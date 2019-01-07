Log in
Willis Towers Watson : Costas Yiasoumi joins Willis Towers Watson's UK Pension De-risking Team

01/07/2019 | 04:44am EST

LONDON, 7 January 2019 - Willis Towers Watson has appointed Costas Yiasoumi as a Senior Director in its UK pension de-risking transaction business. The appointment reflects the firm's significant growth in providing services in this area.

Costas, who is well-known in the pension de-risking market, has spent over 20 years leading various teams in developing and implementing de-risking solutions for pension funds. Costas joins from Legal & General where, as Head of Core Business, he focused on the buy-in and buyout market. Prior to this he held senior roles at Partnership Assurance, SwissRe, JPMorgan and Mercer, where he led the UK bulk annuity team.

Willis Towers Watson recently predicted that the bulk annuity market in is set to grow significantly in 2019, with up to £30 billion worth of transactions expected over the course of the year.

Ian Aley, Head of Transactions consulting at Willis Towers Watson, said: 'I am delighted Costas has decided to join Willis Towers Watson and we very much look forward to working with him. His unique multi-disciplinary skills and track record will be invaluable to our clients as they seek the right de-risking solutions and he will help us to maintain our market-leading position across this space.'

Costas started on January 7 and will be based in Willis Towers Watson's Manchester office.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW) is a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps clients around the world turn risk into a path for growth. With roots dating to 1828, Willis Towers Watson has 40,000 employees serving more than 140 countries. We design and deliver solutions that manage risk, optimize benefits, cultivate talent, and expand the power of capital to protect and strengthen institutions and individuals. Our unique perspective allows us to see the critical intersections between talent, assets and ideas - the dynamic formula that drives business performance. Together, we unlock potential.

Disclaimer

Willis Towers Watson plc published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 09:43:05 UTC
