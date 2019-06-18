Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Wilshire Quinn Provides $1,100,000 Refinance Loan in Beaverton, OR

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/18/2019 | 12:40pm EDT

SAN DIEGO, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilshire Quinn Capital, Inc. announced Tuesday that its private lending fund, the Wilshire Quinn Income Fund, has provided a $1,100,000 refinance loan on a retail property in Beaverton, Oregon.

The multi-tenant retail building is comprised of 6,634 square-feet on a 32,670 square-foot lot. The property is fully leased and was recently appraised for $2,070,000, giving the Wilshire Quinn Income Fund a total loan-to-value ratio of 53 percent on the transaction.  

Wilshire Quinn typically funds loans in 5 to 7 business days and originates bridge loans ranging from $200,000-$10,000,000. Wilshire Quinn works directly with real estate owners and mortgage professionals nationwide.

As for Wilshire Quinn’s typical borrowers, their customer base is fairly diverse; borrowers range from builders looking for rehab financing, to individuals who are looking to purchase or refinance an investment property. Wilshire Quinn, a California hard money lender, provides financing to borrowers who are unable to obtain credit from traditional lending institutions or need to close quickly on a property.

ABOUT WILSHIRE QUINN

Wilshire Quinn is a San Diego private money lenderLos Angeles private money lender, and Seattle private money lender, and provides financing to borrowers who are unable to obtain credit from traditional lending institutions or need to close quickly on a property. Wilshire Quinn will consider lending on properties located nationwide including San Francisco, Portland, and New York.  

Loans are made or arranged by Wilshire Quinn Income Fund, LLC pursuant to California Finance Lenders Law license #603J060. Wilshire Quinn Capital, Inc. serves as manager of the Wilshire Quinn Income Fund, LLC. The information above is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Nothing contained in the information above is an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security. Any such offer to purchase securities will be made only through the Private Placement Memorandum of Wilshire Quinn Income Fund, LLC.

Contact

Leonard Bruno

lbruno@wilshirequinn.com

619-872-6000


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:53pGECINA :  New Lease Signed for the Be Issy Building with the Consulting Firm Leyton
BU
12:52pROLLS ROYCE : boss laments Brexit distraction at Paris Airshow
RE
12:52pLight Reading to Host Cable Next-Gen Breakfast Workshop Series at SCTE-ISBE Cable-Tec Expo in New Orleans
GL
12:51pSAVOLA SJSC : to start offering its 1st issuance of sukuk
AQ
12:51pUNITED ARAB BANK : Fitch affirms United Arab Bank's long-term IDR at 'BBB+'
AQ
12:51pIAM : Prospectus / Offre de vente au Public
AQ
12:51pBASIC CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES : elects new board members
AQ
12:51pMASTERCARD FOUNDATION : Appoints Two New Members to its Board of Directors
PR
12:49pCARNIVAL : Keel-Laying Ceremony Held for Mardi Gras Set to Debut in Europe in August 2020
PU
12:49pNEW CENTURY HONG KONG : Announcements and Notices - Major and Connected Transaction in Relation to Acquisition of 60% Equity Interest in ETC Finance Limited
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMBU : AMBU : Medical device maker Ambu's shares dive after new CEO cuts outlook
2ARRAY BIOPHARMA INC : ARRAY BIOPHARMA : Pfizer makes $10.6 billion cancer bet in cash deal for Array Biopharma
3INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : determines the placement price for the new shares
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Wafer maker Siltronic hits 3-year low as U.S. Huawei ban bites
5SILTRONIC : Stocks rally on hopes from trade, monetary policy

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About