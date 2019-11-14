Williams Industrial Services Group Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results 0 11/14/2019 | 05:18pm EST Send by mail :

Net loss in quarter improved to $0.3 million from $13.5 million last year; Net income in first nine months of 2019 was $2.0 million

Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $1.8 million and $8.4 million, for quarter and nine-month period, respectively; On track to achieve goal of $10 million to $12 million in adjusted EBITDA for full year

Refinancing debt during fourth quarter to support growth working capital needs

Separately announced today the plan for a $7.0 million rights offering with a full backstop commitment by the Company’s largest shareholder

Delivering on strategy to scale business with diversified sources of revenue Backlog at end of quarter was $390.6 million; Expect $125 million to $175 million in new awards, pending purchase orders and anticipated pipeline wins by year end Total projected year-end backlog of $465 million to $515 million, including $195 million to $215 million of backlog convertible to revenue in 2020 Plan to announce final year-end total and 2020 convertible backlog prior to reporting fourth quarter 2019 results

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCQX: WLMS) (“Williams” or the “Company”), a construction and maintenance services company, today reported its financial results for its third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019. Unless otherwise noted, amounts and disclosures throughout this release relate to continuing operations. Tracy Pagliara, President and CEO of Williams, commented, “Our third quarter results are validation that we are on track to meet our 2019 goals, as follows: Achieve our 2019 financial guidance;

Grow meaningful backlog with a more diversified revenue base, consistent with our strategic plan;

Refinance our debt in order to capitalize on the significant potential to scale our business; and

Strengthen our corporate infrastructure to further advance our strategic plan, including our planned uplisting to a major exchange in 2020 to drive greater shareholder value. We are on track at nine-months into 2019 to achieve our revenue and adjusted EBITDA expectations. Importantly, since the end of the third quarter, we have been diligently working to finalize orders that would expand our total backlog by year end to approximately $465 million to $515 million, including convertible backlog for 2020 of approximately $195 million to $215 million.” Mr. Pagliara added, “We are aggressively pursuing the completion of our debt refinancing to provide additional working capital to fund our strategic growth initiatives and the strong demand for our services. The refinancing process is expected to be completed by year end. In addition, we also have filed a registration statement for a $7.0 million rights offering with a full backstop by our largest shareholder. The proceeds from the rights offering will provide additional working capital for our growth.” Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Review (compared with the prior-year period unless noted otherwise) Third Quarter 2019 Revenue Bridge* (in millions) $ Change Third quarter 2018 revenue $ 53.5 Canada 5.0 Net change in project revenue 0.1 Timing related to Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 (0.3 ) Timing of decommissioning projects (1.4 ) Total change 3.4 Third quarter 2019 revenue $ 56.9 *Numbers may not sum due to rounding Revenue in the third quarter grew $3.4 million, or 6.3%, as growth in Canada and other nuclear services and fossil fuel project activity more than offset fluctuations in demand from timing on project engagements in decommissioning and other markets. The growth in nuclear project activity in Canada was the result of the Company entering this new end market during 2018. Gross profit was $6.0 million, or 10.5% of revenue, compared with $10.2 million, or 19.1% of revenue. Last year’s third quarter gross profit and margin included the early termination of a fixed-price nuclear project that contributed $3.3 million to gross profit. In addition, gross profit and margin in the 2019 third quarter were impacted by a $1.3 million loss on a fixed-price fossil project. Operating expenses were $5.2 million, down $4.3 million, or 45.2%. As a percentage of revenue, selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”) were 9.1%. The considerable reduction in expenses was the result of the completed restructuring achievements in 2018, including $1.4 million lower compensation and other employee related expenses. The third quarter of 2018 also had $1.4 million of restructuring expenses. Interest expense was $1.5 million for the quarter compared with $3.6 million in the prior-year period, reflecting lower interest rates. Year-to-Date 2019 Financial Results Review (compared with the prior-year period unless noted otherwise) Year-to-Date 2019 Revenue Bridge* (in millions) $ Change 2018 revenue $ 144.6 Timing of scheduled outage 16.7 Net change in project revenue 13.5 Canada 11.0 Timing related to Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 (0.6 ) Timing of decommissioning projects (6.2 ) Total change 34.4 2019 revenue $ 179.0 *Numbers may not sum due to rounding Revenue for the first nine months of 2019 was up $34.4 million, or 23.8%, primarily due to work related to a scheduled nuclear outage in the second quarter, growth from entry into the nuclear industry in Canada, expansion into the midstream oil & gas industry and increased revenue from other nuclear projects. This growth was partially offset by lower revenue from decommissioning due to timing of a customer’s project. Gross profit was $21.8 million, down $1.6 million from the prior-year period. Gross margin was 12.2% and 16.2%, in the 2019 and 2018 periods, respectively. The decline in gross margin from the prior-year period was for reasons similar to the quarter, primarily the early termination of a lump sum nuclear project that contributed $3.4 million to gross profit in the 2018 nine-month period. Operating expenses were down $10.2 million to $17.0 million, due mostly to the reduction in employee-related expenses, including severance, from the restructuring that was completed at the end of 2018, and decreased professional fees related to restructuring and the Company’s restatement process. As a percentage of revenue, SG&A was 9.4%. Balance Sheet As of September 30, 2019, Williams had $2.5 million in cash, including restricted cash. During 2018, the Company refinanced its term-debt facility with a four-year, $35.0 million term loan and also secured a three-year, $15.0 million revolving credit facility. The Company plans to refinance its debt by the end of 2019 to provide greater capacity to fund its growth initiatives. Williams separately announced the filing of a registration statement for a $7.0 million rights offering with a full backstop commitment by the Company’s largest shareholder. Backlog Three Months Ended

September 30, 2019 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 Backlog - beginning of period $ 409,019 $ 501,604 New awards 11,661 30,844 Adjustments and cancellations, net 26,815 37,165 Revenue recognized (56,862) (178,980) Backlog - end of period $ 390,633 $ 390,633 Total backlog as of September 30, 2019 was $390.6 million, compared with $409.0 million at June 30, 2019 and $501.6 million at December 31, 2018. The reduction in backlog from the end of 2018 primarily resulted from the work completed on a customer’s planned nuclear outage and completion of several projects in the quarter and nine month period. Williams estimates that approximately $151.3 million, or 38.7% of total backlog, will be converted to revenue in the next twelve months. This compares with $138.3 million of backlog at June 30, 2019, and $173.3 million of backlog at December 31, 2018, that the Company anticipated would be converted to revenue over the succeeding twelve-month period. Based on new awards, pending purchase orders and anticipated pipeline wins in the fourth quarter, Williams expects total backlog at year end to be approximately $465 million to $515 million, including convertible backlog for 2020 of approximately $195 million to $215 million. Outlook 2019 Guidance Revenue: $230 million to $240 million, 24% year-over-year growth at

midpoint of range Gross margin: 11% to 13% SG&A: 8% to 9% of revenue Adjusted EBITDA (from continuing

operations)*: $10 million to $12 million *See Note 1—Non-GAAP Financial Measures for information regarding the use of adjusted EBITDA and forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures. Mr. Pagliara concluded, “After the successful restructuring of our business in 2018, we began this year with great optimism and resolve to take Williams to the next level. After finalizing our strategic plan in early January, we have vigorously pursued our goals for 2019 to advance that plan. We remain on track to meet each of those goals. Among other things, the expected diversified growth in our backlog by year end is a validation of the strength of our plan and the commitment of our leadership team to fulfill the tremendous potential of Williams. To that end, we plan to end 2019 strong and for 2020 to be another year of revenue and profitability growth to reward our shareholders for their continued patience and support.” Webcast and Teleconference The Company will host a conference call on Friday, November 15, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. A webcast of the call and an accompanying slide presentation will be available at www.wisgrp.com. To access the conference call by telephone, listeners should dial 201-493-6780. An audio replay of the call will be available from 1:00 p.m. Eastern time on the day of the teleconference until the end of day on November 29, 2019. To listen to the audio replay, dial 412-317-6671 and enter conference ID number 13696050. Alternatively, you may access the webcast replay at http://ir.wisgrp.com/, where a transcript will be posted once available. About Williams Williams Industrial Services Group has been safely helping plant owners and operators enhance asset value for more than 50 years. The Company provides a broad range of construction, maintenance and modification, and support services to customers in energy, power and industrial end markets. Williams’ mission is to be the preferred provider of construction, maintenance, and specialty services through commitment to superior safety performance, focus on innovation, and dedication to delivering unsurpassed value to its customers. Additional information about Williams can be found on its website: www.wisgrp.com. Forward-looking Statement Disclaimer This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the term set forth in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements include statements or expectations regarding the Company’s ability to realize opportunities and successfully achieve its growth and strategic initiatives, such as midstream oil & gas opportunities, water-related projects and expansion into Canada, as well as expectations for future growth of revenue, profitability and earnings, including the Company’s ability to grow its core business, expand its customer base, increase backlog and convert backlog to revenue, as well as revenue, profitability and earnings, the Company’s ability to refinance its existing debt and to consummate the proposed rights offering, the Company’s ability to uplist to a major exchange in 2020, the continuing impact of the Company’s cost reduction, reorganization and restructuring efforts, expectations relating to the Company’s performance, expected work in the energy and industrial markets, and other related matters. These statements reflect the Company’s current views of future events and financial performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including its ability to comply with the terms of its debt instruments and access letters of credit, ability to implement strategic initiatives, business plans, and liquidity plans, and ability to implement and maintain effective internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures. Actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause or contribute to such material differences include, but are not limited to, reduced need for construction or maintenance services in the Company’s targeted markets, or increased regulation of such markets, loss of any of the Company’s major customers, whether pursuant to the loss of pending or future bids for either new business or an extension of existing business, termination of customer or vendor relationships, cost increases and project cost overruns, unforeseen schedule delays, poor performance by its subcontractors, cancellation of projects, competition, including competitors being awarded business by current customers, damage to the Company’s reputation, warranty or product liability claims, increased exposure to environmental or other liabilities, failure to comply with various laws and regulations, failure to attract and retain highly-qualified personnel, loss of customer relationships with critical personnel, volatility of the Company’s stock price, deterioration or uncertainty of credit markets, and changes in the economic, social and political conditions in the United States, including the banking environment or monetary policy. Other important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the section of the Annual Report on Form 10-K for its 2018 fiscal year titled “Risk Factors.” Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release. Except as may be required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, and you are cautioned not to rely upon them unduly. 1 See NOTE 1—Non-GAAP Financial Measures in the attached tables for important disclosures regarding Williams’ use of adjusted EBITDA, as well as a reconciliation of income (loss) from continuing operations to adjusted EBITDA. Financial Tables Follow. WILLIAMS INDUSTRIAL SERVICES GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, ($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue $ 56,862 $ 53,467 $ 178,980 $ 144,563 Cost of revenue 50,906 43,255 157,150 121,154 Gross profit 5,956 10,212 21,830 23,409 Gross margin 10.5 % 19.1 % 12.2 % 16.2 % Selling and marketing expenses 63 397 468 1,299 General and administrative expenses 5,091 7,529 16,327 21,645 Restructuring charges — 1,436 — 3,661 Depreciation and amortization expense 77 192 225 633 Total operating expenses 5,231 9,554 17,020 27,238 Operating income (loss) 725 658 4,810 (3,829 ) Operating margin 1.3 % 1.2 % 2.7 % (2.6 )% Interest expense, net 1,511 3,622 4,504 7,397 Other (income) expense, net (485 ) (339 ) (1,153 ) (844 ) Total other (income) expenses, net 1,026 3,283 3,351 6,553 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income

tax (301 ) (2,625 ) 1,459 (10,382 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 62 215 141 720 Income (loss) from continuing operations (363 ) (2,840 ) 1,318 (11,102 ) Loss from discontinued operations before income tax (54 ) (10,619 ) (175 ) (14,522 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (97 ) 17 (845 ) (666 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations 43 (10,636 ) 670 (13,856 ) Net income (loss) $ (320 ) $ (13,476 ) $ 1,988 $ (24,958 ) Basic earnings (loss) per common share Income (loss) from continuing operations $ (0.02 ) $ (0.16 ) $ 0.07 $ (0.61 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations - (0.58 ) 0.04 (0.76 ) Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ (0.02 ) $ (0.74 ) $ 0.11 $ (1.37 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per common share Income (loss) from continuing operations $ (0.02 ) $ (0.16 ) $ 0.07 $ (0.61 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations - (0.58 ) 0.03 (0.76 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ (0.02 ) $ (0.74 ) $ 0.10 $ (1.37 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding (basic) 18,732,402 18,315,180 18,653,301 18,164,141 Weighted average common shares outstanding (diluted) 18,732,402 18,315,180 18,976,619 18,164,141 WILLIAMS INDUSTRIAL SERVICES GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) ($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts) September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,004 $ 4,475 Restricted cash 468 467 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $193 and $140,

respectively 30,514 22,724 Contract assets 12,377 8,218 Other current assets 3,653 1,735 Total current assets 49,016 37,619 Property, plant and equipment, net 285 335 Goodwill 35,400 35,400 Intangible assets, net 12,500 12,500 Other long-term assets 8,752 1,650 Total assets $ 105,953 $ 87,504 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 10,969 $ 2,953 Accrued compensation and benefits 9,233 10,859 Contract liabilities 5,317 3,278 Short-term borrowings 3,898 3,274 Current portion of long-term debt 700 525 Other current liabilities 9,807 5,518 Current liabilities of discontinued operations 342 640 Total current liabilities 40,266 27,047 Long-term debt, net 32,738 32,978 Deferred tax liabilities 2,614 2,682 Other long-term liabilities 4,736 1,396 Long-term liabilities of discontinued operations 4,466 5,188 Total liabilities 84,820 69,291 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value, 170,000,000 shares authorized

and 19,794,270 and 19,767,605 shares issued, respectively, and

19,057,195 and 18,660,218 shares outstanding, respectively 198 197 Paid-in capital 81,380 80,424 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (27 ) — Accumulated deficit (60,409 ) (62,397 ) Treasury stock, at par (737,075 and 1,107,387 common shares,

respectively) (9 ) (11 ) Total stockholders’ equity 21,133 18,213 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 105,953 $ 87,504 WILLIAMS INDUSTRIAL SERVICES GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Nine Months Ended September

30, (in thousands) 2019 2018 Operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 1,988 $ (24,958 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating

activities: Net (income) loss from discontinued operations (670 ) 13,856 Deferred income tax provision (benefit) (68 ) 608 Depreciation and amortization on plant, property and equipment and

intangible assets 225 633 Amortization of deferred financing costs 462 1,475 Loss on disposals of property, plant and equipment — 210 Bad debt expense 53 (90 ) Stock-based compensation 1,114 697 Paid-in-kind interest — 1,964 Restructuring charges — 3,661 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of businesses acquired and sold: Accounts receivable (7,843 ) (2,860 ) Contract assets (4,159 ) 2,336 Other current assets (1,918 ) 2,453 Other assets 1,404 (1,400 ) Accounts payable 8,016 2,021 Accrued and other liabilities (2,705 ) 3,643 Contract liabilities 2,039 (4,261 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, continuing operations (2,062 ) (12 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, discontinued operations (350 ) (6,685 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (2,412 ) (6,697 ) Investing activities: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (178 ) (123 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities, continuing operations (178 ) (123 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities, discontinued operations — 319 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (178 ) 196 Financing activities: Repurchase of stock-based awards for payment of statutory taxes due on stock-

based compensation (154 ) (351 ) Debt issuance costs — (1,520 ) Proceeds from short-term borrowings 163,040 — Repayments of short-term borrowings (162,416 ) — Proceeds from long-term debt — 33,679 Repayments of long-term debt (350 ) (31,154 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities, continuing operations 120 654 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities, discontinued operations — — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 120 654 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2,470 ) (5,847 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 4,942 16,156 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 2,472 $ 10,309 Supplemental Disclosures: Cash paid for interest $ 3,527 $ 3,555 Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds $ — $ 16 Noncash amendment fee related to term loan $ — $ 4,000 WILLIAMS INDUSTRIAL SERVICES GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE (UNAUDITED) This press release contains financial measures not derived in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”). A reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure is provided below. ADJUSTED EBITDA-CONTINUING OPERATIONS Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income (loss)-continuing operations $ (363) $ (2,840) $ 1,318 $ (11,102) Add back: Interest expense, net 1,511 3,622 4,504 7,397 Income tax expense (benefit) 62 215 141 720 Depreciation and amortization

expense 77 192 225 633 Stock-based compensation 120 190 1,011 697 Severance costs 125 — 449 — Other nonrecurring expenses — — 241 — Franchise taxes 64 72 192 202 Loss on other receivables — — 189 — Consulting expenses-remediation 152 — 152 — Bank restructuring costs 116 — 137 — Foreign currency gain (27) — (186) — Restructuring charges — 1,436 — 3,661 Asset disposition costs — — — 815 Restatement expenses — — — 160 Adjusted EBITDA-continuing operations $ 1,837 $ 2,887 $ 8,373 $ 3,183 NOTE 1—Non-GAAP Financial Measures Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA is not calculated through the application of GAAP and is not the required form of disclosure by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Adjusted EBITDA is the sum of our net income (loss) before interest expense, net, and income tax (benefit) expense and unusual gains or charges. It also excludes non-cash charges such as depreciation and amortization. The Company’s management believes adjusted EBITDA is an important measure of operating performance because it allows management, investors and others to evaluate and compare the performance of its core operations from period to period by removing the impact of the capital structure (interest), tangible and intangible asset base (depreciation and amortization), taxes and unusual gains or charges (stock-based compensation, severance costs, other nonrecurring expenses, franchise taxes, loss on other receivables, consulting expenses to develop corporate strategies, bank restructuring costs, foreign currency gain, restructuring charges, asset disposition charges and restatement expenses), which are not always commensurate with the reporting period in which such items are included. Williams’ credit facility also contains ratios based on EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to net income or as a better measure of liquidity than net cash flows from operating activities, as determined by GAAP, and, therefore, should not be used in isolation from, but in conjunction with, the GAAP measures. The use of any non-GAAP measure may produce results that vary from the GAAP measure and may not be comparable to a similarly defined non-GAAP measure used by other companies. Note Regarding Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Financial Measures The Company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP financial measures because it could not do so without unreasonable effort due to the unavailability of the information needed to calculate reconciling items and due to the variability, complexity and limited visibility of the adjusting items that would be excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures in future periods. When planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods, the Company does so primarily on a non-GAAP basis without preparing a GAAP analysis. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191114005905/en/

