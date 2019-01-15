Willis Towers Watson : Re strengthens its Australian team with two senior roles in Sydney to drive its next phase of growth

SYDNEY, 16 January 2019 - Willis Re, the reinsurance division of Willis Towers Watson, a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company (NASDAQ:WLTW), announced today the following changes to its leadership team in Australia:

John Philipsz is appointed as the Deputy CEO of Willis Re Australia effective immediately. Based in Sydney, Philipsz will continue to drive the development of Willis Re's reinsurance brokerage and advisory business in Australia.

Before moving to Willis Re Philipsz worked in Willis Towers Watson Securities. He was based in London before launching its Sydney office in 2015, and was appointed as its Co-Head of Asia Pacific in 2016. Philipsz has over 20 years of investment banking experience, primarily covering the insurance sector. Prior to Willis Towers Watson, he held various roles at Merrill Lynch and Bank of America in London, New York and Tokyo.

Karl Jones, Head of Catastrophe Analytics for Willis Re International will relocate from London to Sydney in the first quarter of 2019. Jones is well known to the Australian market having previously been based in Sydney with Willis Re up to 2015.

While Jones will continue in his global role, his return to Australia will strengthen Willis Re's ability to provide clients in the region with world-class catastrophe analytics capabilities.

Warren Dresner, Head of Broking for Willis Re Australia, will be relocating to Miami as a senior member of Willis Re's Latin American business with the move anticipated to take place in the third quarter of 2019. The transition of his current responsibilities has commenced with further talent investment in the business expected to be made shortly.

Commenting on the appointments, Cameron Green, CEO of Willis Re Australia, said: 'In recent years, the role of the reinsurance broker has evolved. Willis Re in Australia and throughout the world has been at the forefront of driving innovation in its service offering, to deliver meaningful value and insight for its clients. The addition of John and Karl to the Willis Re team in Australia will strengthen our operations in the Australian market to drive our next phase of growth.'

Mark Morley, Head of Willis Re, Asia Pacific, added: 'Both John and Karl will also be part of the regional team and be involved in various initiatives to expand and grow our business in the Asia Pacific region. These appointments are testament to the collaborative way in which Willis Re works globally, and the continued investment in our business demonstrates our ongoing commitment to support the future needs of our clients.'

