Wilmar Sugar Australia : October Crushing Update - 31 October 2019 New

Wilmar Sugar Australia : October Crushing Update - 31 October 2019

10/31/2019 | 12:12am EDT

Thursday, 31 October 2019

We've now processed 87 per cent of the total crop and are in the final weeks of the 2019 season.

About 12.92 million tonnes of cane have gone through the rollers at our eight mills since the season kicked off in June, and we've manufactured about 1.84 million tonnes of raw sugar - most of it destined for export markets.

The run of dry months has taken a toll on the sugarcane crop. Since my September update we've revised our crop estimate down to 14.76 million tonnes.

The first of our mills is expected to finish the season in just over two weeks' time.

HERBERT

  • Cane quality in the Herbert has started to decline due to the continuing dry conditions.
  • The harvesting sector is doing a great job at maintaining cane supply to the factories, despite low bin weights.
  • The Herbert mills are expected to finish the season on 23 November.

BURDEKIN

  • The Burdekin mills reached the milestone of seven million tonnes crushed on Monday (28 October).
  • Some mid-week showers had little impact on cane supply, as conditions generally remain good for harvesting.
  • The last of the Burdekin's four mills is expected to crush out on 18 November.

PROSERPINE

  • Season-to-dateCCS reached the milestone of 14 units last week.
  • The condition of the crop has dropped off due to the ongoing dry weather, and the average yield for cane harvested last week was 67 tonnes per hectare.
  • Proserpine Mill is expected to crush out on 15 November.

PLANE CREEK

  • Weekly CCS continues to track above budget and the season-to-date CCS is currently 14.40 units.
  • Cane quality remains high and bin weights are good, despite the ongoing dry conditions.
  • Plane Creek Mill is on track for a 25 November finish.

Best regards

PAUL GIORDANI

General Manager - Cane Supply and Grower Relations

Disclaimer

Wilmar Sugar Australia Limited published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 04:11:00 UTC
