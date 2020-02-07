Willow Biosciences Improves Governance with Appointment of Independent Chairman

CALGARY, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Willow Biosciences Inc. ("Willow" or the "Company") (TSX: WLLW; OTCQB: CANSF) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Dr. Peter Seufer-Wasserthal as independent Chairman of the Board of Directors and Dr. Joseph Tucker as Chief Operating Officer of Willow.

In conjunction with Dr. Seufer-Wasserthal's appointment, Dr. Tucker has resigned from the position of Executive Chairman and will remain on the Board of Directors. Dr. Seufer-Wasserthal previously served as an independent Director of Willow.

"With our recent move to the TSX, we have taken steps to enhance the independence of our board of directors. Dr. Tucker's new role as Chief Operating Officer is a continuation of his operational role when he was Executive Chairman", said Trevor Peters, President and Chief Executive Officer of Willow.

Willow is a Canadian biotechnology company based in Calgary, Alberta, that produces high purity, plant-derived compounds that provide building blocks for the global pharmaceutical, health and wellness, and consumer packaged goods industries. Willow's current focus is in the production of cannabinoids for the treatment for pain, anxiety, obesity, brain disorders, among other significant indications. Willow's science team has a proven track record of developing manufacturing technologies for high purity compounds in pain and cancer treatments. Willow's manufacturing process creates a consistent, scalable and sustainable product that allows for the discovery and development of new life changing drugs.

SOURCE Willow Biosciences Inc.