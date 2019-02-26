William Blair : Continues Its Expansion, Adding a Baltimore Office

Seven New Prominent Advisors Join the Private Wealth Management Team

William Blair, a premier global boutique with expertise in investment banking, investment management, and private wealth management, announced that it has opened a new office in Baltimore, Maryland, and expanded its private wealth management capabilities with the addition of seven veteran wealth advisors.

With this new office, William Blair’s Private Wealth Management group has expanded to an additional five cities in the United States over the last four years. The new wealth advisors and managing directors join William Blair after substantial tenures with Brown Advisory in Baltimore, and are Perry Bacon; Darcy Carroll; Robert Hopkins; Robert Oster; Hunter Purcell; Philip Rauch; Mitchell Whiteman and Jennifer Viglucci. The advisors managed more than $3 billion in client assets at their prior firm.

“We are very excited to welcome this high-caliber group of advisors and tremendous people to open our Baltimore office,” said Ryan DeVore, partner and global head of Private Wealth Management for William Blair. “We are committed to attracting and retaining the highest quality talent and finding professionals who have built their careers serving clients, and caring for their communities.”

“In William Blair we find an independent, 84-year-old partnership that shares our focus of putting clients first and giving back to the community,” said Robert Hopkins on behalf of the advisors. “We look forward to joining a team with expansive resources to offer clients.”

William Blair has been a well-respected provider of private wealth management services and was recently recognized as one of the top 40 wealth management firms by Barron’s¹. With more than $33 billion in private wealth assets as of December 31, 2018, the firm’s advisors deliver both the resources of a large, full-service firm and the hands-on approach of a sophisticated boutique.

About William Blair

William Blair is a premier global boutique with expertise in investment banking, investment management, and private wealth management. We provide advisory services, strategies, and solutions to meet our clients’ evolving needs. As an independent and employee-owned firm, together with our strategic partners, we operate in more than 20 offices worldwide.* For more information, please visit williamblair.com.

1. Barron’s, “2018 America’s Top 40 Wealth Management Firms,” 9/24/18. Ranked by assets under management in accounts of $5 million or more as of 6/30/2018.

*Includes strategic partnerships with Allier Capital, BDA Partners, and Poalim Capital Markets.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190226005935/en/