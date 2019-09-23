Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

William C. McGarvey, MD, Installed as AOFAS® President

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 05:05pm EDT

Rosemont, IL, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the AOFAS Annual Meeting 2019 in Chicago, foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeon, William C. McGarvey, MD, was named president of the American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society® (AOFAS). In addition to leading the 2,300-member Society, Dr. McGarvey will continue to serve as a member-at-large on the Board of Directors of the Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation, the philanthropic arm of AOFAS.

As AOFAS president, Dr. McGarvey will focus on engaging the next generation of foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons and cultivating future leaders of the Society. “Paving the way for our rising stars is critical to promote the success that the Society has enjoyed in its first 50 years and will only enhance its profile and effectiveness over the next 50,” Dr. McGarvey said.

Dr. McGarvey earned his medical degree from Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia. After performing his orthopaedic residency at Union Memorial Hospital in Baltimore, he completed a fellowship in foot and ankle orthopaedics at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. Currently, Dr. McGarvey is the Residency and Foot and Ankle Fellowship Program Director and an Associate Professor in the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at McGovern Medical School at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth). He also treats patients at the UTHealth Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital in Katy, Texas.

Dr. McGarvey has been actively involved in the Society’s educational mission, having previously served as chair of the AOFAS Education Committee from 2013-15, program chair of the 2009 AOFAS Annual Meeting Pre-meeting Course, and chair of the 2017 Surgical Complications of the Foot and Ankle Course. In addition, he has presented at numerous AOFAS meetings, courses, and webinars, and served as a reviewer for several orthopaedic journals. Dr. McGarvey has been a member of the AOFAS Board of Directors since 2015.

“I’m looking forward to the ability to interact, establish, maintain, and propagate relationships with the people of the AOFAS as we move forward for another half century of excitement and excellence in our discipline,” Dr. McGarvey added. “Through my involvement in AOFAS, I have seen the prodigious expansion of the organization over the last decade and am humbled to be able to facilitate its continued success.”

About Foot and Ankle Orthopaedic Surgeons 

Foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons are medical doctors (MD and DO) who specialize in the diagnosis and treatment of musculoskeletal disorders and injuries of the foot and ankle. Their education and training consist of four years of medical school, five years of postgraduate residency, and a fellowship year of specialized surgical training. These specialists care for patients of all ages, performing reconstructive surgery for deformities and arthritis, treating sports injuries, and managing foot and ankle trauma. 

About the AOFAS

The American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society (AOFAS) mobilizes our dynamic community of foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons to improve patient care through education, research, and advocacy. As the premier global organization for foot and ankle care, AOFAS delivers exceptional events and resources for continuous education, funds and promotes innovative research, and broadens patient understanding of foot and ankle conditions and treatments. By emphasizing collaboration and excellence, AOFAS inspires ever-increasing levels of professional performance leading to improved patient outcomes. For more information visit the American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society online at aofas.org.

Attachment 

Christine Brannon
American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society (AOFAS)
847-430-5127
cbrannon@aofas.org

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:47pKAS BANK : Acquisition of KAS BANK by CACEIS almost complete
PU
05:47pKessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP - Important Deadline Reminder for Nektar Therapeutics Investors
GL
05:46pELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : Output down 80% at EDF's Cattenom 4 reactor due to strike
RE
05:46pSILGAN : to Release Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Results on October 23, 2019
BU
05:46pBRFRF, BRFRY LOSS NOTICE : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Reminds Burford Capital Limited Investors of Important October 21st Deadline in Securities Class Action First Filed by the Firm – BRFRF, BRFRY
GL
05:43pThe Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Eldorado Resorts, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
05:42pAZUL : 2Q19 Institutional Presentation
PU
05:42pLOCKHEED MARTIN : Gets $4.6 Billion Contract for NASA's Moon Missions
DJ
05:39pKey Players, Advocates, Decision Influencers and Change Makers to Explore Social Equity Issues in California's Cannabis Industry
BU
05:38p$17K PGP Grant Awarded to Assist Low-Income Families in Mississippi
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FOSUN TOURISM GROUP : Hundreds of thousands stranded after travel firm Thomas Cook collapses
2SOFTBANK TURNS AGAINST WEWORK'S PARENT CEO NEUMANN: sources
3ALTRIA GROUP : Juul Misplayed Winning Over Washington -- WSJ
4China to send state officials to 100 private firms including Alibaba
5CECONOMY : EXCLUSIVE: Ceconomy eyes deal with heirs of Media Markt founder - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group