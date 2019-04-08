Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Wilshire Quinn Provides $650,000 Cash-Out Refinance Loan in Saint Helena, CA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/08/2019 | 05:49pm EDT

SAN DIEGO, April 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilshire Quinn Capital, Inc. announced Monday that its private lending fund, the Wilshire Quinn Income Fund, has provided a $650,000 cash-out refinance loan in Saint Helena, California.

The commercial retail building is comprised of 2,880 square-feet on an 11,325 square-foot lot. The property was appraised this month for $1,435,000, giving the Wilshire Quinn Income Fund a total loan-to-value ratio of 45 percent on the transaction.

“Demand for retail space in Silicon Valley is extremely high and this surge in demand has spread to adjacent locations like Napa County, where there is not adequate inventory for retail businesses,” Director of Origination Daniel Goldberg said. 

Wilshire Quinn, a California bridge loan lender, typically funds in 5 to 7 business days and originates bridge loans ranging from $200,000-$10,000,000. Wilshire Quinn works directly with real estate owners and mortgage professionals nationwide.

As for Wilshire Quinn’s typical borrowers, their customer base is fairly diverse; borrowers range from builders looking for rehab financing, to individuals who are looking to purchase or refinance an investment property. Wilshire Quinn, a California hard money lender, provides financing to borrowers who are unable to obtain credit from traditional lending institutions or need to close quickly on a property.

ABOUT WILSHIRE QUINN

Wilshire Quinn is a San Diego hard money lenderLos Angeles hard money lender, and San Francisco hard money lender, and provides financing to borrowers who are unable to obtain credit from traditional lending institutions or need to close quickly on a property.

Loans are made or arranged by Wilshire Quinn Income Fund, LLC pursuant to California Finance Lenders Law license #603J060. Wilshire Quinn Capital, Inc. serves as manager of the Wilshire Quinn Income Fund, LLC. The information above is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Portions of the loan described above may be sold to third party purchasers and does not necessarily reflect the amount held in the Fund's loan portfolio. Nothing contained in the information above is an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security. Any such offer to purchase securities will be made only through the Private Placement Memorandum of Wilshire Quinn Income Fund, LLC.

Contact
Leonard Bruno
lbruno@wilshirequinn.com
619-872-6000

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:23pTHE NEW MERCEDES-AMG CLA 35 4MATIC : When iconic design meets strength and intelligence
PU
06:19pTIER REIT INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of TIER REIT, Inc. - TIER
BU
06:18pNotice on Convocation of the ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AUGA group, AB on 30 April 2019 and on its draft decisions Attachments
PU
06:18pLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Amyris, Inc. To Contact The Firm
GL
06:17pBANK OF MONTREAL : BMO Capital Markets Names Deland Kamanga Head of Global Trading Products
AQ
06:13pLOJAS AMERICANAS : 29/mar - Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting - Management Proposal
PU
06:13pLANDI RENZO : PR Submission of the lists of candidates 2019
PU
06:13pAsia Cruise Cooperation Welcomes Growth and Expansion in 2019
BU
06:09pSNC LAVALIN : Libs say lawsuit threat needed to stop Scheer's 'misinformation' on SNC-Lavalin
AQ
06:09pInnovative Leader in Child Welfare Returns to Children's Home & Aid in CEO Role
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,..
2AUGA GROUP : Notice on Convocation of the ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AUGA group, AB on 30 Apr..
3TIER REIT INC : TIER REIT INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC I..
4DAIMLER AG : THE NEW MERCEDES-AMG CLA 35 4MATIC: When iconic design meets strength and intelligence
5WASTE CONNECTIONS INC : WASTE CONNECTIONS : Statement On Passing Of Board Member, Robert H. Davis

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About