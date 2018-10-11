Williams Industrial Services Group Closes on $15 million Asset-Based Revolving Credit Facility

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (“Williams” or “the Company”) (OTC:WLMS), a general and specialty construction services company, announced today that it has entered into a new, three-year, $15 million secured asset-based revolving credit facility (the “facility”) at LIBOR plus 6%, with a minimum LIBOR rate of 1%. The facility provides borrowing availability against 85% of eligible accounts receivable and 80% of eligible costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings, after certain customary exclusions and reserves, and allows for up to $6 million of non-cash collateralized letters of credit.

Timothy M. Howsman, Chief Financial Officer of Williams, commented, “Today marks the culmination of the four-part restructuring initiative that was a key component of the Company’s overall 2018 plan. The first step was the exit from our remaining former Products business, which we completed in July. Since then, our team of dedicated employees, advisors, and lending partners have completed two additional steps with the execution of this facility and the refinancing of our term loan. And finally, we formally closed our Dallas office at the end of September, after measurably reducing and consolidating our corporate functions into our Tucker (Atlanta), Georgia office. With the financial flexibility provided by this facility and our significantly reduced corporate cost structure, we are now able to more fully focus on both short- and long-term growth initiatives.”

The current eligible borrowing base supports $13.4 million of available borrowings under the facility. The origination fee for the facility was $225,000. The facility also provides for pre-payment fees, which will be payable only in the event the facility is terminated prior to the maturity date. The pre-payment fees, if any, will be 2.0% of the facility commitment in the first year, 1.5% in the second year, and 1.0% in the first nine months of the third year.

About Williams Industrial Services Group

Williams Industrial Services Group (formerly known as Global Power Equipment Group) has been safely helping plant owners and operators enhance asset value for more than 50 years. The Company provides a broad range of general and specialty construction, maintenance and modification, and plant management support services to the nuclear, hydro and fossil power generation, pulp and paper, refining, petrochemical and other process and manufacturing industries. Williams’ mission is to be the preferred provider of construction, maintenance, and specialty services through commitment to superior safety performance, focus on innovation, and dedication to delivering unsurpassed value to its customers.

Additional information can be found at www.wisgrp.com.

Forward-looking Statement Disclaimer

