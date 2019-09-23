Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP: Willkie advises Blantyre Capital on the acquisition of assets of Seuffer

DGAP-News: Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP / Key word(s): Investment

Blantyre Capital Limited, acting as investment manager to its affiliated investment funds ("Blantyre"), has announced the acquisition of all assets of Seuffer GmbH & Co. KG and Robert Seuffer GmbH & Co. KG and the shares in Seuffer CZ s.r.o. for an undisclosed amount. At the end of 2018, the Seuffer Group became insolvent following failed investments in a new business segment. The acquiring company operates under the name AST (Advanced Sensor Technologies) International ("AST") and will operate in the market under this name in the future.



AST is a leading manufacturer of sensors, switches and controls for commercial and passenger vehicles, household appliances ("white goods") and other industries. The company remains headquartered in Calw, Germany. Customers include almost all significant OEMs and suppliers.



Blantyre Capital is a London-based investment firm operating across Europe focused on partnering with European companies to relaunch stable business models with temporary financial challenges and reposition them both strategically and operationally.

The Willkie team was led by partner Dr. Axel Wahl (Corporate/M&A, Frankfurt), included national partner Dr. Bettina Bokeloh (Tax, Frankfurt), special European counsel Dr. Moritz Stuart Vettermann (Real Estate, Frankfurt) as well as associates Dr. Erik Göretzlehner, Dr. Manuel Köchel, Alexander Schultheis (all Corporate/M&A), Martin Wa?kowski (HR) and Max Nikolas Mischa Hortmann (Real Estate, all Frankfurt).



Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP is an international law firm of more than 700 attorneys with offices in New York, Washington, Houston, Palo Alto, San Francisco, Paris, London, Milan, Rome, Frankfurt/Main and Brussels. The firm is headquartered in New York, 787 Seventh Avenue, Tel.: +1 212 728 8000.

Frankfurt am Main, September 23, 2019