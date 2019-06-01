William Jessup University : Adds Master of Accountancy and Digital Communication Programs

William Jessup University, the first WASC-accredited private, four-year
residential university in the greater Sacramento region, will add two
new programs this fall, an accelerated Master of Accountancy degree and
a Digital Communication and Design major.
William Jessup, which will celebrate its 80th anniversary and
15th year in Rocklin this fall, now has more than 70 academic
programs, from Business Administration to Visual and Fine Arts. The
university has enjoyed fast-paced growth since relocating from San Jose
in 2004, with more than 1,750 on-campus and online students.
“We’re always looking at how to improve existing programs and expand our
degree offerings to help meet the academic and career needs of our
students,” said Dennis Jameson, Provost and Chief Academic Officer of
William Jessup University.
The School of Business’ accelerated Master of Accountancy degree program
will prepare students for a career in accounting and enable them to be
prepared for the Certified Public Accountant (CPA) exam in less than a
year.
The unique program exceeds the academic requirements to become a CPA –
including at least 30 units in accounting, auditing and tax courses –
and allows students to continue working full-time in the industry with
on-campus courses on Saturdays. The 11-month program also includes an
embedded CPA exam prep course, saving students time and money. Learn
more at the William
Jessup University MAcc website.
The Digital
Communication and Design bachelor of arts degree is a Communication
Studies program for the 21st Century, teaching students to
design messages and deliver them to a digital world. Social media and
journalism will combine with digital imaging and interactive media to
produce skills that are as essential as IT in today’s competitive
marketplace.
Paul Robins, an Emmy Award-winning TV and radio journalist with 35 years
of experience, recently joined William Jessup University and will
oversee the Digital Communication and Design program.
Almost 400 students graduated with bachelor’s or master’s degrees during
the 2018-19 school year, the largest-ever for William Jessup University.
To learn more about the new degree programs and William Jessup
University, please visit www.jessup.edu
or call (916) 577-2200.
About William Jessup University
Founded in 1939 by William Jessup, the university moved from San Jose to
Rocklin, Calif. in August 2004. WJU is the first and only WASC
accredited private four-year Christian university to have its main
campus located in the greater Sacramento area, just 25 miles northeast
of Sacramento. The university offers degrees in over 70 academic
programs. Jessup also has a School of Professional Studies (SPS),
focused on serving adult learners, at its campuses in Rocklin and San
Jose. Programs include Addiction Studies, Business Administration,
Christian Leadership, Organizational Leadership and Psychology. The
university also offers masters programs in Business Administration,
Counseling Psychology, Education, Leadership, Sports Management and
Teaching as well as seven fully online degree programs. Air Force ROTC
(AFROTC) is also available. For more information, please visit www.jessup.edu or
call 1-844-JESSUPU.
