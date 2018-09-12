Willis Towers Watson : Canada recognized for exceptional commitment to gender equality in the workplace

Toronto, ON, September 12, 2018 - Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, announced today that Women in Governance, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to the advancement of women in all spheres of society, awarded Willis Towers Watson Canada its Parity Certification in recognition of exceptional commitment to gender equity in the workplace.

Winners were honoured at the Women in Governance Annual Recognition Gala on September 11, 2018, at the Palais des Congrès de Montreal. When accepting the award on behalf of the company, Brian Parsons, head of Canada, Willis Towers Watson, reaffirmed the organization's commitment to diversity and gender equity: 'The best ideas and discoveries are generated through a diverse mix of minds, backgrounds and experiences. We have a diverse group on the Canadian leadership team, and three of our four major offices are led by women. I am proud of our commitment to gender equity in the workplace, and we are honoured to receive the Women in Governance Parity Certification.'

The certification is widely appreciated by organizations with an understanding of the positive impact of diversity and gender equity on organizational culture, employee engagement, innovation and financial performance. Willis Towers Watson is committed to fostering an inclusive work environment that is enriched by our people, clients and the communities in which we work.

About Women in Governance

Women in Governance is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to the advancement of women in all spheres of society, specifically working to support measures to increase women's access to board seats. For more information: www.womeningovernance.org.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW) is a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps clients around the world turn risk into a path for growth. With roots dating to 1828, Willis Towers Watson has over 40,000 employees serving more than 140 countries. We design and deliver solutions that manage risk, optimize benefits, cultivate talent, and expand the power of capital to protect and strengthen institutions and individuals. Our unique perspective allows us to see the critical intersections between talent, assets and ideas - the dynamic formula that drives business performance. Together, we unlock potential.