Williams Lea : announces the appointment of Dan O'Brien as Global Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global skilled business support services firm Williams Lea announces the appointment of Dan O'Brien as Chief Financial Officer. O'Brien will oversee Williams Lea finance, legal and compliance functions and will report to the company's CEO Clare Hart, who joined the business April 1st.

O'Brien comes to Williams Lea with extensive global financial leadership experience, most recently serving as Global CFO for Sterling Talent Solutions. Prior to Sterling, he held CFO roles with Jackson Hewett, Hawaiian Telecom, Global Crossing, Genuity Corporation and GTE. Dan holds a BS from Boston College and an MBA from University of Chicago Graduate School of Business.

"I am very pleased to have Dan on board at Williams Lea," said Hart. "He will play a key role in the execution of our global strategy as we increase investment in our business support technologies and operating platforms."

"Dan's experience in rapidly transforming and growing businesses makes him a perfect addition to the Williams Lea executive team," she added.

Williams Lea is at a pivotal point in its rich history and I am looking forward to being a part of the team that drives the company's evolution and growth," commented O'Brien.

Williams Lea is the global provider of skilled business-critical support services to financial, legal and professional services firms. We connect people, processes and technology to manage documents and streamline key back office functions.

From our humble beginnings as a print shop in London, to our position today as a global outsourcing leader, our business is built on a strong heritage, great relationships and a talented team.

Williams Lea is part of Williams Lea Tag which has combined revenues of $1.2 billion and 10,000 employees worldwide, operating in over 195 cities across 40 countries. Williams Lea Tag is backed by Advent International, one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors.

