Willis Towers Watson : to participate in UNLEASH World Conference & Expo

LONDON, 15 October 2018 - Willis Towers Watson, a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, has announced its participation in the upcoming UNLEASH World Conference & Expo, 23 - 24 October 2018 in Amsterdam, Netherlands, the largest conference in the world on the Future of Work and HR Technology. At the event, the company's thought leaders will share their expertise on software and technology solutions, which help address the most complex HR and business challenges faced by global employers.

'Willis Towers Watson's software is built on our depth of expertise, sophisticated analytics and some of the most comprehensive data on the planet. Delivering on the twin demands of power and usability, our software handles the complexities of people and risk challenges while offering an engaging experience,' said Julie Gebauer, Human Capital and Benefits leader, Willis Towers Watson.

These solutions will be on display at the conference:

Willis Towers Watson Compensation Software. This software empowers HR professionals to manage compensation programs more efficiently by fully integrating access to compensation survey data, job leveling capabilities, and compensation analytics and design. With its newest module, Data Interactive, users will have access to Willis Towers Watson data products, coupled with a modern interface, intuitive navigation, online tutorials and seamless integration with analytics and design functionality.

Willis Towers Watson Employee Engagement Software. This software, also recognised by Gartner in its 2018 Hype Cycle for HCM report, provides leaders and managers with insights and tools to motivate employees to give their best effort on their own terms. Combined with Willis Towers Watson Pulse Software, employers are now empowered to actively listen to employee sentiment and quickly respond.

Willis Towers Watson HR Portal Software. Recently recognised by Gartner in its 2018 Hype Cycle for HCM report, Willis Towers Watson HR Portal Software is a personalised communication platform with multiple applications that provide digital human capital solutions for HR. This software, which includes Willis Towers Watson Total Rewards Portal Software, provides a personalised, digital content experience for the workforce, enriched by data, sustained over time, that powers the employee experience.

Willis Towers Watson Benefits Marketplace. Debuting for the first time at UNLEASH Amsterdam, Willis Towers Watson's Benefits Marketplace helps companies make their benefit programs a competitive advantage through an online benefits platform that includes a market-aligned portfolio of benefits supplementing core protection with flexible choice to suit the diverse employee-base of our clients; optimise the cost of providing benefits; and offer an enriched employee experience.

