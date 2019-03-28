Log in
Wilmcote : Interim results for the 6 months ended 31 Dec 2018

0
03/28/2019 | 03:26am EDT

RNS Number : 2483U

Wilmcote Holdings PLC

28 March 2019

LEI number: 2138004EUUU11OVHZW75

Wilmcote Holdings plc

("Wilmcote" or the "Company")

Interim report for the six months ended 31 December 2018

London, 28 March 2019 - Wilmcote Holdings plc announces its interim results for the six months ended 31 December 2018.

W ilmcote con nues to focus on its investment strategy of crea ng value for its investors through the acquisi on and subsequent development of target businesses in the large and highly fragmented downstream and specialty chemicals sector. The Company has iden ﬁed a number of a rac ve acquisi on opportuni es and intends to acquire a controlling stake in a pla orm asset with global reach, headquartered in the UK, Europe or North America.

O ver the period, W ilmcote generated a loss a er taxa on of £1.7 million, reﬂec ng opera ng expenses and diligence costs incurred in the continued pursuit of its stated investment strategy. As at 31 December 2018, Wilmcote holds £10.2 million in cash.

Adrian W hi ield, W ilmcote CEO, commented: "We are encouraged by the acquisi on opportuni es we have iden ﬁed in progressing our investment strategy and look forward to updating shareholders further in due course".

The interim report is also available on the Company's website at www.wilmcoteplc.com

Enquiries:

Numis Securities Limited(Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)

Tel: +44(0)207 260 1000

Kevin Cruickshank

Jamie Loughborough

Macquarie Capital (Europe) Limited(Joint Broker)

Tel: +44(0)203 037 2000

Ben Bailey

Nick Stamp

AlexMoraru

Teneo Financial PR)

Tel: +44(0)207 260 2700

Charles Armistead

Rosie Oddy

The informa on contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to cons tute inside informa on under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.

Adrian Whitfield is Chief Executive Officer of Wilmcote Holdings plc, which has offices at 11 Buckingham Street, London, WC2N 6DF.

WILMCOTE HOLDINGS PLC

Unaudited Interim

Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

for the six months ended 31 December 2018

MANAGEMENT REPORT

Iam pleased to present to shareholders the unaudited interim condensed consolidated ﬁnancial statements of W ilmcote Holdings plc (the "Company") for the six months ended 31 December 2018 (the "Consolidated Interim Financial Statements"), consolidating the

results of W ilmcote Holdings plc, W HJ Limited, W ilmcote Group Limited and WCH Group Limited (collec vely, theGroup" " or "Wilmcote").

Strategy

W ilmcote has been established with the objec ve of crea ng value for its investors through the acquisi on and subsequent development of target businesses in the downstream and specialty chemicals sector.

W ilmcote intends to acquire a controlling stake in a company or group of companies (the "Pla orm Acquisi on"). The Company is expected to need to raise additional external funding for these purposes and may use both equity and/or debt in this regard. It is our belief that the downstream and speciality chemicals sector oers opportuni es for capitalising on a rac ve structural trends and generating value through consolidation in fragmented markets.

Following the comple on of a Pla orm Acquisi on, the Directors intend to use their mul ple years of industrial and managerial experience to deliver value through the applica on of a buy-and-build strategy in the downstream and speciality chemicals sector in order to achieve attractive, compounding returns for shareholders.

Since lis ng on AI M in August 2017, the Group has pursued its stated strategy. During the period, the Group's purpose has been to identify and analyse potential acquisition targets and consequently the Group has no reported revenue.

Results

The Group's loss a er taxa on for the six months to 31 December 2018 was £1,680,908 (2017: £1,545,131). I n the same period, the

Group incurred £1,694,953 (2017: £1,570,717) of administra ve expenses, received interest of £14,045 (2017: £25,586) and at the

period end held a cash balance of £10,242,489 (2017: £22,574,016).

Dividend Policy

The Company has not yet acquired a trading opera on and the Directors therefore consider it inappropriate to make a forecast of the likelihood of any future dividends. The Directors intend to determine the Company's dividend policy following comple on of a Pla orm Acquisi on and, in any event, will only commence the payment of dividends when it becomes commercially prudent to do so.

Corporate Governance

I n line with the London Stock Exchange's recent changes to the AI M Rules for Companies requiring all AI M-quoted companies to adopt a recognised corporate governance code, explain how the company complies with that code's requirements and iden fy and explain areas of non-compliance, the Board has adopted the Q uoted Companies Alliance Corporate Governance Code. There have been no signiﬁcant changes to the Corporate Governance Report presented in the Group's Annual Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for the period ended 30 June 2018, which is available on the Company's website,www.wilmcoteplc.com. The Company intends to re-evaluate its corporate governance code framework upon completion of a Platform Acquisition.

Risks

The Directors have carried out a robust assessment of the principal risks facing the Group including those that would threaten its business model, future performance, solvency or liquidity. There have been no signiﬁcant changes to the principal risks described on pages 44-49 of the Group's Annual Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for the period ended 30 June 2018. The Directors are of the opinion that the risks are applicable to the six month period to 31 December 2018, as well as the remaining six months of the current financial year.

Outlook

The Group con nues to pursue its stated strategy. The Directors have been encouraged by their visibility of a rac ve prospects for value crea on in poten al acquisi ons and believe that the Company is well placed to progress iden ﬁed opportuni es in the year ahead.

RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Each of the Directors confirms that, to the best of their knowledge:

(a)these Consolidated I nterim Financial Statements, which have been prepared in accordance with I AS 34 "I nterim Financial Repor ng" as adopted by the European Union, give a true and fair view of the assets, liabili es, ﬁnancial position and profit or loss of Wilmcote; and

(b)these Consolidated I nterim Financial Statements comply with the requirements of Rule 18 of the AI M Rules for Companies and Article 106 of the Companies (Jersey) Law 1991.

Neither the Company nor the Directors accept any liability to any person in rela on to the interim ﬁnancial report except to the extent that such liability could arise under applicable law.

Details on the Company's Board of Directors can be found on the Company website at www.wilmcoteplc.com.

Adrian Whitfield

Chief Executive Officer

27 March 2019

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Six months

Seven months

ended

ended

31 December

31 December

2018

2017

Note

Unaudited

Unaudited

£'000

£'000

Administrative expenses

7

(1,695)

(1,571)

Total operating loss

(1,695)

(1,571)

Finance income

5

14

26

Income tax

8

-

-

Loss for the period

(1,681)

(1,545)

Total other comprehensive income

-

-

Total comprehensive loss for the period

attributable to owners of the parent

(1,681)

(1,545)

Loss per ordinary share

Basic and diluted (£)

9

(0.081)

(0.095)

The Group's activities derive fromcontinuing operations.

The Notes on pages 9 to 16 form an integral part of these Consolidated Interim Financial Statements.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at

As at

31 December

30 June

2018

2018

Note

Unaudited

Audited

£'000

£'000

Assets

Non-current assets

Property, plant & equipment

2

3

Total non-current assets

2

3

Current assets

Trade and other receivables

11

62

367

Cash and cash equivalents

12

10,242

19,473

Total current assets

10,304

19,840

Total assets

10,306

19,843

Equity and liabilities

Equity

Stated capital

14

24,370

24,370

Share-based payment reserve

320

285

Accumulated losses

(14,877)

(13,196)

Total equity

9,813

11,459

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

13

493

8,384

Total liabilities

493

8,384

Total equity and liabilities

10,306

19,843

The Notes on pages 9 to 16 form an integral part of these Consolidated Interim Financial Statements.

The financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 27 March 2019 and were signed on its behalf by:

Adrian Whitfield

James Corsellis

Chief Executive Officer

Chairman

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Share based

Accumulated

Total equity

Stated

payment

losses

capital

reserve

£'000

£'000

£'000

£'000

Balance as at 30 June 2018

24,370

285

(13,196)

11,459

Loss and total comprehensive

loss for the period

-

-

(1,681)

(1,681)

Share-based payment expense

-

35

-

35

Balance as at 31 December

2018

24,370

320

(14,877)

9,813

Share based

Accumulated

Total equity

Stated

payment

losses

capital

reserve

£'000

£'000

£'000

£'000

Balance as at 1 June 2017

10,000

213

(1,042)

9,171

Issue of shares

15,000

-

-

15,000

Share issue costs

(630)

-

-

(630)

Loss and total comprehensive

loss for the period

-

-

(1,545)

(1,545)

Share-based payment expense

-

37

-

37

Balance as at 31 December

2017

24,370

250

(2,587)

22,033

The Notes on pages 9 to 16 form an integral part of these Consolidated Interim Financial Statements.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

For six months

ended 31

For seven months

December

ended 31 December

2018

2017

Note

Unaudited

Unaudited

£'000

£'000

Operating activities

Total operating loss

(1,695)

(1,571)

Adjustments to reconcile total operating loss to net

cash flows:

Add back depreciation expense

1

1

Add back share based payment expense

35

37

Working capital adjustments:

Decrease in trade and other receivables and

prepayments

305

18

Decrease in trade and other payables

(7,891)

(165)

Interest received

14

26

Net cash flows used in operating activities

(9,231)

(1,654)

Investing activities

Purchase of property, plant & equipment

-

(2)

Net cash flows used in investing activities

-

(2)

Financing activities

Proceeds from issue of ordinary share capital

14

-

15,000

Proceeds from issue of WHJ Limited A share capital

-

55

Costs directly attributable to equity raise

14

-

(630)

Net cash flows from financing activities

-

14,425

Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents

(9,231)

12,769

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the

period

19,473

9,805

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

12

10,242

22,574

The Notes on pages 9 to 16 form an integral part of these Consolidated Interim Financial Statements.

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

GENERAL INFORMATION

W ilmcote Holdings plc (the "Company"), an "inves ng company" for the purposes of the AI M Rules for Companies ("A IM Rules"), is incorporated in Jersey (company number 123424) and domiciled in the United Kingdom. I t is a public limited company with registered oce at O ne Waverley Place, Union Street, St Helier, Jersey, JE1 1AX and a UK Establishment (BR019423) address of 11 Buckingham Street, London, WC2N 6DF. The Company is the holding company of a number of subsidiaries (together with the Company, collectively "Wilmcote" or the "Group"), as detailed in Note 10.

1.ACCOUNTING POLICIES

(a) Basis of preparation

The Consolidated I nterim Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with the I AS 34Interim Financial Reporting and are presented on a condensed basis. The Consolidated I nterim Financial Statements do not cons tute statutory accounts within the meaning of Article 105 of the Companies (Jersey) Law 1991.

The Consolidated I nterim Financial Statements do not include all the informa on and disclosures required in the annual ﬁnancial statements, and should be read in conjunc on with the Group's Annual Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for the period ended 30 June 2018, which is available on the Company's website, www.wilmcoteplc.com.

W ilmcote's prior year consolidated interim ﬁnancial statements were prepared for a seven month period which covered the period from the date of the ﬁnancial informa on included in the Company's admission document (to 31 May 2017) to 31 December 2017 in order to bring the accoun ng reference date in line with the Company's ﬁnancial year end (being June). Therefore, compara ve ﬁgures included in the I nterim Consolidated Financial Statements are for the period from 1 June 2017 to 31 December 2017 or are for the period ended 30 June 2018. I nforma on for 30 June 2018 is based on the statutory accounts for the period ended 30 June 2018, on which the auditor's report was unqualified.

(b) Going concern

The Consolidated I nterim Financial Statements have been prepared on a going concern basis, which assumes that the Group will continue to be able to meet its liabilities as they fall due within the next 12 months.

(c) New standards and amendments to International Financial Reporting Standards

Standards, amendments and interpretation effective and adopted by the Group

The accoun ng policies adopted in the prepara on of these Consolidated I nterim Financial Statements are consistent with those followed in the prepara on of the Group's audited consolidated ﬁnancial statements for the period ended 30 June 2018, which were prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as adopted by the European Union, updated to adopt those standards which became eec ve for periods star ng on or before 1 January 2018. O f these, I FRS 9 is considered to be the only new standard which may impact the Group.

I FRS 9Financial Instruments amends the classiﬁca on and measurement models for ﬁnancial assets and adds new requirements to address the impairment of ﬁnancial assets. I t also introduces a new hedge accoun ng model to more closely align hedge accoun ng with risk management strategy and objec ves. The standard requires companies to make an elec on on whether gains and losses on equity instruments measured at fair value should be recognised in the Statement of Comprehensive I ncome or other comprehensive income, with no recycling. I FRS 9 has been adopted by the Group but has had no material eect on the Group's results.

Standards issued but not yet effective

The following standards are issued but not yet eec ve. The Group intends to adopt these standards, if applicable, when they become effective. It is not expected that these standards will have a material impact on the Group.

Standard

Effective date

IFRS 14

Regulatory Deferral Accounts

1

January 2016*

IFRS 16

Leases

1

January 2019

IFRIC 23 Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments

1

January 2019

Amendments to IFRS 9: Prepayment Features with Negative Compensation

1

January 2019

Amendments to IAS 28: Long-term Interests in Associates and Joint Ventures

1

January 2019

Amendments to IAS 19: Plan Amendment, Curtailment or Settlement

1

January 2019**

Amendments to IFRS 3: Business Combinations

1

January 2020**

Amendments to IAS 1 and IAS 8: Definition of Material

1

January 2020**

IFRS 17

Insurance Contracts

1

January 2021**

*the EU has decided not to endorse the interim standard and to wait for the final standard ** subject to EU endorsement

2. CRITICAL ACCOUNTING JUDGEMENTS AND ESTIMATES

The prepara on of the Consolidated I nterim Financial Statements under I FRS requires the Directors to make es mates and assump ons that aect the reported amounts of assets and liabili es and the disclosure of con ngent assets and liabili es. Es mates and judgements are con nually evaluated and are based on historical experience and other factors including expecta ons of future events that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances. Actual results may dier from these estimates.

For the period and at the period end, the Directors do not consider that they have made any signiﬁcant es mates, judgements or assumptions which would affect the balances and results reported in these financial statements.

3. SEGMENT INFORMATION

The Board of Directors is the Group's chief opera ng decision-maker. As the Group has not yet commenced trading, the Board of Directors considers the Group as a whole for the purposes of assessing performance and alloca ng resources, and therefore the Group has one reportable operating segment.

4.

FINANCE INCOME

For six months

For seven months

ended 31 December

ended 31 December

2018

2017

£'000

£'000

14

26

Interest on bank deposits

14

26

5.

EMPLOYEES AND DIRECTORS

(a)

Staff costs for the Group during the period:

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

