Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Willis Towers Watson : Canada recognized for exceptional commitment to gender equality in the workplace

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2018 | 03:18pm CEST

Toronto, ON, September 12, 2018 - Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, announced today that Women in Governance, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to the advancement of women in all spheres of society, awarded Willis Towers Watson Canada its Parity Certification in recognition of exceptional commitment to gender equity in the workplace.

Winners were honoured at the Women in Governance Annual Recognition Gala on September 11, 2018, at the Palais des Congrès de Montreal. When accepting the award on behalf of the company, Brian Parsons, head of Canada, Willis Towers Watson, reaffirmed the organization's commitment to diversity and gender equity: 'The best ideas and discoveries are generated through a diverse mix of minds, backgrounds and experiences. We have a diverse group on the Canadian leadership team, and three of our four major offices are led by women. I am proud of our commitment to gender equity in the workplace, and we are honoured to receive the Women in Governance Parity Certification.'

The certification is widely appreciated by organizations with an understanding of the positive impact of diversity and gender equity on organizational culture, employee engagement, innovation and financial performance. Willis Towers Watson is committed to fostering an inclusive work environment that is enriched by our people, clients and the communities in which we work.

About Women in Governance

Women in Governance is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to the advancement of women in all spheres of society, specifically working to support measures to increase women's access to board seats. For more information: www.womeningovernance.org.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW) is a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps clients around the world turn risk into a path for growth. With roots dating to 1828, Willis Towers Watson has over 40,000 employees serving more than 140 countries. We design and deliver solutions that manage risk, optimize benefits, cultivate talent, and expand the power of capital to protect and strengthen institutions and individuals. Our unique perspective allows us to see the critical intersections between talent, assets and ideas - the dynamic formula that drives business performance. Together, we unlock potential.

Disclaimer

Willis Towers Watson plc published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 13:17:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:00pSOTHEBY'S : Announces Repurchases Under Accelerated Share Repurchase Program
PR
04:00pIDEANOMICS : Announces Ground-breaking Joint Venture with Asia Times, Takes 10% Ownership Stake
PR
03:59pCITIGROUP : boosts guidance to reflect improved tax outlook
RE
03:58pVIRGIN MONEY UK : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Replacement of Virgin Money
PU
03:58pROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Chalk and Cheese - Economics Weekly
PU
03:58pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : HBK Investments LP - Form 8.3 - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
PR
03:55pAMERICAN LENDING CENTER : Continues to Fortify Asian EB-5 Market Presence with Conferences in Vietnam and South Korea
BU
03:54pSHIRE : HBK Investments LP - Form 8.3 - Shire Plc
PR
03:54pSEASPAN : Announces Public Offering of Series I Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares
PR
03:54pNIKE : Nine Line Apparel says to 'Just Stand'
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Tencent under pressure to step up its game as regulatory restrictions bite
2APPLE : APPLE : newest iPhone could have big screen, big price
3SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY : Higher gas prices and hot summer take wind out of SSE's sails
4VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : German consumer body to file VW class action suit over diesel tests
5ACCENTURE : ACCENTURE : CFOs Play a Major Role in Digital Investment Decisions Across the Enterprise, Accordin..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.