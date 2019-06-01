William Jessup University : Adds Master of Accountancy and Digital Communication Programs

Sacramento-area university offers more than 70 academic programs, on-campus housing and a 12-to-1 student-faculty ratio

William Jessup University, the first WASC-accredited private, four-year residential university in the greater Sacramento region, will add two new programs this fall, an accelerated Master of Accountancy degree and a Digital Communication and Design major.

William Jessup, which will celebrate its 80th anniversary and 15th year in Rocklin this fall, now has more than 70 academic programs, from Business Administration to Visual and Fine Arts. The university has enjoyed fast-paced growth since relocating from San Jose in 2004, with more than 1,750 on-campus and online students.

“We’re always looking at how to improve existing programs and expand our degree offerings to help meet the academic and career needs of our students,” said Dennis Jameson, Provost and Chief Academic Officer of William Jessup University.

The School of Business’ accelerated Master of Accountancy degree program will prepare students for a career in accounting and enable them to be prepared for the Certified Public Accountant (CPA) exam in less than a year.

The unique program exceeds the academic requirements to become a CPA – including at least 30 units in accounting, auditing and tax courses – and allows students to continue working full-time in the industry with on-campus courses on Saturdays. The 11-month program also includes an embedded CPA exam prep course, saving students time and money. Learn more at the William Jessup University MAcc website.

The Digital Communication and Design bachelor of arts degree is a Communication Studies program for the 21st Century, teaching students to design messages and deliver them to a digital world. Social media and journalism will combine with digital imaging and interactive media to produce skills that are as essential as IT in today’s competitive marketplace.

Paul Robins, an Emmy Award-winning TV and radio journalist with 35 years of experience, recently joined William Jessup University and will oversee the Digital Communication and Design program.

Almost 400 students graduated with bachelor’s or master’s degrees during the 2018-19 school year, the largest-ever for William Jessup University.

To learn more about the new degree programs and William Jessup University, please visit www.jessup.edu or call (916) 577-2200.

About William Jessup University

Founded in 1939 by William Jessup, the university moved from San Jose to Rocklin, Calif. in August 2004. WJU is the first and only WASC accredited private four-year Christian university to have its main campus located in the greater Sacramento area, just 25 miles northeast of Sacramento. The university offers degrees in over 70 academic programs. Jessup also has a School of Professional Studies (SPS), focused on serving adult learners, at its campuses in Rocklin and San Jose. Programs include Addiction Studies, Business Administration, Christian Leadership, Organizational Leadership and Psychology. The university also offers masters programs in Business Administration, Counseling Psychology, Education, Leadership, Sports Management and Teaching as well as seven fully online degree programs. Air Force ROTC (AFROTC) is also available. For more information, please visit www.jessup.edu or call 1-844-JESSUPU.

