority to assure a smooth transition for members starting on January 1, 2020."

For more information about this transition, please contact the OHA External Relations Division at 503-945-6691.

About Willamette Valley Community Health

Willamette Valley Community Health (WVCH) is a coordinated care organization (CCO) dedicated to serving Marion and Polk county residents covered by the Oregon Health Plan. We strive to provide a system that focuses on prevention and wellness that is integrated, patient-centered, cost-efficient and equitable. We coordinate a network of over 600 healthcare providers, including physical, dental, and mental illness health and addiction specialists, to improve quality and access to care for our more than 100,000 members. More information at wvchealth.org.

About Coordinated Care Organizations

A Coordinated Care Organization is a network of all types of healthcare providers (physical health care, addictions and mental health care and dental care providers) who work together in their local communities to serve people who receive health care coverage under the Oregon Health Plan (Medicaid). CCOs focus on prevention and helping people manage chronic conditions, like diabetes. This helps reduce unnecessary emergency room visits and gives people support to be healthy.

