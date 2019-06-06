Wilshire Phoenix : Continues to Build, Adds Talented Derivatives Trader Dan Grill as Partner

Wilshire Phoenix, a leading provider of investment management services
for traditional, alternative, and emerging asset classes, today
announced that Dan Grill has joined the firm’s executive leadership team
as a Partner. Mr. Grill brings a strong legacy of traditional financial
services experience to Wilshire Phoenix, having spent more than 20 years
in equities and derivatives trading. Mr. Grill has developed and
deployed numerous trading systems and strategies using proprietary
technical and fundamental methods.
The announcement follows recent additions to the Wilshire Phoenix
executive leadership team including Mason Stark (Partner, Head of the
Alternative Investments Division), Garrette Furo (Partner), William Cai
(Partner), Alexander Chang (Partner) and Harlan Milkove (Partner).
“Dan’s experience and skillset brings immense value to the Wilshire
Phoenix team. It is a tremendous opportunity to work alongside someone
who shares our vision to reimagine the experience of financial services
for a shifting client and investor base that prioritizes trust,
transparency, and the ability to deliver innovative products,” said Bill
Herrmann, Managing Partner.
“Wilshire Phoenix is the clear leader among a new wave of investment
management firms. I am excited to have the opportunity to apply my
decades of entrepreneurial, project management and engineering
experience to the firm as it continues to lead with innovation. I look
forward to working alongside Bill and the rest of the team to build
financial products that serve this fast-growing market,” said Dan Grill,
Partner.
In addition to his experience as an equities and derivatives trader, Mr.
Grill led cross-functional teams and was a senior engineer for various
companies, including Roche Diagnostics, Fidelity Investments, Proctor &
Gamble, Lockwood Greene, and Eli Lilly. Mr. Grill has followed his deep
interest in financial services and health care to launch multiple
engineering businesses serving top tier financial, pharmaceutical, and
medical device companies. Mr. Grill is a certified Project Management
Professional (PMP) and is a graduate of the University of Dayton with a
B.S. in Chemical Engineering.
For more information on Wilshire Phoenix, please visit www.wilshirephoenix.com.
You can also stay up to date on the latest developments from the firm by
following @WilshirePhoenix on both Twitter
and Instagram.
About Wilshire Phoenix
Wilshire Phoenix is a New York based investment management firm
dedicated to helping its clients manage assets throughout the investment
lifecycle. The fundamental premise upon which the firm is built is to
fulfill the needs of a rapidly evolving client and investor base.
Whether providing financial solutions for institutions, private clients
or individual investors, Wilshire Phoenix delivers informed investment
management services for traditional, alternative, and emerging asset
classes. To learn more visit www.wilshirephoenix.com,
follow us on Twitter and Instagram @WilshirePhoenix,,or visit our
newsroom at www.wilshirephoenix.com/news
for our latest insights, market commentary and company news.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190606005911/en/