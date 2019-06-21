DGAP-News: Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP / Key word(s): Investment

Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP: Willkie advises Maxburg on the investment in STARFACE



21.06.2019

The fund Maxburg Beteiligungen III GmbH & Co. KG ("Maxburg"), advised by Maxburg Capital Partners, partnered with the existing shareholders of STARFACE GmbH ("STARFACE") to support the company on its path of sustainable growth.



STARFACE is a provider of IP-telephony and communication solutions based in Karlsruhe. The technology company has established itself as an innovative leader in the dynamic market for IP-telephony since its foundation in 2005. STARFACE offers small and medium-sized enterprises cloud and on?premise solutions on a unified platform as well as the option to seamlessly switch between solutions. The products are distributed through a network of more than 1,200 partners and can be individually adapted to the needs of the end customer.



Transaction Advisors

The Willkie team was led by partner Dr. Axel Wahl (Corporate/M&A, Frankfurt), included partner Susanne Zuehlke (Antitrust & Competition, Brussels), national partner Dr. Bettina Bokeloh (Tax, Frankfurt) as well as associates Ilie Manole, Andreas Sandberger (both Corporate/M&A) and Martin Wa?kowski (HR, all Frankfurt).



Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP is an international law firm of more than 700 attorneys with offices in New York, Washington, Houston, Palo Alto, Paris, London, Milan, Rome, Frankfurt and Brussels. The firm is headquartered in New York, 787 Seventh Avenue, Tel.: +1 212 728 8000.



Frankfurt am Main, June 21, 2019

