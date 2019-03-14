Willis Towers Watson : appoints new Head of Broking for Global Marine in Corporate Risk and Broking, GB division

LONDON, 14 March, 2019 - Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW) has appointed David Ripton as its Head of Broking, Global Marine in its Corporate Risk and Broking unit.

David joins from Marsh where he held the position of CEO for Marine UK since 2014. David brings over 30 years of Marine insurance experience in the global London marketplace.

David will be part of the Global Marine management team and will as part of that role be responsible for leading the global marine broking strategy including facility development and panels as well as the enhanced use of data and analytics for the benefit of the group's global marine client base. He will report to Ben Abraham, Global Head of Marine, as well as Philip Smaje, Global Head of Broking.

Ben Abraham said: 'Today's announcement exemplifies the continued investment we are making in our Global Marine business. In a rapidly evolving marine market David will be in a unique position to drive innovation and client value within a truly global marine broking structure.'

Philip Smaje said 'Today's announcement reflects our ongoing commitment to deliver the best client solutions through broking excellence. David bring extensive broking and business experience which will strengthen Willis Towers Watson's stakeholder relationships and ensure we provide specialist broking expertise to deliver the best results for our clients'

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW) is a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps clients around the world turn risk into a path for growth. With roots dating to 1828, Willis Towers Watson has 45,000 employees serving more than 140 countries and markets. We design and deliver solutions that manage risk, optimize benefits, cultivate talent, and expand the power of capital to protect and strengthen institutions and individuals. Our unique perspective allows us to see the critical intersections between talent, assets and ideas - the dynamic formula that drives business performance. Together, we unlock potential.