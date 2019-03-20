William Greenberg Named to the 2019 New Jersey Super Lawyers List

WEST ORANGE, N.J., March 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney William Greenberg of Greenberg Minasian, LLC, has been named as a New Jersey Super Lawyer® for 2019. Super Lawyers is a research-driven, peer-influenced ratings service comprised of attorneys who have attained a high-degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The New Jersey Super Lawyers list is reserved for those who exhibit excellence in practice and only 5% of attorneys in New Jersey receive this distinction.



"I'm honored to be selected to the 2019 Super Lawyers list for New Jersey," said William Greenberg, attorney and partner at Greenberg Minasian, LLC. "Super Lawyers one of the most respected ratings organizations in the legal field. I am even more honored that my peers and colleagues think highly enough of me to nominate me," Greenberg added.

Using a patented, multi-phase process, selected attorneys are compiled into a comprehensive list that can be used as a resource for individuals and organizations seeking legal counsel. Super Lawyers® is a part of Thomson Reuters.

For more information, visit https://gmattorneys.net.

About William Greenberg

William S. Greenberg of Greenberg Minasian, LLC practices primarily in the field of civil litigation. He began as a plaintiff’s personal injury attorney in a general practice firm where he sharpened his skills as a trial attorney. He has since expanded into a wide range of civil litigation areas including personal injuries, wrongful death, motor vehicle accidents, medical malpractice, insurance coverage cases and legal and professional malpractice.

In addition to Super Lawyers, Mr. Greenberg has been recognized and received numerous awards in the area of personal injury law, including the National Litigator Awards Top 1% (2014), Top 100 Trial Lawyers (2014), Top 50 Verdicts (2014), Million and Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum (2015), NJ Law Journal Personal Injury Hall of Fame (2015) and Top 100 Settlements (2017).

For more information, visit https://gmattorneys.net/attorneys/william-s-greenberg/

Contact

William Greenberg

Greenberg Minasian, LLC

973-325-7711