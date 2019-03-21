Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Wilshire Quinn Provides $540,000 Purchase Loan in Estero, FL

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/21/2019 | 02:07pm EDT

SAN DIEGO, March 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilshire Quinn Capital, Inc. announced Thursday that its private lending fund, the Wilshire Quinn Income Fund, has provided a $540,000 purchase loan in Estero, Florida.

The newly built single-family residence is comprised of 3,089 square-feet on a 10,368 square-foot lot and is located at The Preserve at Corkscrew, a 510 acre gated community in Estero.

The property was appraised this month for $900,000, giving the Wilshire Quinn Income Fund a total loan-to-value ratio of 60 percent on the transaction. 

Wilshire Quinn, a California bridge loan lender, typically funds in 5 to 7 business days and originates bridge loans ranging from $200,000-$10,000,000. Wilshire Quinn works directly with real estate owners and mortgage professionals nationwide.

As for Wilshire Quinn’s typical borrowers, their customer base is fairly diverse; borrowers range from builders looking for rehab financing, to individuals who are looking to purchase or refinance an investment property. Wilshire Quinn, a California hard money lender, provides financing to borrowers who are unable to obtain credit from traditional lending institutions or need to close quickly on a property.

ABOUT WILSHIRE QUINN

Wilshire Quinn is a San Diego hard money lenderLos Angeles hard money lender, and San Francisco hard money lender, and provides financing to borrowers who are unable to obtain credit from traditional lending institutions or need to close quickly on a property.

Loans are made or arranged by Wilshire Quinn Income Fund, LLC pursuant to California Finance Lenders Law license #603J060. Wilshire Quinn Capital, Inc. serves as manager of the Wilshire Quinn Income Fund, LLC. The information above is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Portions of the loan described above may be sold to third party purchasers and does not necessarily reflect the amount held in the Fund's loan portfolio. Nothing contained in the information above is an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security. Any such offer to purchase securities will be made only through the Private Placement Memorandum of Wilshire Quinn Income Fund, LLC.

Contact
Leonard Bruno
lbruno@wilshirequinn.com
619-872-6000

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:49pRosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Conagra Brands, Inc. - CAG
PR
02:49pADUCANUMAB FAILURE : Selectivity for the Toxic Oligomer is Essential to Treating Root Cause of Alzheimer's Disease
PR
02:49pCVB FINANCIAL CORP. : Announces Correction of Record Date for Cash Dividend
BU
02:48pDIPLOMAT Rosen Law Firm Reminds Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. Investors with Over $100K in Losses of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action Filed by the Firm – DPLO
GL
02:48pADUCANUMAB FAILURE : Selectivity for the Toxic Oligomer is Essential to Treating Root Cause of Alzheimer's Disease
AQ
02:46pVARIAN : Holds First Meeting of FlashForward Consortium
PR
02:45pCISCO : Networking + iOS Gives Teachers More Time to Teach
PU
02:44pMOLSON COORS BREWING : MillerCoors sues Anheuser-Busch over corn syrup ads
AQ
02:44pAUTHORITY HEALTH : Board Names Loretta Bush New President/CEO
BU
02:44pGlancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Bridgepoint Education, Inc. Investors
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Tencent to cut reliance on China gaming after profit hit
2BAYER AG : European stocks slip as banks slide, London shares jump
3GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : China's Geely Auto promises more models to support sales in..
4GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Wirecard, Levi’s Boeing, Siemens
5HEIDELBERGCEMENT : HEIDELBERGCEMENT : expects moderate sales, profit growth in 2019

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.