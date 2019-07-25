Log in
Williams Foods LLC : Initiates a Voluntary Recall of Taco Seasoning Product Due to Possible Presence of Salmonella Contamination

07/25/2019

Williams Foods LLC has initiated a voluntary and precautionary recall of the following items:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190725005805/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

Item number

Product Name

Package Size

Product UPC

Product dates

564829444

Great Value Mild Taco Seasoning Mix

1 oz

0 78742 24572 0

Best if used by 07/08/21

Best if used by 07/09/21

050215

HEB Taco Seasoning Mix Reduced Sodium

1.25 oz

0 41220 79609 0

Better by 07/10/21

Better by 07/11/21

Better by 07/15/21

These items contain cumin spice involved in a recall initiated by our supplier, Mincing Spice Co. Mincing has issued a recall for a specific lot of cumin they produced because a sample from that lot was tested by one of Mincing’s customers and was found to be potentially contaminated with Salmonella. A portion of the lot recalled by Mincing was supplied to Williams Foods, LLC. We are recalling our products listed above as a precautionary action; to date there have been no consumer complaints or reported cases of Salmonellosis in connection with these products.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.

The potentially affected product consists of retail packages weighing 1 – 1.25 oz.

The “Best By” date information can be found on the top part of the back side of the package. The product is sold in select retail grocery stores located in Washington, DC and the following states: AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, MT, NC, ND, NE, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, WY.

No other “Best By” dates are being recalled.

Consumers who have purchased the product with the above “Best By” dates are urged not to consume the product but to discard it or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may call our Customer Service Center at 1-800-847-5608 or by e-mail at customerservice@chg.com for more information. Our customer service desk will be staffed in person from 8am to 5pm CST Monday to Friday.

Williams Foods LLC is committed to providing high-quality products, and the safety and satisfaction of our consumers is the company’s utmost priority. Although there have not been any reported cases of salmonellosis, we are voluntarily recalling the products listed above as a preventive measure.


© Business Wire 2019
