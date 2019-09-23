Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP: Willkie advises Blantyre Capital on the acquisition of assets of Seuffer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 09:45am EDT

DGAP-News: Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP / Key word(s): Investment
Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP: Willkie advises Blantyre Capital on the acquisition of assets of Seuffer

23.09.2019 / 15:39
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Blantyre Capital Limited, acting as investment manager to its affiliated investment funds ("Blantyre"), has announced the acquisition of all assets of Seuffer GmbH & Co. KG and Robert Seuffer GmbH & Co. KG and the shares in Seuffer CZ s.r.o. for an undisclosed amount. At the end of 2018, the Seuffer Group became insolvent following failed investments in a new business segment. The acquiring company operates under the name AST (Advanced Sensor Technologies) International ("AST") and will operate in the market under this name in the future.

AST is a leading manufacturer of sensors, switches and controls for commercial and passenger vehicles, household appliances ("white goods") and other industries. The company remains headquartered in Calw, Germany. Customers include almost all significant OEMs and suppliers.

Blantyre Capital is a London-based investment firm operating across Europe focused on partnering with European companies to relaunch stable business models with temporary financial challenges and reposition them both strategically and operationally.
 
Transaction Advisors
The Willkie team was led by partner Dr. Axel Wahl (Corporate/M&A, Frankfurt), included national partner Dr. Bettina Bokeloh (Tax, Frankfurt), special European counsel Dr. Moritz Stuart Vettermann (Real Estate, Frankfurt) as well as associates Dr. Erik Göretzlehner, Dr. Manuel Köchel, Alexander Schultheis (all Corporate/M&A), Martin Wa?kowski (HR) and Max Nikolas Mischa Hortmann (Real Estate, all Frankfurt).

Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP is an international law firm of more than 700 attorneys with offices in New York, Washington, Houston, Palo Alto, San Francisco, Paris, London, Milan, Rome, Frankfurt/Main and Brussels. The firm is headquartered in New York, 787 Seventh Avenue, Tel.: +1 212 728 8000.

Frankfurt am Main, September 23, 2019
 

23.09.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

878291  23.09.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=878291&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:05aPOLYMETAL : TR-1 Notification (Vitalbond)
EQ
10:03aAMERICAN EXPRESS : Woman-Owned Businesses Are Growing 2X Faster On Average Than All Businesses Nationwide
BU
10:03aCAPE ANALYTICS : Introduces First Property Change Detection Solution Powered by AI and Geospatial Imagery
BU
10:03aLITHIA MOTORS : Hyundai of Reno Named One of “Best Dealerships to Work For” by Automotive News
BU
10:03aLevi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Slack Technologies, Inc.
GL
10:02aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Form 8.3 - London Stock Exchange Group plc
PU
10:02aHENKEL : Michael Nilles to become Chief Digital & Information Officer of Henkel
PU
10:02aFONDUL PROPRIETATEA : Notification regarding the transactions performed during the buy-back program
PU
10:02aALLIANCE TRUST : Net Asset Value
PU
10:02aCULTURE LANDMARK INVESTMENT : Grant of waiver under rule 14.41(a) of the listing rules and further delay in despatch of circular
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FOSUN TOURISM GROUP : Hundreds of thousands stranded after British travel firm Thomas Cook collapses
2SOFTBANK TURNS AGAINST WEWORK'S PARENT CEO NEUMANN: sources
3ALTRIA GROUP : Juul Misplayed Winning Over Washington -- WSJ
4THOMAS COOK GROUP : Thomas Cook collapse boosts rival holiday companies, budget airlines
5China to send state officials to 100 private firms including Alibaba

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group