Wilmcote : Interim results for the 6 months ended 31 Dec 2018

RNS Number : 2483U Wilmcote Holdings PLC 28 March 2019 LEI number: 2138004EUUU11OVHZW75 Wilmcote Holdings plc ("Wilmcote" or the "Company") Interim report for the six months ended 31 December 2018 London, 28 March 2019 - Wilmcote Holdings plc announces its interim results for the six months ended 31 December 2018. W ilmcote con nues to focus on its investment strategy of crea ng value for its investors through the acquisi on and subsequent development of target businesses in the large and highly fragmented downstream and specialty chemicals sector. The Company has iden ﬁed a number of a rac ve acquisi on opportuni es and intends to acquire a controlling stake in a pla orm asset with global reach, headquartered in the UK, Europe or North America. O ver the period, W ilmcote generated a loss a er taxa on of £1.7 million, reﬂec ng opera ng expenses and diligence costs incurred in the continued pursuit of its stated investment strategy. As at 31 December 2018, Wilmcote holds £10.2 million in cash. Adrian W hi ield, W ilmcote CEO, commented: "We are encouraged by the acquisi on opportuni es we have iden ﬁed in progressing our investment strategy and look forward to updating shareholders further in due course". The interim report is also available on the Company's website at www.wilmcoteplc.com The informa on contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to cons tute inside informa on under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Adrian Whitfield is Chief Executive Officer of Wilmcote Holdings plc, which has offices at 11 Buckingham Street, London, WC2N 6DF. WILMCOTE HOLDINGS PLC Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the six months ended 31 December 2018 MANAGEMENT REPORT Iam pleased to present to shareholders the unaudited interim condensed consolidated ﬁnancial statements of W ilmcote Holdings plc (the "Company") for the six months ended 31 December 2018 (the "Consolidated Interim Financial Statements"), consolidating the results of W ilmcote Holdings plc, W HJ Limited, W ilmcote Group Limited and WCH Group Limited (collec vely, theGroup" " or "Wilmcote"). Strategy W ilmcote has been established with the objec ve of crea ng value for its investors through the acquisi on and subsequent development of target businesses in the downstream and specialty chemicals sector.

W ilmcote intends to acquire a controlling stake in a company or group of companies (the "Pla orm Acquisi on"). The Company is expected to need to raise additional external funding for these purposes and may use both equity and/or debt in this regard. It is our belief that the downstream and speciality chemicals sector oﬀers opportuni es for capitalising on a rac ve structural trends and generating value through consolidation in fragmented markets. Following the comple on of a Pla orm Acquisi on, the Directors intend to use their mul ple years of industrial and managerial experience to deliver value through the applica on of a buy-and-build strategy in the downstream and speciality chemicals sector in order to achieve attractive, compounding returns for shareholders. Since lis ng on AI M in August 2017, the Group has pursued its stated strategy. During the period, the Group's purpose has been to identify and analyse potential acquisition targets and consequently the Group has no reported revenue. Results The Group's loss a er taxa on for the six months to 31 December 2018 was £1,680,908 (2017: £1,545,131). I n the same period, the Group incurred £1,694,953 (2017: £1,570,717) of administra ve expenses, received interest of £14,045 (2017: £25,586) and at the period end held a cash balance of £10,242,489 (2017: £22,574,016). Dividend Policy The Company has not yet acquired a trading opera on and the Directors therefore consider it inappropriate to make a forecast of the likelihood of any future dividends. The Directors intend to determine the Company's dividend policy following comple on of a Pla orm Acquisi on and, in any event, will only commence the payment of dividends when it becomes commercially prudent to do so. Corporate Governance I n line with the London Stock Exchange's recent changes to the AI M Rules for Companies requiring all AI M-quoted companies to adopt a recognised corporate governance code, explain how the company complies with that code's requirements and iden fy and explain areas of non-compliance, the Board has adopted the Q uoted Companies Alliance Corporate Governance Code. There have been no signiﬁcant changes to the Corporate Governance Report presented in the Group's Annual Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for the period ended 30 June 2018, which is available on the Company's website,www.wilmcoteplc.com. The Company intends to re-evaluate its corporate governance code framework upon completion of a Platform Acquisition. Risks The Directors have carried out a robust assessment of the principal risks facing the Group including those that would threaten its business model, future performance, solvency or liquidity. There have been no signiﬁcant changes to the principal risks described on pages 44-49 of the Group's Annual Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for the period ended 30 June 2018. The Directors are of the opinion that the risks are applicable to the six month period to 31 December 2018, as well as the remaining six months of the current financial year. Outlook The Group con nues to pursue its stated strategy. The Directors have been encouraged by their visibility of a rac ve prospects for value crea on in poten al acquisi ons and believe that the Company is well placed to progress iden ﬁed opportuni es in the year ahead. RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT Each of the Directors confirms that, to the best of their knowledge: (a)these Consolidated I nterim Financial Statements, which have been prepared in accordance with I AS 34 "I nterim Financial Repor ng" as adopted by the European Union, give a true and fair view of the assets, liabili es, ﬁnancial position and profit or loss of Wilmcote; and (b)these Consolidated I nterim Financial Statements comply with the requirements of Rule 18 of the AI M Rules for Companies and Article 106 of the Companies (Jersey) Law 1991. Neither the Company nor the Directors accept any liability to any person in rela on to the interim ﬁnancial report except to the extent that such liability could arise under applicable law. Details on the Company's Board of Directors can be found on the Company website at www.wilmcoteplc.com. Adrian Whitfield Chief Executive Officer 27 March 2019 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Six months Seven months ended ended 31 December 31 December 2018 2017 Note Unaudited Unaudited £'000 £'000 Administrative expenses 7 (1,695) (1,571) Total operating loss (1,695) (1,571) Finance income 5 14 26 Income tax 8 - - Loss for the period (1,681) (1,545) Total other comprehensive income - - Total comprehensive loss for the period attributable to owners of the parent (1,681) (1,545)

Loss per ordinary share Basic and diluted (£) 9 (0.081) (0.095) The Group's activities derive fromcontinuing operations. The Notes on pages 9 to 16 form an integral part of these Consolidated Interim Financial Statements. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION As at As at 31 December 30 June 2018 2018 Note Unaudited Audited £'000 £'000 Assets Non-current assets Property, plant & equipment 2 3 Total non-current assets 2 3 Current assets Trade and other receivables 11 62 367 Cash and cash equivalents 12 10,242 19,473 Total current assets 10,304 19,840 Total assets 10,306 19,843 Equity and liabilities Equity Stated capital 14 24,370 24,370 Share-based payment reserve 320 285 Accumulated losses (14,877) (13,196) Total equity 9,813 11,459 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 13 493 8,384 Total liabilities 493 8,384 Total equity and liabilities 10,306 19,843 The Notes on pages 9 to 16 form an integral part of these Consolidated Interim Financial Statements. The financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 27 March 2019 and were signed on its behalf by: Adrian Whitfield James Corsellis Chief Executive Officer Chairman CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY Share based Accumulated Total equity Stated payment losses capital reserve £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Balance as at 30 June 2018 24,370 285 (13,196) 11,459 Loss and total comprehensive loss for the period - - (1,681) (1,681) Share-based payment expense - 35 - 35 Balance as at 31 December 2018 24,370 320 (14,877) 9,813 Share based Accumulated Total equity Stated payment losses capital reserve £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Balance as at 1 June 2017 10,000 213 (1,042) 9,171 Issue of shares 15,000 - - 15,000

Share issue costs (630) - - (630) Loss and total comprehensive loss for the period - - (1,545) (1,545) Share-based payment expense - 37 - 37 Balance as at 31 December 2017 24,370 250 (2,587) 22,033 The Notes on pages 9 to 16 form an integral part of these Consolidated Interim Financial Statements. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS For six months ended 31 For seven months December ended 31 December 2018 2017 Note Unaudited Unaudited £'000 £'000 Operating activities Total operating loss (1,695) (1,571) Adjustments to reconcile total operating loss to net cash flows: Add back depreciation expense 1 1 Add back share based payment expense 35 37 Working capital adjustments: Decrease in trade and other receivables and prepayments 305 18 Decrease in trade and other payables (7,891) (165) Interest received 14 26 Net cash flows used in operating activities (9,231) (1,654) Investing activities Purchase of property, plant & equipment - (2) Net cash flows used in investing activities - (2) Financing activities Proceeds from issue of ordinary share capital 14 - 15,000 Proceeds from issue of WHJ Limited A share capital - 55 Costs directly attributable to equity raise 14 - (630) Net cash flows from financing activities - 14,425 Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (9,231) 12,769 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 19,473 9,805 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 12 10,242 22,574 The Notes on pages 9 to 16 form an integral part of these Consolidated Interim Financial Statements. NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS GENERAL INFORMATION W ilmcote Holdings plc (the "Company"), an "inves ng company" for the purposes of the AI M Rules for Companies ("A IM Rules"), is incorporated in Jersey (company number 123424) and domiciled in the United Kingdom. I t is a public limited company with registered oﬃce at O ne Waverley Place, Union Street, St Helier, Jersey, JE1 1AX and a UK Establishment (BR019423) address of 11 Buckingham Street, London, WC2N 6DF. The Company is the holding company of a number of subsidiaries (together with the Company, collectively "Wilmcote" or the "Group"), as detailed in Note 10. 1.ACCOUNTING POLICIES (a) Basis of preparation The Consolidated I nterim Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with the I AS 34Interim Financial Reporting and are presented on a condensed basis. The Consolidated I nterim Financial Statements do not cons tute statutory accounts within the meaning of Article 105 of the Companies (Jersey) Law 1991. The Consolidated I nterim Financial Statements do not include all the informa on and disclosures required in the annual ﬁnancial statements, and should be read in conjunc on with the Group's Annual Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for the period ended 30 June 2018, which is available on the Company's website, www.wilmcoteplc.com.

W ilmcote's prior year consolidated interim ﬁnancial statements were prepared for a seven month period which covered the period from the date of the ﬁnancial informa on included in the Company's admission document (to 31 May 2017) to 31 December 2017 in order to bring the accoun ng reference date in line with the Company's ﬁnancial year end (being June). Therefore, compara ve ﬁgures included in the I nterim Consolidated Financial Statements are for the period from 1 June 2017 to 31 December 2017 or are for the period ended 30 June 2018. I nforma on for 30 June 2018 is based on the statutory accounts for the period ended 30 June 2018, on which the auditor's report was unqualified. (b) Going concern The Consolidated I nterim Financial Statements have been prepared on a going concern basis, which assumes that the Group will continue to be able to meet its liabilities as they fall due within the next 12 months. (c) New standards and amendments to International Financial Reporting Standards Standards, amendments and interpretation effective and adopted by the Group The accoun ng policies adopted in the prepara on of these Consolidated I nterim Financial Statements are consistent with those followed in the prepara on of the Group's audited consolidated ﬁnancial statements for the period ended 30 June 2018, which were prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as adopted by the European Union, updated to adopt those standards which became eﬀec ve for periods star ng on or before 1 January 2018. O f these, I FRS 9 is considered to be the only new standard which may impact the Group. I FRS 9Financial Instruments amends the classiﬁca on and measurement models for ﬁnancial assets and adds new requirements to address the impairment of ﬁnancial assets. I t also introduces a new hedge accoun ng model to more closely align hedge accoun ng with risk management strategy and objec ves. The standard requires companies to make an elec on on whether gains and losses on equity instruments measured at fair value should be recognised in the Statement of Comprehensive I ncome or other comprehensive income, with no recycling. I FRS 9 has been adopted by the Group but has had no material eﬀect on the Group's results. Standards issued but not yet effective The following standards are issued but not yet eﬀec ve. The Group intends to adopt these standards, if applicable, when they become effective. It is not expected that these standards will have a material impact on the Group. Standard Effective date IFRS 14 Regulatory Deferral Accounts 1 January 2016* IFRS 16 Leases 1 January 2019 IFRIC 23 Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments 1 January 2019 Amendments to IFRS 9: Prepayment Features with Negative Compensation 1 January 2019 Amendments to IAS 28: Long-term Interests in Associates and Joint Ventures 1 January 2019 Amendments to IAS 19: Plan Amendment, Curtailment or Settlement 1 January 2019** Amendments to IFRS 3: Business Combinations 1 January 2020** Amendments to IAS 1 and IAS 8: Definition of Material 1 January 2020** IFRS 17 Insurance Contracts 1 January 2021** *the EU has decided not to endorse the interim standard and to wait for the final standard ** subject to EU endorsement 2. CRITICAL ACCOUNTING JUDGEMENTS AND ESTIMATES The prepara on of the Consolidated I nterim Financial Statements under I FRS requires the Directors to make es mates and assump ons that aﬀect the reported amounts of assets and liabili es and the disclosure of con ngent assets and liabili es. Es mates and judgements are con nually evaluated and are based on historical experience and other factors including expecta ons of future events that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances. Actual results may diﬀer from these estimates. For the period and at the period end, the Directors do not consider that they have made any signiﬁcant es mates, judgements or assumptions which would affect the balances and results reported in these financial statements. 3. SEGMENT INFORMATION The Board of Directors is the Group's chief opera ng decision-maker. As the Group has not yet commenced trading, the Board of Directors considers the Group as a whole for the purposes of assessing performance and alloca ng resources, and therefore the Group has one reportable operating segment. 4. FINANCE INCOME For six months For seven months ended 31 December ended 31 December 2018 2017 £'000 £'000 14 26 Interest on bank deposits 14 26 5. EMPLOYEES AND DIRECTORS (a) Staff costs for the Group during the period:

