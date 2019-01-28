William Sim, President of Heilind Asia Pacific, Was Presented with 2018 Asian Social Caring Leadership Award by Social Enterprise Research Academy

Social Enterprise Research Academy (SERA) held 2018/19 Fellowship & Honorary Award Presentation Ceremony on 15th December, 2018 at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center in Wan Chai. 40 outstanding leaders of politics, business and scholars were awarded with titles of Fellowship, Social Caring Enterprise, Social Caring Leaders and so on. Mr. Ng Hak-kim JP, the former Secretary for Education in the Hong Kong Government, attended the ceremony as the Chairman of Social Enterprise Research Academy.

The ceremony was presented by Mr. Ng Hak-kim and Professor Chan Chueng Ming, Chairman of the Equal Opportunities Commission. Through awarding the titles of Fellowship, Social Caring Enterprise, Social Caring Leaders and so on, SERA recognizes the contribution of distinguished individuals to environment, society and economy, and meanwhile advocates the spirit of social care in the whole society.

At the ceremony, Mr. William Sim, President of Heilind Asia Pacific was honored with the 2018 Asian Social Caring Leadership Award. William Sim has rich industry experience more than 30 years, and has held key positions in the leading semiconductor manufacturing business and global distribution business. In management William emphasizes people foremost, advocates human rights and sustainable development. Therefore, Heilind Asia has always adhered to actively caring for society and supporting social services. He said, “I am a firm believer that an organization striving for sustainable business excellence and success must also be mindful of its corporate social responsibility. Being socially responsible brings mutual benefits to both the organization and the society/environment it operates in. This is a philosophy we have inculcated in Heilind Asia since our inception in 2012. I am glad this philosophy is well accepted by our people in Asia and has become part of our company culture.”

William vigorously promotes social charity activities, and has supported charitable activities in Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Hong Kong and Mainland China. In 2016, Heilind Asia participated in the "Happy Children Barefoot Trip of New Year" charity event coordinated by Hong Kong Clearwater Bay Golf & Country Club to help children in need in Africa; In 2017, Heilind Asia integrated its annual meeting with the charitable activity “The more we share, the more we win” in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, aimed at helping Vietnamese orphans; In 2017, together with Touch Community of Singapore, Heilind Asia organized a charity event of visiting the widowed and elderly, and provided them with essential supplies.

Accepting the Asian Social Caring Leadership Award, William said: “This award is therefore a significant achievement as it recognizes and endorses our belief that an entity, be it an organization or an individual must give back in some way to society/environment. It does not matter how small a contribution is, as cumulatively it will add up and make this world a better place. As we continue to grow in Asia, our corporate social responsibility will remain one of our corner stones in seeking success and excellence for our organization while contributing to our society/environment we operate in.” Moreover, William attaches importance to products and services; only giving back to society with the core value of Heilind is the real care for society.

Upholding such concept, Heilind Asia actively takes social responsibilities, and continues to be committed to the global supply of electronic components and supporting new solutions. By promoting green, low-carbon energy and sustainable development, Heilind Asia wishes to realize the positive development of both enterprise and social responsibilities.

Social Enterprise Research Academy (SERA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to the continual development, promotion and application of corporate citizenship principles, models and technique in Asia. SERA is the first professional organization in Asia to have developed the Social Caring Pledge Scheme for Business, committed to promote corporate social responsibility in Hong Kong. The Social Caring Pledge Scheme is endorsed, recognized and promoted by Nobel Laureate Professor Harald zur Hausen, who is the Honorary Life Chancellor of SERI. So far, the Scheme has been fully supported by more than 500 companies and leaders, all colleges around HK, more than 20 international and local chambers of commerce.

Founded in 1974, Heilind Electronics, Inc. (http://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, switches, thermal management & circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire & cable, wiring accessories, insulation & identification, fastener/hardware and sensor products. Heilind has over 40 facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mainland China.

Heilind Asia Pacific (www.heilindasia.com) commenced operations in Dec 2012, and now has 21 locations throughout Asia. Its industry leading service offering to customers in Asia Pacific is the result of a commitment to the belief of “Distribution As It Should Be”. Learn more at www.heilindasia.com and on Facebook, WeChat, Weibo and Twitter.

