Wilmar Sugar Australia : October Crushing Update - 31 October 2019 New

Thursday, 31 October 2019

We've now processed 87 per cent of the total crop and are in the final weeks of the 2019 season.

About 12.92 million tonnes of cane have gone through the rollers at our eight mills since the season kicked off in June, and we've manufactured about 1.84 million tonnes of raw sugar - most of it destined for export markets.

The run of dry months has taken a toll on the sugarcane crop. Since my September update we've revised our crop estimate down to 14.76 million tonnes.

The first of our mills is expected to finish the season in just over two weeks' time.

HERBERT