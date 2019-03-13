Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Willis Towers Watson : Mark Hiles joins Willis Towers Watson to lead power and utilities business across CEEMEA region

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2019 | 10:48am EDT

LONDON, 13 March, 2019 - Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking, and solutions company, has welcomed Mark Hiles into the role of Head of Power and Utilities for the Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA) region.

He is responsible for developing client solutions and driving business growth in the power and utilities sectors across a large and diverse region, aligning local demands with the company's global strategy in these crucial sectors, which are part of its global natural resources business.

Hiles is based in Dubai, where he has lived for six years, and has now taken up his new role. He is acting as a wholesale broker working in conjunction with Willis Towers Watson's retail network and partners.

He joins from Bowring Marsh, where his most recent post was Head of Specialty for Power and Utilities in the Middle East and Africa. During his 15 year career in the insurance marketplace, Hiles has worked as an underwriter and a placing broker, as well as operating in both the retail and wholesale sectors.

Pamela Thomson-Hall, Head of CEEMEA, said: 'We have an ambitious vision for growth across this diverse region and line of business, and Mark will be vital in developing our presence in key sectors with complex risk needs, like power generation and mining. He's a skilled and highly-respected adviser with invaluable experience in the region. I'm delighted he has joined the team.'

Graham Knight, Head of Natural Resources GB, said: 'Mark brings exceptional technical and regional experience to our global power team in all facets of the business. We look forward to supporting him as he develops and harnesses capacity, both in the CEEMEA region and the broader global power insurance marketplace, and delivers optimum risk transfer solutions to our clients based in the region.'

Hiles has previously worked with an extensive range of clients, including vertically integrated, nationalised, regulated, de-regulated and independent power producers. He has proven expertise in placing risks for all major types of power and utilities companies, including coal, gas, hydro, nuclear, oil, wind and solar.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW) is a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps clients around the world turn risk into a path for growth. With roots dating to 1828, Willis Towers Watson has 45,000 employees serving more than 140 countries and markets. We design and deliver solutions that manage risk, optimize benefits, cultivate talent, and expand the power of capital to protect and strengthen institutions and individuals. Our unique perspective allows us to see the critical intersections between talent, assets and ideas - the dynamic formula that drives business performance. Together, we unlock potential.

Disclaimer

Willis Towers Watson plc published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 14:48:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:11aBARCLAYS : Absa Group Improves Performance
AQ
11:11aFAMILYMART UNY : Companies fined for misleading public
AQ
11:10aSHIFTPIXY, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
11:09aDISCOVERY : HGTV PICKS UP 16 NEW EPISODES OF ‘HOME TOWN'
PU
11:09aCIMC TIANDA : Cct (1) exceeded the ann cap & (2) revised the annual caps
PU
11:09aNAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL : Ic bus announces 2018 dealer of the year, pursuit of excellence and diamond dealer award winners
PU
11:09aCNIM : Join CNIM & Bertin on ITER Business Forum from March 26 to 28
PU
11:09aVICTREX : and Bond pioneer 3D printing for PAEK parts with maximized performance
PU
11:09aGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE's Largest Onshore Wind Turbine Prototype Installed and Operating in the Netherlands
PU
11:09aBANCA SISTEMA : Bank of Italy authorized Atlantide's acquisition and subsequent merger
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1UK would cut tariffs, have no checks on Irish border in no-deal Brexit
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : U.S. will not suspend Boeing 737 MAX planes; discussion on black box analysis
3ADIDAS : Adidas shares fall as supply chain problems slow growth
4NIKKEI : Europe shares claw higher as investors hope UK rejects no-deal Brexit
5GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : How GE Built Up and Wrote Down $22 Billion in Assets

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.