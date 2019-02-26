William Blair : Continues Its Expansion, Adding a Baltimore Office

William
Blair, a premier global boutique with expertise in investment
banking, investment management, and private wealth management, announced
that it has opened a new office in Baltimore, Maryland, and expanded its
private wealth management capabilities with the addition of seven
veteran wealth advisors.
With this new office, William Blair’s Private
Wealth Management group has expanded to an additional five cities in
the United States over the last four years. The new wealth advisors and
managing directors join William Blair after substantial tenures with
Brown Advisory in Baltimore, and are Perry
Bacon; Darcy
Carroll; Robert
Hopkins; Robert
Oster; Hunter
Purcell; Philip
Rauch; Mitchell
Whiteman and Jennifer Viglucci. The advisors managed more than $3
billion in client assets at their prior firm.
“We are very excited to welcome this high-caliber group of advisors and
tremendous people to open our Baltimore office,” said Ryan DeVore,
partner and global head of Private Wealth Management for William Blair.
“We are committed to attracting and retaining the highest quality talent
and finding professionals who have built their careers serving clients,
and caring for their communities.”
“In William Blair we find an independent, 84-year-old partnership that
shares our focus of putting clients first and giving back to the
community,” said Robert Hopkins on behalf of the advisors. “We look
forward to joining a team with expansive resources to offer clients.”
William Blair has been a well-respected provider of private wealth
management services and was recently recognized as one of the top 40
wealth management firms by Barron’s¹. With more than $33 billion
in private wealth assets as of December 31, 2018, the firm’s advisors
deliver both the resources of a large, full-service firm and the
hands-on approach of a sophisticated boutique.
1. Barron’s, “2018 America’s Top 40 Wealth Management Firms,”
9/24/18. Ranked by assets under management in accounts of $5 million or
more as of 6/30/2018.
*Includes strategic partnerships with Allier Capital, BDA Partners, and
Poalim Capital Markets.
