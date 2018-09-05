Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Willis Towers Watson : enhances its flagship employee survey software

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 02:47pm EDT

ARLINGTON, VA, September 5, 2018 - Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, today released updated versions of its flagship Willis Towers Watson Pulse Software and Willis Towers Watson Employee Engagement Software. The enhanced software now includes a predictive analytics algorithm as part of the manager dashboards of both employee survey products. The new versions are currently available for implementation.

The addition of a predictive analytics algorithm significantly enhances the software manager dashboard capabilities by boosting an organization's ability to improve its performance in specific business outcomes, such as sales growth, customer satisfaction, turnover, retention and manufacturing output.

'The enhanced dashboards for our employee survey products will enable managers to go beyond general suggested actions for improvement and, instead, focus and capitalize on unique opportunities that predict performance,' said Stephen Young, global practice leader, Employee Insights, Willis Towers Watson. 'With the added algorithm, managers can identify factors that predict outcomes in important business areas, build those into their employee opinion surveys and focus on predictors of improved business performance.'

In the past, the manager dashboard identified strengths and weaknesses of an organization based on the results of the employee survey. Now, using an extensive predictive analytics library that Willis Towers Watson has built over the years, managers can create specific performance predictor questions in their employee surveys and load the algorithm to focus on those predictors. The dashboard will then reveal areas that are performing well and those that need improvement.

'This new feature is ideal for organizations looking for an edge over their competitors,' said Young. 'Organizations can now design a survey that directs managers to issues, which predict business performance and need-fixing. This will give them an advantage over those who use traditional survey programs.'

About Willis Towers Watson Employee Survey Software

Willis Towers Watson Pulse Software allows organizations to quickly access employee opinions and reactions to events, giving leaders insight to enhance the employee experience. The Willis Towers Watson Employee Engagement Software helps employers assess employee opinions on key issues and shape an engaging high-performance culture that delivers measurable business results.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW) is a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps clients around the world turn risk into a path for growth. With roots dating to 1828, Willis Towers Watson has over 40,000 employees serving more than 140 countries. We design and deliver solutions that manage risk, optimize benefits, cultivate talent, and expand the power of capital to protect and strengthen institutions and individuals. Our unique perspective allows us to see the critical intersections between talent, assets and ideas - the dynamic formula that drives business performance. Together, we unlock potential.

Disclaimer

Willis Towers Watson plc published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 18:46:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:35pJET LINX : Announces Plans For New Base At Chicago Executive Airport
PR
09:35pBAYER : Correction to 'Bayer Says More Americans Are Alleging Monsanto Weed Killers Cause Cancer'
DJ
09:34pDelek sells third 4.9% Phoenix stake in less than a week
AQ
09:34pFIRST INTERNATIONAL BANK OF ISRAEL : Int'l Bank proposes early retirement plan
AQ
09:33pTWO RIVERS WATER & FARMING CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:31pHayward Industries, Inc. Acquires Paramount Leisure Industries, Inc.
GL
09:31pNIELSEN : Acquires Digital Games Market Intelligence Provider, SuperData Research
PR
09:31pDomo Named to Constellation ShortList™ for Marketing Analytics Solutions
GL
09:31pTESLA : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Tesla, Inc. - TSLA
AC
09:30pRELIEF WORK STARTUPS : Using ideas to battle natural disasters
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE : Amazon touches $1 trillion, on pace to overtake Apple
2WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
3BAYER : BAYER : Adjusts Guidance as 2Q Net Profit Drops
4NIKE : NIKE : Anthem Backlash Strikes Nike, Hurting Share Price
5TESLA : TESLA : Musk in deep waters after sparking old row with diver in sweary tirade

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.