William Blair Names Ruta Ziverte and Kathy Lynch Portfolio Managers on Fixed Income Mutual Funds

William Blair Investment Management announced today that Ruta Ziverte, head of Fixed Income, has been named a co-portfolio manager on the William Blair Bond Fund, joining Paul Sularz as a co-portfolio manager. Ruta has also been named portfolio manager on the William Blair Income Fund.

In addition, Kathy Lynch, CFA, has been named a co-portfolio manager on the William Blair Low Duration Fund, joining Paul Sularz as co-portfolio manager.

Chris Vincent, formerly a portfolio manager on all three funds, is retiring from William Blair to become CEO of the CFA Society of Chicago.

“Ruta and Kathy are part of a seasoned and talented team of fixed income professionals who have consistently delivered strong outcomes for our clients. We are excited to name them portfolio managers and congratulate them both,” said Stephanie Braming, CFA, partner, and global head of William Blair Investment Management.

Before joining William Blair as head of Fixed Income in 2019, Ms. Ziverte was a senior high-yield portfolio manager at Oppenheimer Funds, where she was the portfolio manager on the Global High Yield Fund, was a co-portfolio manager on the Global Strategic Income Fund, and led a team of credit analysts. Before joining Oppenheimer Funds in 2015, she was at GE Asset Management, where she most recently served as executive managing director and high-yield portfolio manager. Before that, she was a team leader and senior analyst, co-managing a leveraged finance research team, and was responsible for developing and implementing the firm's credit processes and procedures. Earlier in her career, Ms. Ziverte was a credit analyst with Citigroup/Travelers Life and Annuity, and was with Phoenix Investment Partners. She has an M.B.A. from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and a B.S. in business administration from the University of Latvia.

Ms. Lynch has been with William Blair since 1999. She was the lead portfolio manager for the William Blair Ready Reserves Fund from December 2008 through November 2015, and also served as the credit analyst for the William Blair Ready Reserves Fund. Before joining William Blair she was a middle-market fixed-income associate at Citigroup, where she was responsible for facilitating trades in taxable and tax-exempt fixed-income securities. She is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Chicago. She received a B.S. in business administration from the University of Dayton.

About William Blair Investment Management

William Blair Investment Management is a premier global investment management boutique, with a sole focus on active management across equity, fixed income, currency and multi-asset strategies. We work closely with private and public pension funds, insurance companies, endowments, foundations, and sovereign wealth funds, as well as financial advisors. As of March 31, 2020, William Blair Investment Management manages $46.6 billion in assets. For more information about William Blair Investment Management, please visit williamblair.com/active.

About William Blair

William Blair is the premier global boutique with expertise in investment banking, investment management, and private wealth management. We provide advisory services, strategies, and solutions to meet our clients' evolving needs. As an independent and employee-owned firm, together with our strategic partners, we operate in more than 20 offices worldwide.*

*Includes strategic partnerships with Allier Capital, BDA Partners, and Poalim Capital Markets

This content is for informational and educational purposes only and not intended as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Investment advice and recommendations can be provided only after careful consideration of an investor’s objectives, guidelines, and restrictions. Past performance is not indicative of future returns.

Please carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. This and other information is contained in the Fund’s prospectus and summary prospectus, which you may obtain by calling +1 800 742 7272. Read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing. Investing includes the risk of loss.

Distributed by William Blair & Company, L.L.C., member FINRA/SIPC.

