William Sim, President of Heilind Asia Pacific, Was Presented with 2018 Asian Social Caring Leadership Award by Social Enterprise Research Academy

Social Enterprise Research Academy (SERA) held 2018/19 Fellowship &
Honorary Award Presentation Ceremony on 15th December, 2018
at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center in Wan Chai. 40
outstanding leaders of politics, business and scholars were awarded with
titles of Fellowship, Social Caring Enterprise, Social Caring Leaders
and so on. Mr. Ng Hak-kim JP, the former Secretary for Education in the
Hong Kong Government, attended the ceremony as the Chairman of Social
Enterprise Research Academy.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190128005262/en/
In 2017, together with Touch Community of Singapore, Heilind Asia organized a charity event of visiting the widowed and elderly, and provided them with essential supplies. (Photo: Business Wire)
The ceremony was presented by Mr. Ng Hak-kim and Professor Chan Chueng
Ming, Chairman of the Equal Opportunities Commission. Through awarding
the titles of Fellowship, Social Caring Enterprise, Social Caring
Leaders and so on, SERA recognizes the contribution of distinguished
individuals to environment, society and economy, and meanwhile advocates
the spirit of social care in the whole society.
At the ceremony, Mr. William Sim, President of Heilind Asia Pacific was
honored with the 2018 Asian Social Caring Leadership Award. William Sim
has rich industry experience more than 30 years, and has held key
positions in the leading semiconductor manufacturing business and global
distribution business. In management William emphasizes people foremost,
advocates human rights and sustainable development. Therefore, Heilind
Asia has always adhered to actively caring for society and supporting
social services. He said, “I am a firm believer that an organization
striving for sustainable business excellence and success must also be
mindful of its corporate social responsibility. Being socially
responsible brings mutual benefits to both the organization and the
society/environment it operates in. This is a philosophy we have
inculcated in Heilind Asia since our inception in 2012. I am glad this
philosophy is well accepted by our people in Asia and has become part of
our company culture.”
William vigorously promotes social charity activities, and has supported
charitable activities in Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Hong Kong and
Mainland China. In 2016, Heilind Asia participated in the "Happy
Children Barefoot Trip of New Year" charity event coordinated by Hong
Kong Clearwater Bay Golf & Country Club to help children in need in
Africa; In 2017, Heilind Asia integrated its annual meeting with the
charitable activity “The more we share, the more we win” in Ho Chi Minh,
Vietnam, aimed at helping Vietnamese orphans; In 2017, together with
Touch Community of Singapore, Heilind Asia organized a charity event of
visiting the widowed and elderly, and provided them with essential
supplies.
In 2017, together with Touch Community of Singapore, Heilind Asia
organized a charity event of visiting the widowed and elderly, and
provided them with essential supplies.
Accepting the Asian Social Caring Leadership Award, William said: “This
award is therefore a significant achievement as it recognizes and
endorses our belief that an entity, be it an organization or an
individual must give back in some way to society/environment. It does
not matter how small a contribution is, as cumulatively it will add up
and make this world a better place. As we continue to grow in Asia, our
corporate social responsibility will remain one of our corner stones in
seeking success and excellence for our organization while contributing
to our society/environment we operate in.” Moreover, William attaches
importance to products and services; only giving back to society with
the core value of Heilind is the real care for society.
Upholding such concept, Heilind Asia actively takes social
responsibilities, and continues to be committed to the global supply of
electronic components and supporting new solutions. By promoting green,
low-carbon energy and sustainable development, Heilind Asia wishes to
realize the positive development of both enterprise and social
responsibilities.
About Social Enterprise Research Academy (www.seriasia.org)
Social Enterprise Research Academy (SERA) is a non-profit organization
dedicated to the continual development, promotion and application of
corporate citizenship principles, models and technique in Asia. SERA is
the first professional organization in Asia to have developed the Social
Caring Pledge Scheme for Business, committed to promote corporate social
responsibility in Hong Kong. The Social Caring Pledge Scheme is
endorsed, recognized and promoted by Nobel Laureate Professor Harald zur
Hausen, who is the Honorary Life Chancellor of SERI. So far, the Scheme
has been fully supported by more than 500 companies and leaders, all
colleges around HK, more than 20 international and local chambers of
commerce.
About Heilind Electronics:
Founded in 1974, Heilind Electronics, Inc. (http://www.heilind.com)
is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays,
switches, thermal management & circuit protection products, terminal
blocks, wire & cable, wiring accessories, insulation & identification,
fastener/hardware and sensor products. Heilind has over 40 facilities in
the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore
and Mainland China.
Heilind Asia Pacific (www.heilindasia.com)
commenced operations in Dec 2012, and now has 21 locations throughout
Asia. Its industry leading service offering to customers in Asia Pacific
is the result of a commitment to the belief of “Distribution As It
Should Be”. Learn more at www.heilindasia.com
and on Facebook, WeChat, Weibo and Twitter.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190128005262/en/