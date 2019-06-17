Wilmar Sugar Australia : Herbert harvesting demo to test best practice - 17 June 2019 New

Monday, 17 June 2019

Harvesting demo to cut to the bottom line

A month-long field demonstration will test harvesting best practice methods in the Herbert district so cane growers and harvesting contractors will finally have an answer to the million- dollar question: "How does it affect my bottom line?"

Two Herbert harvesting contractors will take part in the demonstration that will compare their standard harvesting practices to best practice methods.

The data collected will allow both contractors and growers to see if the best practice method delivers more tonnes of sugar per hectare, and therefore more revenue for the industry.

Sugar Research Australia (SRA) Harvesting Adoption Officer Carol Norris said the demonstration would give local industry answers on the economic viability of implementing harvesting best practice in the region.

"This harvesting demonstration has come at the request of growers who wanted to see how the best practice method would play out in local conditions and if potential revenue increases would be worth any increased costs," Ms Norris said.

The request came after growers toured the Childers and Rocky Point cane growing regions last year where harvesting best practice has yielded positive results.

Herbert River CANEGROWERS Chairman Michael Pisano said the upcoming demonstration could drive change in the local sugar industry.

"If there's money to be made in adjusting harvesting practices, then it makes sense to do that, and it's good to see the industry coming together to collect and analyse local data," Mr Pisano said.

Ms Norris said SCHLOT Live cane loss monitoring systems would be fitted to each of the harvesters taking part in the demonstration, which will start in mid-August. The system will track how much cane is lost through the harvester's extractor using current harvesting settings versus best practice settings.

"It will ultimately provide the local industry with information on how much potential revenue is being left behind in the paddock," she said.

Grower-contractor Dwayne Morelli owns one of the two harvesters that will be fitted with the cane loss monitoring technology.

He said data would be collected from about 18 blocks - two blocks from each of the farms in his harvesting group.

"We'll be able to compare cane loss against harvester ground speed, fan speed, fuel consumption and time in paddock, amongst other factors, to determine where the economic sweet spot is," Mr Morelli said.

