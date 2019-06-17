Log in
Willis Towers Watson : appoints Paul Sepe to lead its New Jersey market

06/17/2019 | 08:44pm EDT

ARLINGTON, VA, June 17, 2019 - Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, today announced the appointment of Paul Sepe as market leader for its New Jersey market. In his new role, Sepe will oversee the company's business operations in the market across offices in Parsippany, Short Hills and Woodbridge. His primary responsibilities will include driving growth in the market, managing client relations and leading approximately 200 employees. Sepe will report to Diya Luke, market leader for Metro New York.

'We are pleased to appoint Paul to this important role and have him join our Metro New York leadership team,' said Luke. 'Our clients and colleagues consistently benefit from Paul's ability to bring people and ideas together in creative ways. His strong leadership skills, coupled with his human capital and risk-related consulting experience, and familiarity with the Metro New York market make him a natural fit for this role.'

Sepe first joined Willis Towers Watson in 2001 as a retirement consulting actuary. He most recently held the role of client relationship director serving clients across the Philadelphia and Metro New York areas. He graduated magna cum laude with a B.S. in mathematics and business from the University of Notre Dame and earned an M.B.A. from the Stern School of Business at NYU.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW) is a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps clients around the world turn risk into a path for growth. With roots dating to 1828, Willis Towers Watson has over 45,000 employees serving more than 140 countries and markets. We design and deliver solutions that manage risk, optimize benefits, cultivate talent, and expand the power of capital to protect and strengthen institutions and individuals. Our unique perspective allows us to see the critical intersections between talent, assets and ideas - the dynamic formula that drives business performance. Together, we unlock potential.

Disclaimer

Willis Towers Watson plc published this content on 17 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 00:43:06 UTC
