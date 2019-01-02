Wilshire 5000® $2.8 Trillion December Loss Fuels First Negative Year since the Financial Crisis

The Wilshire 5000 Total Market IndexSM, the original pure and
complete measure of the U.S. stock market, fell -9.30 percent in
December, -14.29 percent fourth quarter and -5.27 percent in 2018 to
close the year at 25,647.29. Without dividends reinvested, the index had
an estimated market value all-time record monthly loss of $2.8 trillion
in December, all-time record quarterly loss of $4.7 trillion fourth
quarter and loss of $2.2 trillion for the year. Combined losses resulted
in the worst annual market value decline since the 2008 Financial
Crisis, according to Wilshire Associates Incorporated (Wilshire®), a
diversified global financial services firm.
“Volatility continued, with the Wilshire 5000 moving more than one
percent on nearly half of all active trading days in December, and of
those days, half again moved two percent,” said Jason Schwarz, President
of Wilshire Analytics and Wilshire Funds Management. “The decision to
raise interest rates was met with concern that the Fed may slow the
already uncertain future of economic growth, and geopolitical risk
exacerbated concerns, as political dysfunction in Washington has led to
a government shutdown. Ultimately, December saw the worst percentage
loss for the Wilshire 5000 in nearly a decade, surpassing October’s
all-time record point and dollar losses,” he added.
Early 2018 small-cap gains were eclipsed by large-cap (represented by
the Wilshire US Small-Cap IndexSM and Wilshire US Large-Cap
IndexSM), which outperformed for the fourth consecutive
month, quarter and year with losses of -9.04, -13.69 and -4.64 percent,
respectively; meanwhile, small-cap fell -11.82, -19.67 and -10.84
percent for the month, quarter and year, respectively.
Early 2018 gains in growth cemented its top 2018 performance, in spite
of a lag to value for four straight months and fourth quarter. Large-cap
value (represented by the Wilshire US Large-Cap Value IndexSM)
returned -9.01, -10.75 and -5.94 percent for the month, quarter and
year, respectively; and, large-cap growth (represented by the Wilshire
US Large-Cap Growth IndexSM) fell further at -9.07, -16.82,
and slightly less at -3.58 percent for the same, respectively. While
large-cap valuesecured best style performance for the month
and last quarter, large-cap growth nabbed best style performance for the
year.
Small-cap growth (represented by the Wilshire US Small-Cap Growth IndexSM)
shed -12.00, -20.59, and -9.71 percent for the month, quarter and year,
respectively; meanwhile, small-cap value (represented by the Wilshire US
Small-Cap Value IndexSM) posted losses of -11.66, -18.73, and
-12.04 percent for the month, quarter and year, respectively.
Sectors
All Wilshire 5000 sectors were negative for the first time in over five
years. Utilities took best sector performance in December, losing -4.03
percent. Combined with a second best performance in October, Utilities
cemented best sector performance for the quarter with a gain of 0.79
percent. Annual 4.40 percent gains landed Utilities just behind Health
Care, the year’s best sector with an .annual gain of 5.60 percent. Real
Estate, a top three performing sector for the past three months, fell to
third place for both the month and quarter with losses of -7.87 and
-6.22 percent, respectively. Consumer Staples, just ahead with losses of
-5.54 percent, held second best performance for the quarter.
Energy suffered from falling oil prices for the third month in a row,
fueling a worst sector performance in December with losses of -13.34 and
net losses for the quarter of -25.62. This, in addition to two previous
months this year as worst performing sector, combined to cement Energy
as worst performing sector in 2018, falling -19.47 percent. Financials
came in second worst for the month, falling -11.35 percent. Industrials,
a bottom three performer every other month for the past nine months,
ended fourth quarter as second worst for the quarter, falling -18.24
percent. Materials was second worst for the year, falling -16.63 percent.
BDC
Business development companies (represented by the Wilshire Business
Development Company IndexSM) performed worse than they had in
over eight years, falling -8.81 percent in December. These losses drove
quarterly losses down to -11.62 percent, and annual returns to -2.31
percent.
Real Estate
U.S. real estate (represented by The Wilshire US Real Estate Securities
IndexSM and Wilshire US Real Estate Investment Trust IndexSM)
fell -8.35 and -8.37 percent, respectively, in December. The month’s
losses pulled quarterly and annual gains into negative territory, with
quarterly losses of -6.98 and -6.93 percent, respectively, and annual
losses of -4.80 and -4.84 percent, respectively, to hand U.S. real
estate its first negative year since the 2008 Financial Crisis.
Meanwhile, International public real estate (represented by the Wilshire
exUS Real Estate Securities IndexSM) fell less than U.S. real
estate, with a -1.83 percent December loss that helped it outperformed
for the quarter, but not the year, at -4.44 and -6.60 percent,
respectively.
Fixed Income
Bonds (represented by the Wilshire Bond IndexSM) closed
December up 1.69 percent and boosted quarterly gains to 0.86 percent;
however, bonds remained negative for 2018, falling -0.76 percent. Longer
duration bonds delivered strong performance in December, evidenced by
gains for the Nuveen Wilshire Intermediate (5-10) Corporate Bond Index,
Nuveen Wilshire Long (10-20) Corporate Bond Index, Nuveen Wilshire Long
(20-30) Corporate Bond Index and Nuveen Wilshire Ultra Long (20+) STRIPS
Index at 1.71, 2.41, 3.43 and 8.00 percent, respectively.
|
WILSHIRE RETURNS AT A GLANCE:
|
Index Name
|
|
|
|
Index Close
|
|
|
|
Total Return % Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MTD
|
|
|
|
QTD
|
|
|
|
YTD
|
|
|
|
1-Year
|
|
|
|
3-Year
|
|
|
|
|
5-Year
|
|
|
|
Wilshire 5000
|
|
|
|
25647.29
|
|
|
|
-9.30%
|
|
|
|
-14.29%
|
|
|
|
-5.27%
|
|
|
|
-5.27%
|
|
|
|
9.12%
|
|
|
|
|
8.07%
|
|
|
|
Wilshire 4500
|
|
|
|
1212.91
|
|
|
|
-10.66%
|
|
|
|
-17.96%
|
|
|
|
-9.53%
|
|
|
|
-9.53%
|
|
|
|
8.11%
|
|
|
|
|
5.84%
|
|
|
|
Wilshire US Large-Cap
|
|
|
|
5855.82
|
|
|
|
-9.04%
|
|
|
|
-13.69%
|
|
|
|
-4.64%
|
|
|
|
-4.64%
|
|
|
|
9.33%
|
|
|
|
|
8.47%
|
|
|
|
Wilshire US Mid-Cap
|
|
|
|
9214.46
|
|
|
|
-10.39%
|
|
|
|
-16.48%
|
|
|
|
-9.35%
|
|
|
|
-9.35%
|
|
|
|
7.92%
|
|
|
|
|
5.94%
|
|
|
|
Wilshire US Small-Cap
|
|
|
|
9027.84
|
|
|
|
-11.82%
|
|
|
|
-19.67%
|
|
|
|
-10.84%
|
|
|
|
-10.84%
|
|
|
|
7.38%
|
|
|
|
|
4.70%
|
|
|
|
Wilshire US Micro-Cap
|
|
|
|
11679.18
|
|
|
|
-12.26%
|
|
|
|
-23.50%
|
|
|
|
-15.58%
|
|
|
|
-15.58%
|
|
|
|
4.79%
|
|
|
|
|
2.54%
|
|
|
|
Wilshire US Large-Cap Growth
|
|
|
|
6767.10
|
|
|
|
-9.07%
|
|
|
|
-16.82%
|
|
|
|
-3.58%
|
|
|
|
-3.58%
|
|
|
|
10.30%
|
|
|
|
|
9.63%
|
|
|
|
Wilshire US Large-Cap Value
|
|
|
|
4739.55
|
|
|
|
-9.01%
|
|
|
|
-10.75%
|
|
|
|
-5.94%
|
|
|
|
-5.94%
|
|
|
|
8.09%
|
|
|
|
|
7.20%
|
|
|
|
Wilshire US Mid-Cap Growth
|
|
|
|
8888.96
|
|
|
|
-10.93%
|
|
|
|
-18.55%
|
|
|
|
-10.47%
|
|
|
|
-10.47%
|
|
|
|
7.60%
|
|
|
|
|
5.01%
|
|
|
|
Wilshire US Mid-Cap Value
|
|
|
|
7714.47
|
|
|
|
-9.83%
|
|
|
|
-14.16%
|
|
|
|
-8.47%
|
|
|
|
-8.47%
|
|
|
|
7.65%
|
|
|
|
|
6.63%
|
|
|
|
Wilshire US Small-Cap Growth
|
|
|
|
8165.79
|
|
|
|
-12.00%
|
|
|
|
-20.59%
|
|
|
|
-9.71%
|
|
|
|
-9.71%
|
|
|
|
8.08%
|
|
|
|
|
4.51%
|
|
|
|
Wilshire US Small-Cap Value
|
|
|
|
9092.29
|
|
|
|
-11.66%
|
|
|
|
-18.73%
|
|
|
|
-12.04%
|
|
|
|
-12.04%
|
|
|
|
6.45%
|
|
|
|
|
4.71%
|
|
|
|
Wilshire BDC
|
|
|
|
48.72
|
|
|
|
-8.81%
|
|
|
|
-11.62%
|
|
|
|
-2.31%
|
|
|
|
-2.31%
|
|
|
|
6.73%
|
|
|
|
|
2.00%
|
|
|
|
Wilshire RESI
|
|
|
|
219.20
|
|
|
|
-8.35%
|
|
|
|
-6.98%
|
|
|
|
-4.80%
|
|
|
|
-4.80%
|
|
|
|
2.41%
|
|
|
|
|
8.17%
|
|
|
|
Wilshire REIT
|
|
|
|
254.47
|
|
|
|
-8.37%
|
|
|
|
-6.93%
|
|
|
|
-4.84%
|
|
|
|
-4.84%
|
|
|
|
2.06%
|
|
|
|
|
7.87%
|
|
|
|
Wilshire Global ex US RESI
|
|
|
|
3108.30
|
|
|
|
-1.83%
|
|
|
|
-4.44%
|
|
|
|
-6.60%
|
|
|
|
-6.60%
|
|
|
|
4.85%
|
|
|
|
|
3.52%
|
|
|
|
Wilshire Global RESI
|
|
|
|
3509.88
|
|
|
|
-6.14%
|
|
|
|
-6.09%
|
|
|
|
-5.34%
|
|
|
|
-5.34%
|
|
|
|
3.28%
|
|
|
|
|
6.14%
|
|
|
|
Wilshire Bond
|
|
|
|
190.60
|
|
|
|
1.69%
|
|
|
|
0.86%
|
|
|
|
-0.76%
|
|
|
|
-0.76%
|
|
|
|
3.20%
|
|
|
|
|
2.95%
|
|
|
|
DECEMBER WILSHIRE SECTOR WINNERS AND LOSERS BY INDEX:
|
|
Wilshire 5000
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wilshire US Large-Cap
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wilshire US Small-Cap
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOP 3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOP 3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOP 3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Utilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
-4.03%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Utilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
-3.94%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Utilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
-4.95%
|
|
Communication Services
|
|
|
|
|
|
-7.30%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Real Estate
|
|
|
|
|
|
-7.23%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Communication Services
|
|
|
|
|
|
-9.01%
|
|
Real Estate
|
|
|
|
|
|
-7.87%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Communication Services
|
|
|
|
|
|
-7.24%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
|
|
|
|
-9.12%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BOTTOM 3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BOTTOM 3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BOTTOM 3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Industrials
|
|
|
|
|
|
-10.99%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Industrials
|
|
-10.72%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Industrials
|
|
|
|
|
|
-12.87%
|
|
Financials
|
|
|
|
|
|
-11.35%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financials
|
|
|
|
|
|
-11.28%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Health Care
|
|
|
|
|
|
-14.03%
|
|
Energy
|
|
|
|
|
|
-13.34%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Energy
|
|
|
|
|
|
-12.61%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Energy
|
|
|
|
|
|
-22.79%
|
|
2018 4th Quarter WILSHIRE SECTOR
WINNERS AND LOSERS BY INDEX:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wilshire 5000
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wilshire US Large-Cap
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wilshire US Small-Cap
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOP 3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOP 3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOP 3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Utilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.79%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Utilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.97%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Utilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
-1.04%
|
|
|
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
|
|
|
|
-5.54%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Real Estate
|
|
|
|
|
|
-4.15%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Real Estate
|
|
|
|
|
|
-13.19%
|
|
|
|
Real Estate
|
|
|
|
|
|
-6.22%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
|
|
|
|
-5.06%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Communication Services
|
|
|
|
|
|
-14.63%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BOTTOM 3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BOTTOM 3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BOTTOM 3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Information Technology
|
|
|
|
|
|
-17.54%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Information Technology
|
|
-17.56%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Health Care
|
|
|
|
|
|
-24.15%
|
|
|
|
Industrials
|
|
|
|
|
|
-18.24%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Industrials
|
|
|
|
|
|
-17.62%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Materials
|
|
|
|
|
|
-24.88%
|
|
|
|
Energy
|
|
|
|
|
|
-25.62%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Energy
|
|
|
|
|
|
-23.94%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Energy
|
|
|
|
|
|
-43.93%
|
|
|
|
2018 Annual WILSHIRE SECTOR WINNERS AND LOSERS BY INDEX:
|
|
|
|
Wilshire 5000
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wilshire US Large-Cap
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wilshire US Small-Cap
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOP 3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOP 3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOP 3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Health Care
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.60%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Health Care
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.28%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Utilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.21%
|
|
|
|
Utilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.40%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Utilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.43%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Information Technology
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.78%
|
|
|
|
Information Technology
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.61%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Information Technology
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.58%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Health Care
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.25%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BOTTOM 3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BOTTOM 3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BOTTOM 3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Industrials
|
|
|
|
|
|
-14.30%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Communication Services
|
|
|
|
-14.52%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Industrials
|
|
|
|
|
|
-19.04%
|
|
|
|
Materials
|
|
|
|
|
|
-16.63%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Materials
|
|
|
|
|
|
-15.12%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Materials
|
|
|
|
|
|
-25.71%
|
|
|
|
Energy
|
|
|
|
|
|
-19.47%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Energy
|
|
|
|
|
|
-17.50%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Energy
|
|
|
|
|
|
-40.84%
|
|
|
All values as of December 31st, 2018. Index values are in
price values. All returns are total returns and reflect float-adjusted
market capitalization. Returns are annualized for periods greater than
one year.
About Wilshire Associates
Wilshire Associates, a leading
global financial services firm, provides consulting services, analytics
solutions and customized investment solutions to plan sponsors,
investment managers and financial intermediaries. Its business units
include, Wilshire Analytics, Wilshire Consulting, Wilshire Funds
Management and Wilshire Private Markets. The firm was founded in 1972,
providing revolutionary technology and acting as an early innovator in
the application of investment analytics and research to investment
managers in the institutional marketplace. Wilshire also is credited
with helping to develop the field of quantitative investment analysis
that uses mathematical tools to analyze market risks. All other business
units evolved from Wilshire’s strong analytics foundation. Wilshire
developed the Wilshire 5000 Total Market Index and became an early
innovator in creating integrated asset/liability analysis/simulation
models as well as practical models in risk budgeting through beta and
active risk analysis. Wilshire has grown to a firm of approximately 275
employees serving the needs of investors around the world. Based in
Santa Monica, California, Wilshire provides services to clients in more
than 20 countries representing more than 500 organizations with assets
totaling approximately US $9 trillion.* With ten offices worldwide,
Wilshire Associates and its affiliates are dedicated to providing
clients with the highest quality products and services. Wilshire® and
Wilshire 5000® are registered service marks of Wilshire Associates
Incorporated. Wilshire 5000 Total Market Index℠ is a service mark of
Wilshire Associates Incorporated.
Please visit www.wilshire.com
Twitter:
@WilshireAssoc
*Client assets are as represented by Pensions & Investments (P&I),
detailed in P&I’s “Largest Retirement Funds” and P&I’s “Largest Money
Managers (U.S. institutional tax-exempt assets)” as of 9/30/17 and
12/31/17, and published 2/5/18 and 5/28/18, respectively.
The data
in this release are copyrighted and owned by Wilshire Associates
Incorporated.
.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190102005174/en/