Willis Towers Watson : enhances its flagship employee survey software

ARLINGTON, VA, September 5, 2018 - Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, today released updated versions of its flagship Willis Towers Watson Pulse Software and Willis Towers Watson Employee Engagement Software. The enhanced software now includes a predictive analytics algorithm as part of the manager dashboards of both employee survey products. The new versions are currently available for implementation.

The addition of a predictive analytics algorithm significantly enhances the software manager dashboard capabilities by boosting an organization's ability to improve its performance in specific business outcomes, such as sales growth, customer satisfaction, turnover, retention and manufacturing output.

'The enhanced dashboards for our employee survey products will enable managers to go beyond general suggested actions for improvement and, instead, focus and capitalize on unique opportunities that predict performance,' said Stephen Young, global practice leader, Employee Insights, Willis Towers Watson. 'With the added algorithm, managers can identify factors that predict outcomes in important business areas, build those into their employee opinion surveys and focus on predictors of improved business performance.'

In the past, the manager dashboard identified strengths and weaknesses of an organization based on the results of the employee survey. Now, using an extensive predictive analytics library that Willis Towers Watson has built over the years, managers can create specific performance predictor questions in their employee surveys and load the algorithm to focus on those predictors. The dashboard will then reveal areas that are performing well and those that need improvement.

'This new feature is ideal for organizations looking for an edge over their competitors,' said Young. 'Organizations can now design a survey that directs managers to issues, which predict business performance and need-fixing. This will give them an advantage over those who use traditional survey programs.'

About Willis Towers Watson Employee Survey Software

Willis Towers Watson Pulse Software allows organizations to quickly access employee opinions and reactions to events, giving leaders insight to enhance the employee experience. The Willis Towers Watson Employee Engagement Software helps employers assess employee opinions on key issues and shape an engaging high-performance culture that delivers measurable business results.

