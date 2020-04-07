Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

William H. Sadlier, Inc. : Announces Dividend Suspension

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/07/2020 | 05:20pm BST

William H. Sadlier, Inc. (“Sadlier”) (OTCPNK:SADL), a leading publisher of educational materials, announced that, in light of the outbreak and spread of the coronavirus known as COVID-19, its Board of Directors, at a meeting of the Board held on April 2, 2020, decided to suspend payment of an annual dividend for the time being. When the extent of the impact of COVID-19 on Sadlier’s financial condition and results of operations is more clear, the Board of Directors will reconsider the payment of a dividend.

About Sadlier

William H. Sadlier, Inc. is a recognized and respected publisher of print and digital educational materials for Pre K–12. Since 1832, Sadlier’s pursuit of excellence has been driven by a commitment to meet the needs of the educational community. Sadlier programs offer strong instructional support to help students reach their full potential — in school and throughout life.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:36pNANO MAGIC INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:36pSANDVIK : Coromant joins forces with Microsoft to shape the future of manufacturing - Sandvik Group
AQ
12:33pEXCLUSIVE : U.S. grants GE license to sell engines for China's new airplane
RE
12:33pSCIENCE : Letter to AB Science stakeholders on COVID-19 pandemic impact on AB Science clinical studies
AQ
12:33pSyngenta extends partnership with Ram Trucks to help farmers enhance productivity through AgriEdge®
PU
12:33pGFT TECHNOLOGIES : suspends forecast for the current financial year and reviews dividend proposal
PU
12:31pNANO MAGIC INC : ., Formerly PEN Inc., Announces New Name, New Trading Symbol, Rebrand, and New Product Line Coming Soon
AQ
12:31pFarmers® Cares Premium Adjustment Initiative Will Provide More Than 115,000 Farmers Insurance® Business Insurance Customers a Monthly Premium Credit of 20 Percent Over the Next Two Months
PR
12:31pKIMBERLY CLARK : Hand to Hold Launches Virtual Support Services for NICU Families
PR
12:31pTAKE TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE : Borderlands Science Enlists Players to Help Advance Scientific Research
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CARNIVAL PLC : Carnival's Shares Soar on Saudi Stake -- WSJ
2WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC : Britain's supermarkets wrestle with coronavirus demand conundrum
3WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC : WIZZ AIR : As coronavirus hits tourism, Wizz Air finds new role
4LONDON BRENT OIL : BRENT : Oil storage uneconomical despite hefty supplies as Brent futures strengthen
5PLUS500 LTD. : PLUS500 : Q1 2020 Trading Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group