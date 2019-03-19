Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. Begins Trading on OTCQX

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCQX: WLMS) (“Williams” or the “Company”), a general and specialty construction and maintenance services company, will begin trading, effective today, on the OTCQX® Best Market (“OTCQX”) under the symbol “WLMS.” Upgrading from the Pink® market represents the completion of another step in the Company’s transformation to a successful Williams only operating business.

“We are excited to have achieved this important milestone, as we continue to pursue our aggressive strategy to grow Williams into a stronger business,” Tracy Pagliara, President and CEO of Williams, commented.

Timothy Howsman, CFO of Williams, added, “We have made significant progress over the last year. We believe that trading on the OTCQX Market will help us attract more institutional investors. In turn, that should enhance the value of our Company and better position Williams to achieve its ambitious objectives.”

Investors can now find Real-Time Level 2 quotes and financial disclosures for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com. In addition, the Company’s reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and other information it regularly posts can be found on its website at www.wisgrp.com.

