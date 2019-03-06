Williams County, Ohio, Chooses Hart InterCivic's New Voting System

Last week, election officials in Williams County took delivery of the
most secure voting system technology available, Verity®
Voting from Hart InterCivic. Budget friendly pricing, time-saving
features and a long history of excellent customer service from Hart made
Verity the right choice.
“Of course, we looked at other vendors, but Verity is easier to learn,
and Hart is wonderful to work with,” said then-Director of Elections
Katrena Ebersole (now Deputy Director). “The software is so user
friendly. Plus everyone liked the price.”
“Williams County is making the right decision for their voters, and we
appreciate their confidence in Verity and Hart,” said Phillip
Braithwaite, President and CEO of Hart InterCivic, which has more than
100 years’ experience working with elections. “We’ve supported the
County’s elections since 2006 and are proud to take this step forward
with them.”
Last summer, County election stakeholders saw a demonstration of Verity.
Poll workers, commissioners and election board members were able to see
steps for setting up, scanning and opening and closing an election. They
supported the Election Office’s choice. “It was the best decision for
us. We were pleased,” Ebersole said.
Williams County will continue using paper ballots with Verity.
“Our community is used to the paper ballot, and we want to make this
transition easy for our voters,” Ebersole said. She is planning a
revolving open house at her office that will allow members of the
community to take Verity for a test drive.
“I want everyone to feel comfortable, taking a look and asking
questions,” she said.
Ebersole is looking forward to the cost savings and convenience of Verity
Print, which prints on demand. “We’ll
save money, and we’ll save time. We’ll only print the ballots we need,
when we need them,” she said.
She also appreciates the easy-to-store briefcase design of Verity, and
pointed out that the County will rely on Verity
Touch Writer, an ADA-compliant paper ballot marking device that
provides seamless accessibility and privacy. Verity is designed with a
smaller footprint and collapsible ballot boxes for easier storage and
transport.
Training will begin immediately after delivery so that Verity can be
used for the County’s May election, in preparation for the larger
November one. Ebersole, who has been in her position since mid-2018 is
relieved to have Hart’s support throughout the transition.
“I am looking forward to working with Hart’s team. I’m pretty new, and
they have a great reputation. They have already been so helpful,” she
said. “It doesn’t matter how many times I call them. They are so patient
and so responsive. We have a rapport – it’s valuable.”
Additional Ohio counties are considering Verity, and Braithwaite expects
more announcements in the coming months.
“If you’re considering a new election system, give Hart a chance. Meet
with their representative and let him help you. I can’t say it strongly
enough – the customer service is top notch,” Ebersole said.
For more information about the Verity Voting system in Ohio, please
visit https://www.hartintercivic.com/state/ohio/
About
Hart InterCivic, Inc.
Austin-based Hart InterCivic is a full-service election solutions
innovator, partnering with state and local governments to deliver
secure, accurate and reliable elections. Working side-by-side with
election professionals for more than 100 years, Hart is committed to
helping advance democracy. Hart's mission fuels its passionate customer
focus and a continuous drive for technological innovation. The company's
new Verity
Voting system makes voting more straightforward, equitable and
accessible—and makes managing elections more transparent, more efficient
and easier.
