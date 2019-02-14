Willis Towers Watson : appoints new head of broking for Asia to lead its next phase of growth

Appointment signals a focus on key leadership bench strength within its broking business

Company is well-poised to accelerate Corporate Risk & Broking (CRB) growth strategy in Asia

SINGAPORE, 14 February 2019 - Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW), the leading global advisory, broking and solutions company is pleased to announce Ben Dunston as its newly appointed Head of Broking in Asia. Based in Singapore, Ben will join the Willis Towers Watson team in March.

'After a rigorous search process, we are thrilled to announce Ben Dunston as our Asia Head of Broking. With Ben's track record and notable reputation within the broking, underwriting and carrier community, his expertise will be invaluable to our regional team,' said Scott Burnett, Head of Asia and CEO, Corporate Risk and Broking, Asia at Willis Towers Watson. 'The Asia Head of Broking role is a critical and strategic position, responsible for leading our broking strategy across more than 15 locations in Asia.'

Scotts added, 'In recent years, the role of a broker has evolved. With new and disruptive technologies, and emerging risks increasing, our clients now look beyond the current risks they face in their businesses to evaluate a sustainable tomorrow. I look forward to having Ben contribute to our ongoing transformation as we grow key market relationships and carrier management partnerships across all lines of business in Asia. I am confident that Ben will bring additional strength and diversity to our leadership team to enhance the development and execution of our operating model, and to drive the next phase of growth for the CRB business in Asia.'

Prior to Ben's appointment at Willis Towers Watson, he was the Head of Marine at Chubb Insurance Company, Singapore. Ben has also held various key leadership positions, including at Chubb Syndicate London and Pembroke Managing Agency London.

'I am privileged to be given the opportunity at Willis Towers Watson at a time when the insurance market is embracing tremendous change through digital platforms and insurtech solutions,' said Ben. 'In my new role as Head of Broking for Asia, I hope to shape product offerings and how we interact with customers to ensure that our clients get the best insurance solutions from the best insurance providers in the simplest and most effective way possible.'

Commenting on the appointment, Philip Smaje, Global Head of Broking, Willis Towers Watson said, 'A tougher, more professional global marketplace accentuated by increasing political and economic pressures will necessitate a more considered approach to risk and insurance by clients. The appointment of Ben is a positive step we have taken to bring new talent into the company. Ben will focus on exploring opportunities in the market that will not only provide our clients with a wider product offering, but also the chance to lead and harmonise a strong Willis Towers Watsons client-centric proposition to the market.'

