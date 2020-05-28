Williams Doesn't See Fed's Support of Economy Causing Inflation Surge

Log in
05/28/2020 | 06:59pm BST

By Michael S. Derby

Federal Reserve Bank of New York leader John Williams said he sees little risk of an inflation surge despite a wave of central bank support for the economy and financial system prompted by the coronavirus crisis.

Mr. Williams said the Fed's support actions, which have boosted its balance sheet to just over $7 trillion from $4.2 trillion in early March, are aimed at bridging the economy over the crisis and aren't a form of outright stimulus.

Fed actions -- which include near zero interest rates, asset buying and the extension of credit to many parts of the economy -- have been successful at helping stabilize the financial system, he said in online comments Thursday.

"I don't really see a lot of these actions as ones that will overheat the economy; if anything they are just going to try to limit the damage, " Mr. Williams said. "I expect inflation to run below what we've been seeing over the last year or two."

Mr. Williams, who also serves as vice chairman of the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee, was addressing concerns from some corners of financial markets that the central bank's reaction to the coronavirus crisis is setting the stage for a big rise in inflation later. Fed officials have rejected that concern, and Mr. Williams also said that even with a surge in government debt, low rates and strong demand for that debt are allaying worries that the Treasury Department will face limits to how much it can borrow.

Mr. Williams also said he believes construction and manufacturing activity stand to snap back relatively quickly in an economic reopening. But consumer behavior in reopened parts of the economy shows caution about re-engaging amid ongoing worries about health risks.

Mr. Williams also pushed back at any notion the Fed was looking to use negative interest rates as a stimulus tool during the current troubles, saying such a policy wasn't right to address the challenges facing the nation.

The official also said he doesn't expect the housing market to suffer long-term damage from the pandemic.

Write to Michael S. Derby at michael.derby@wsj.com

