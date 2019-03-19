Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. Begins Trading on OTCQX

Williams
Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCQX: WLMS) (“Williams” or the
“Company”), a general and specialty construction and maintenance
services company, will begin trading, effective today, on the OTCQX®
Best Market (“OTCQX”) under the symbol “WLMS.” Upgrading from the Pink®
market represents the completion of another step in the Company’s
transformation to a successful Williams only operating business.
“We are excited to have achieved this important milestone, as we
continue to pursue our aggressive strategy to grow Williams into a
stronger business,” Tracy Pagliara, President and CEO of Williams,
commented.
Timothy Howsman, CFO of Williams, added, “We have made significant
progress over the last year. We believe that trading on the OTCQX Market
will help us attract more institutional investors. In turn, that should
enhance the value of our Company and better position Williams to achieve
its ambitious objectives.”
Investors can now find Real-Time Level 2 quotes and financial
disclosures for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.
In addition, the Company’s reports filed with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission and other information it regularly posts can be
found on its website at www.wisgrp.com.
About Williams
Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. has been safely helping plant
owners and operators enhance asset value for more than 50 years. The
Company provides a broad range of construction, maintenance and support
services to customers in energy, power generation and industrial end
markets. Williams’ mission is to be the preferred provider of
construction, maintenance, and specialty services through commitment to
superior safety performance, focus on innovation, and dedication to
delivering unsurpassed value to its customers.
Additional information can be found at www.wisgrp.com.
Forward-looking Statement Disclaimer
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the
meaning of the term set forth in the Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements include statements or
expectations regarding the impact of the Company’s quotation on the
OTCQX, ability to raise capital and fund growth initiatives, statements
relating to the expected value of our Company, and other related
matters. These statements reflect the Company’s current views of future
events and financial performance and are subject to a number of risks
and uncertainties, including its ability to comply with the terms of its
debt instruments and access letters of credit and surety bonds, ability
to timely file its periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), ability to implement strategic
initiatives, business plans, and liquidity plans, and ability to
maintain effective internal control over financial reporting and
disclosure controls and procedures. Actual results, performance or
achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied in
the forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties that
could cause or contribute to such material differences include, but are
not limited to, decreased demand for new gas turbine power plants,
reduced demand for, or increased regulation of, nuclear power, loss of
any of the Company’s major customers, whether pursuant to the loss of
pending or future bids for either new business or an extension of
existing business, termination of customer or vendor relationships, cost
increases and project cost overruns, unforeseen schedule delays, poor
performance by its subcontractors, cancellation of projects,
competition, including competitors being awarded business by current
customers, damage to the Company’s reputation, warranty or product
liability claims, increased exposure to environmental or other
liabilities, failure to comply with various laws and regulations,
failure to attract and retain highly-qualified personnel, loss of
customer relationships with critical personnel, volatility of the
Company’s stock price, deterioration or uncertainty of credit markets,
changes in the economic and social and political conditions in the
United States, including the banking environment or monetary policy, and
any suspension of the Company’s continued reporting obligations under
the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.
Other important factors that may cause actual results to differ
materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are
discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including the section
of the Annual Report on Form 10-K for its 2017 fiscal year titled “Risk
Factors.” Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of
this press release. Except as may be required by applicable law, the
Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any
forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise, and you are cautioned not to rely upon them
unduly.
