Willis Towers Watson : Base pay increases not effectively driving performance, Willis Towers Watson survey finds

SYDNEY, 2 October 2018 - Just over a third of Australian companies believe base pay programmes are effective at driving higher individual performance among employees, while 25% strongly disagree with this statement, according to a new survey by leading global advisory, broking and solutions company Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW).

Australian findings from The 2018 Getting Compensation Right Survey suggest that the role of base pay needs to be redefined in a changing workplace. Companies may be considering too many factors in making pay decisions.

'There are five factors for organisations to consider in getting their remuneration design right,' says Adam Hall, Head of Talent & Rewards at Willis Towers Watson. 'Currently merit increases in base pay are not effectively driving performance, employers are missing opportunities to differentiate incentive payouts to top performers and inadequate technology is making complex pay decisions all the more challenging. Many employers are still falling short when it comes to fair pay and they are unprepared to meet growing expectations of pay transparency.'

Hall comments: 'A cautious economy, key talent risks and cost pressure are three critical elements impacting Australian remuneration strategies. Additionally, the activities of the Hayne Royal Commission are already being felt in the way companies look at risk, culture and remuneration.

All these external influences on a rapidly-evolving work ecosystem need to be addressed so that companies can attract and retain top people.'

Decisions around pay are becoming more complex, and many Australian employers say their base pay and short-term incentive programs are falling short of expectations. Not surprisingly, changes to these and other related programmes are on the horizon.

The survey showed that three-quarters (76%) of Australian organisations said limited budgets are a major challenge in designing an effective pay-for-performance programme. Future-focused factors are becoming more important to employers with concerns rising over market competitiveness and the need to possess skills critical to future business success.

Gender pay equality is also high on the agenda. Hall says: 'Organisations should pay all employees fairly, relative to the market and each other, with gender pay gaps meriting special attention. Almost half of Australian companies say it's a key factor now in making base pay decisions (46%) and 44% say it will grow in importance in the next three years.'

Organisations also need to improve the differentiation of their short-term incentives. 'Companies are missing opportunities to increase the incentive differentiation for top performers,' Hall says. 'When actual funding for incentive differs from target funding, incentive payouts are compressed at the top end.'

'To better allocate finite incentive budgets to high-value talent, organisations should decide which positions should have considerable pay at risk and ensure the incentive payouts deliver appropriate upsides.'

Prioritise fair pay and pay transparency

Despite 75% of companies having formal processes in place to prevent bias or inconsistency in hiring and pay decisions, many employers are still falling short when it comes to fair pay. Figures released by the Workplace Gender Equality Agency in February show Australia's gender pay gap is 15.3% based on full-time average weekly earnings.

Hall says: 'Many employers are unprepared to meet the growing expectations of pay transparency. The task of increasing transparency becomes more challenging as pay decisions grow in complexity. Employers need to get their house in order and clearly explain the mix of factors influencing pay decisions, as well as the reasoning behind the results.

Companies must be aware of the increasing potential for legal or reputational costs due to maintaining even unintentionally discriminatory pay policies and practices. All employers should conduct a thorough pay equity review to help them understand whether they have fair pay or gender gap issues, where gaps may exist and their underlying causes, and to make fair pay an integral element in their organisation's remuneration programmes.'

About the survey

The 2018 Getting Compensation Right Survey was conducted in April 2018. A total of 1,949 global companies from almost 50 countries around the world, including 707 employers in Asia Pacific, participated in the survey.

