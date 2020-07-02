Log in
William Millard marks his publishing debut with ‘My Adventure: An Encounter with Life'

07/02/2020 | 12:01am EDT

DALLAS, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- William Millard’s life journey has been filled with many twists, turns and unexpected events. He shares this personal story within the pages of “My Adventure: An Encounter with Life” (published by Archway Publishing) in the hopes of inspiring others who are going through the same troubled scary times.

 

This memoir is Millard’s account of seeing his wonderful and seemingly privileged life go into a collapse that cost him his health, family, career, job, city, house and dog when he was diagnosed with several near-fatal diseases — including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). He suffered seizures, woke from a comatose state a quadriplegic man, and spent the next three years unable to eat, drink, stand, walk, or even breathe without respiratory care. While death was imminent on several occasions, he was fortunate to have been misdiagnosed and this is also the story of his nine-year fight and recovery in long-term health care facilities, physical rehabilitation facilities, and other centers.

 

Apart from giving a glimpse as to how one might handle a presumed fatal disease, Millard’s story also offers a unique first-hand patient’s perspective as to what it is like to live in skilled and senior healthcare facilities today. This book also contains many observations on what he thinks makes a better facility for patients and their families.

 

“Everyone inevitably faces real and unexpected severe challenges in life. Including, of course, the virus today,” the author states. “It takes optimism, faith and a team effort to hope to survive and recover. (This book) is inspirational and instructive for patients and elderly, family, friends and caretakers of same. It is uniquely beneficial to health and senior care providers, operators, developers and architects looking to better understand the patient's perspective in this competitive business market.”

 

“My Adventure: An Encounter with Life” is available for purchase at https://www.amazon.com/My-Adventure-Encounter-William-Millard/dp/1480886165.

 

“My Adventure: An Encounter with Life”

By William Millard

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 296 pages | ISBN 9781480886179

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 296 pages | ISBN 9781480886162

E-Book | 296 pages | ISBN 9781480886186

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

William Millard is an attorney, father, author, speaker and presently a consultant to the senior living design, management and ownership industry. Following a nearly 30-year career as a real estate project development attorney in Dallas, Texas, Millard has discovered that his calling in life is to promote humane and patient-sensitive senior living design and care. He is a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Southern Methodist University, Dallas, where he also earned graduate degrees in law and a Master of Business Administration. He is avidly into architecture, photography, history, sports and world travels. “My Adventure: An Encounter with Life” is his first full-length book.

For more information, visit williammillardauthor.com.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit www.archwaypublishing.com or call 888-242-5904.

Attachment 

Marketing Services
Archway Publishing
888-242-5904
pressreleases@archwaypublishing.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
