Willows Hotel & Spa Named Best Hotel at 14th Annual HOSPY Awards

Viejas Casino & Resort Hotel Honored by Hospitality Industry for Design and Detail

Willows Hotel & Spa, Viejas Casino & Resort’s new adult-only destination, received the award for Best Hotel during the 14th Annual HOSPY Awards hosted by NEWH, the premier networking organization for the hospitality industry. Willows Hotel & Spa, which launched in early 2018, was designed to embody modern elegance, luxury and offer guests a serene, architecturally-stunning escape that pulls the surrounding scenic mounstainscapes into the property.

The annual HOSPY Awards honor excellence in the hospitality industry and achievement in architecture, design and development. At the 2018 award ceremony, held on Sept. 8 at the Wynn Las Vegas, NEWH honored Willows Hotel & Spa as well as the hotel’s architect of record, Cuningham Group Architecture Inc., for the 159-suite tower hotel that features open-air dining, 600-square-foot suites and luxury spa facilities.

“We’re humbled to be among those recognized as the best of the best in hotel concept and design,” said Todd Simon, general manager at Viejas Casino & Resort. “Willows Hotel & Spa is a world-class hotel that truly represents the beauty of our region and brings to life our steadfast commitment to excellence – in every single detail of our guest experience.”

Cuningham Group Architecture, Inc., with the assistance of contractors iGroup Design and Swinerton Builders, thoughtfully executed the design and construction of Willows Hotel & Spa. The group’s approach was intended to uplift the human experience through a well-balanced marriage of simplicity and elegance, which comes to life through the hotel’s modern décor and amenities, stunning room design, lush landscaped walkways and show-stopping mountain views, all of which guests enjoy at the hotel.

Past winners of the Best Hotel Award include Wynn Palace in Macau, China, Hotel Jerome in Aspen, Colorado, and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Sioux City, Iowa.

Event proceeds from The HOSPY Awards fund scholarships for students pursuing hospitality-focused careers in Interior Design, Architecture, Hotel Management and Culinary Arts. To date, the organization has awarded more than $350,000 to students.

For more information about Willows Hotel & Spa and Viejas Casino & Resort, visit www.viejas.com

ABOUT VIEJAS CASINO & RESORT:

Located at I-8 and Willows Road east of San Diego, the Forbes Travel Guide 4 Star and AAA Four Diamond Viejas Casino & Resort features world-class gaming with thousands of slot machines, exciting table games that include Blackjack, Baccarat, and Pai Gow, a modern and elegant bingo room, and an off-track betting facility. Viejas Casino & Resort also features a variety of restaurants including the AAA Four Diamond Grove Steakhouse, The Buffet, and The Café. The beautiful Viejas Outlets, located across the street from the casino, offers visitors a unique shopping experience with highly acclaimed stores, numerous eateries, Viejas Bowl, and during winter Southern California’s largest outdoor ice rink. Viejas Hotel features 203 luxury rooms and 34 VIP suites, including a lush, spacious pool and lounge area. The highly anticipated new adult-only tower, Willows Hotel & Spa is now open and offers an additional 159 VIP suites, luxury spa facilities, signature restaurants including Locale Kitchen & Lounge, Ginger Noodle Bar and Daily Roast plus an expanded gaming space.

