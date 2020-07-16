Willamette Valley Vineyards : invites all Wine Enthusiasts to Join its First Virtual Annual Shareholder Meeting

SALEM, Ore., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ: WVVI & WVVIP), a leading Oregon producer of Pinot Noir, will provide details on the impact of the pandemic and government required tasting room and restaurant shutdowns and subsequent social distancing requirements on its operations at its Annual Shareholder Meeting, Friday, July 17th at 1 pm Pacific Time. All interested persons may view and hear this meeting online by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/WVVI2020. Guests may login at the time of the meeting, during the meeting or as early as 15 minutes prior to the start time by entering their name and email address under "Guest Login."



Jim Bernau, Founder and President of the winery, said, "We look forward to sharing the impact of the pandemic and changes to our operations to our stockholders, many who are wine enthusiasts, and other interested persons who wish to log on to our 31st annual meeting, the first to be held virtually."



Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. is headquartered at its Estate Vineyard near Salem, Oregon. The company's common stock is traded on NASDAQ (WVVI) and preferred stock on NASDAQ (WVVIP).

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Founded in 1983 by Oregon native Jim Bernau with the dream of creating world-class Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley Vineyards has grown from a bold idea into one of the region's leading wineries, earning the title "One of America's Great Pinot Noir Producers" from Wine Enthusiast Magazine. All of the vineyards have been certified sustainable through LIVE (Low Impact Viticulture and Enology) and Salmon-Safe programs. Willamette Valley Vineyards' mission in growing cool-climate varietals is to create elegant, classic Oregon wines. For more information on its Preferred Stock Offering (NASDAQ: WVVIP), call (800) 344-9463, stock.offering@wvv.com or visit www.wvv.com/ownership .

Forward-looking Statements



Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are identified by such words and phrases as "expects," "thinks," "believes," "anticipates" and words of similar import. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those projected. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: availability of financing for growth, availability of adequate supply of high quality grapes, successful performance of internal operations, impact of competition, changes in wine broker or distributor relations or performance, impact of possible adverse weather conditions, impact of reduction in grape quality or supply due to disease, impact of governmental regulatory decisions and other risks.

