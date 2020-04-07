William H. Sadlier, Inc. : Announces Dividend Suspension

William H. Sadlier, Inc. (“Sadlier”) (OTCPNK:SADL), a leading publisher of educational materials, announced that, in light of the outbreak and spread of the coronavirus known as COVID-19, its Board of Directors, at a meeting of the Board held on April 2, 2020, decided to suspend payment of an annual dividend for the time being. When the extent of the impact of COVID-19 on Sadlier’s financial condition and results of operations is more clear, the Board of Directors will reconsider the payment of a dividend.

About Sadlier

William H. Sadlier, Inc. is a recognized and respected publisher of print and digital educational materials for Pre K–12. Since 1832, Sadlier’s pursuit of excellence has been driven by a commitment to meet the needs of the educational community. Sadlier programs offer strong instructional support to help students reach their full potential — in school and throughout life.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200407005690/en/