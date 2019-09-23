William C. McGarvey, MD, Installed as AOFAS® President

Rosemont, IL, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the AOFAS Annual Meeting 2019 in Chicago, foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeon, William C. McGarvey, MD, was named president of the American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society® (AOFAS). In addition to leading the 2,300-member Society, Dr. McGarvey will continue to serve as a member-at-large on the Board of Directors of the Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation, the philanthropic arm of AOFAS.

As AOFAS president, Dr. McGarvey will focus on engaging the next generation of foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons and cultivating future leaders of the Society. “Paving the way for our rising stars is critical to promote the success that the Society has enjoyed in its first 50 years and will only enhance its profile and effectiveness over the next 50,” Dr. McGarvey said.

Dr. McGarvey earned his medical degree from Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia. After performing his orthopaedic residency at Union Memorial Hospital in Baltimore, he completed a fellowship in foot and ankle orthopaedics at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. Currently, Dr. McGarvey is the Residency and Foot and Ankle Fellowship Program Director and an Associate Professor in the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at McGovern Medical School at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth). He also treats patients at the UTHealth Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital in Katy, Texas.

Dr. McGarvey has been actively involved in the Society’s educational mission, having previously served as chair of the AOFAS Education Committee from 2013-15, program chair of the 2009 AOFAS Annual Meeting Pre-meeting Course, and chair of the 2017 Surgical Complications of the Foot and Ankle Course. In addition, he has presented at numerous AOFAS meetings, courses, and webinars, and served as a reviewer for several orthopaedic journals. Dr. McGarvey has been a member of the AOFAS Board of Directors since 2015.

“I’m looking forward to the ability to interact, establish, maintain, and propagate relationships with the people of the AOFAS as we move forward for another half century of excitement and excellence in our discipline,” Dr. McGarvey added. “Through my involvement in AOFAS, I have seen the prodigious expansion of the organization over the last decade and am humbled to be able to facilitate its continued success.”

About Foot and Ankle Orthopaedic Surgeons

Foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons are medical doctors (MD and DO) who specialize in the diagnosis and treatment of musculoskeletal disorders and injuries of the foot and ankle. Their education and training consist of four years of medical school, five years of postgraduate residency, and a fellowship year of specialized surgical training. These specialists care for patients of all ages, performing reconstructive surgery for deformities and arthritis, treating sports injuries, and managing foot and ankle trauma.

About the AOFAS

The American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society (AOFAS) mobilizes our dynamic community of foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons to improve patient care through education, research, and advocacy. As the premier global organization for foot and ankle care, AOFAS delivers exceptional events and resources for continuous education, funds and promotes innovative research, and broadens patient understanding of foot and ankle conditions and treatments. By emphasizing collaboration and excellence, AOFAS inspires ever-increasing levels of professional performance leading to improved patient outcomes. For more information visit the American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society online at aofas.org.

Attachment

Christine Brannon American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society (AOFAS) 847-430-5127 cbrannon@aofas.org