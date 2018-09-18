Willows Hotel & Spa Named Best Hotel at 14th Annual HOSPY Awards

Willows
Hotel & Spa, Viejas Casino & Resort’s new adult-only
destination, received the award for Best Hotel during the 14th
Annual HOSPY Awards hosted by NEWH,
the premier networking organization for the hospitality industry.
Willows Hotel & Spa, which launched in early 2018, was designed to
embody modern elegance, luxury and offer guests a serene,
architecturally-stunning escape that pulls the surrounding scenic
mounstainscapes into the property.
The annual HOSPY Awards honor excellence in the hospitality industry and
achievement in architecture, design and development. At the 2018 award
ceremony, held on Sept. 8 at the Wynn Las Vegas, NEWH honored Willows
Hotel & Spa as well as the hotel’s architect of record, Cuningham Group
Architecture Inc., for the 159-suite tower hotel that features open-air
dining, 600-square-foot suites and luxury spa facilities.
“We’re humbled to be among those recognized as the best of the best in
hotel concept and design,” said Todd Simon, general manager at Viejas
Casino & Resort. “Willows Hotel & Spa is a world-class hotel that truly
represents the beauty of our region and brings to life our steadfast
commitment to excellence – in every single detail of our guest
experience.”
Cuningham Group Architecture, Inc., with the assistance of contractors
iGroup Design and Swinerton Builders, thoughtfully executed the design
and construction of Willows Hotel & Spa. The group’s approach was
intended to uplift the human experience through a well-balanced marriage
of simplicity and elegance, which comes to life through the hotel’s
modern décor and amenities, stunning room design, lush landscaped
walkways and show-stopping mountain views, all of which guests enjoy at
the hotel.
Past winners of the Best Hotel Award include Wynn Palace in
Macau, China, Hotel Jerome in Aspen, Colorado, and Hard Rock Hotel &
Casino in Sioux City, Iowa.
Event proceeds from The HOSPY Awards fund scholarships for students
pursuing hospitality-focused careers in Interior Design, Architecture,
Hotel Management and Culinary Arts. To date, the organization has
awarded more than $350,000 to students.
For more information about Willows Hotel & Spa and Viejas Casino &
Resort, visit www.viejas.com
ABOUT VIEJAS CASINO & RESORT:
Located at I-8 and Willows Road east of San Diego, the Forbes Travel
Guide 4 Star and AAA Four Diamond Viejas Casino & Resort features
world-class gaming with thousands of slot machines, exciting table games
that include Blackjack, Baccarat, and Pai Gow, a modern and elegant
bingo room, and an off-track betting facility. Viejas Casino & Resort
also features a variety of restaurants including the AAA Four Diamond
Grove Steakhouse, The Buffet, and The Café. The beautiful Viejas
Outlets, located across the street from the casino, offers visitors a
unique shopping experience with highly acclaimed stores, numerous
eateries, Viejas Bowl, and during winter Southern California’s largest
outdoor ice rink. Viejas Hotel features 203 luxury rooms and 34 VIP
suites, including a lush, spacious pool and lounge area. The highly
anticipated new adult-only tower, Willows Hotel & Spa is now open and
offers an additional 159 VIP suites, luxury spa facilities, signature
restaurants including Locale Kitchen & Lounge, Ginger Noodle Bar and
Daily Roast plus an expanded gaming space.
