William Blair : Strengthens Corporate Advisory Practice

06/22/2020 | 04:39pm EDT

Adding Megan Alexander and Vineet D’Souza

William Blair, the premier global boutique, has announced that Megan Alexander and Vineet D’Souza joined the firm’s growing Corporate Advisory investment banking team led by Christina Bresani. Ms. Alexander and Mr. D’Souza join as directors based in the Chicago office.

“Megan and Vineet are highly respected for their wealth of understanding of the complexities of public markets, and maximizing long-term value for shareholders,” said Ms. Bresani. “They both have deep expertise advising public companies with a client-centric focus that is completely aligned with William Blair’s culture. We are thrilled that Megan and Vineet have joined as we continue to expand our corporate advisory practice.”

Ms. Alexander joins from Lazard Frѐres & Co. LLC, where she was most recently a director in its Midwest Advisory M&A practice. Before that, she was an associate at UBS Investment Bank and spent the previous five years in consulting at CSC, now DXC Technology. Ms. Alexander earned her M.B.A. from the Kellogg School of Management and her B.S. in engineering from Princeton University.

Mr. D’Souza also joins from Lazard Frѐres & Co. LLC, where he was a director in its Midwest Advisory M&A practice. Before that, he was an associate in the technology, media, and telecommunications group at Citi. Prior to joining Citi, Mr. D’Souza was a vice president in the transaction opinions group at Duff & Phelps. He graduated with distinction for both his M.B.A. from the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia and his B.B.A. in finance and economics from the University of Wisconsin.

William Blair’s Corporate Advisory group offers clients an extensive range of strategic advisory services including sell-side advisory, divestitures, activist/hostile defense, buy-side and strategic alternatives advisory, spinoffs/separations, and capital strategies and financings. The team is integrated closely with William Blair’s M&A and Equity Capital Markets groups, with a focus on offering clients trusted advice and execution excellence.

In 2019, William Blair unlocked over $100 billion in value for clients, completing 245 transactions.

About William Blair

William Blair is the premier global boutique with expertise in investment banking, investment management, and private wealth management. We provide advisory services, strategies, and solutions to meet our clients’ evolving needs. As an independent and employee-owned firm, together with our strategic partners, we operate in more than 20 offices worldwide.*

*Includes strategic partnerships with Allier Capital, BDA Partners, and Poalim Capital Markets.


© Business Wire 2020
