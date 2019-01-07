Willis Towers Watson : Costas Yiasoumi joins Willis Towers Watson's UK Pension De-risking Team

LONDON, 7 January 2019 - Willis Towers Watson has appointed Costas Yiasoumi as a Senior Director in its UK pension de-risking transaction business. The appointment reflects the firm's significant growth in providing services in this area.

Costas, who is well-known in the pension de-risking market, has spent over 20 years leading various teams in developing and implementing de-risking solutions for pension funds. Costas joins from Legal & General where, as Head of Core Business, he focused on the buy-in and buyout market. Prior to this he held senior roles at Partnership Assurance, SwissRe, JPMorgan and Mercer, where he led the UK bulk annuity team.

Willis Towers Watson recently predicted that the bulk annuity market in is set to grow significantly in 2019, with up to £30 billion worth of transactions expected over the course of the year.

Ian Aley, Head of Transactions consulting at Willis Towers Watson, said: 'I am delighted Costas has decided to join Willis Towers Watson and we very much look forward to working with him. His unique multi-disciplinary skills and track record will be invaluable to our clients as they seek the right de-risking solutions and he will help us to maintain our market-leading position across this space.'

Costas started on January 7 and will be based in Willis Towers Watson's Manchester office.

