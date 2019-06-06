Log in
Wilshire Phoenix : Continues to Build, Adds Talented Derivatives Trader Dan Grill as Partner

06/06/2019 | 08:12pm EDT

Grill brings 20 years of experience deploying proprietary, multi-strategy derivative trading strategies

Wilshire Phoenix, a leading provider of investment management services for traditional, alternative, and emerging asset classes, today announced that Dan Grill has joined the firm’s executive leadership team as a Partner. Mr. Grill brings a strong legacy of traditional financial services experience to Wilshire Phoenix, having spent more than 20 years in equities and derivatives trading. Mr. Grill has developed and deployed numerous trading systems and strategies using proprietary technical and fundamental methods.

The announcement follows recent additions to the Wilshire Phoenix executive leadership team including Mason Stark (Partner, Head of the Alternative Investments Division), Garrette Furo (Partner), William Cai (Partner), Alexander Chang (Partner) and Harlan Milkove (Partner).

“Dan’s experience and skillset brings immense value to the Wilshire Phoenix team. It is a tremendous opportunity to work alongside someone who shares our vision to reimagine the experience of financial services for a shifting client and investor base that prioritizes trust, transparency, and the ability to deliver innovative products,” said Bill Herrmann, Managing Partner.

“Wilshire Phoenix is the clear leader among a new wave of investment management firms. I am excited to have the opportunity to apply my decades of entrepreneurial, project management and engineering experience to the firm as it continues to lead with innovation. I look forward to working alongside Bill and the rest of the team to build financial products that serve this fast-growing market,” said Dan Grill, Partner.

In addition to his experience as an equities and derivatives trader, Mr. Grill led cross-functional teams and was a senior engineer for various companies, including Roche Diagnostics, Fidelity Investments, Proctor & Gamble, Lockwood Greene, and Eli Lilly. Mr. Grill has followed his deep interest in financial services and health care to launch multiple engineering businesses serving top tier financial, pharmaceutical, and medical device companies. Mr. Grill is a certified Project Management Professional (PMP) and is a graduate of the University of Dayton with a B.S. in Chemical Engineering.

For more information on Wilshire Phoenix, please visit www.wilshirephoenix.com. You can also stay up to date on the latest developments from the firm by following @WilshirePhoenix on both Twitter and Instagram.

About Wilshire Phoenix

Wilshire Phoenix is a New York based investment management firm dedicated to helping its clients manage assets throughout the investment lifecycle. The fundamental premise upon which the firm is built is to fulfill the needs of a rapidly evolving client and investor base. Whether providing financial solutions for institutions, private clients or individual investors, Wilshire Phoenix delivers informed investment management services for traditional, alternative, and emerging asset classes. To learn more visit www.wilshirephoenix.com, follow us on Twitter and Instagram @WilshirePhoenix,,or visit our newsroom at www.wilshirephoenix.com/news for our latest insights, market commentary and company news.


© Business Wire 2019
About