Wilson Bank : Sullins promoted to executive vice president

07/31/2020 | 09:22am EDT

Financial services strategist and Lebanon native Greg Sullins has been promoted to executive vice president of strategy, quality and productivity at Wilson Bank & Trust, bank officials announced recently.

Since joining WBT at the beginning of 2019, Sullins' oversight of strategic initiatives has involved collecting data, assessing needs and implementing improvement projects. He'd previously worked with WBT in an outside consulting role.

Sullins began his banking career in Lebanon as a management associate at Commerce Union (now Bank of America), and has traveled the nation serving in executive leadership positions in the financial industry for more than 32 years. He's provided strategy consulting to most of the nation's top 20 banks, in roles that have included CEO/president at Financial Service Solutions, LLC, and executive director of IBM Lender Business Process Services, Inc., a subsidiary that he helped form. He also started his own consulting firm, The Sullins Group, in 2005.

A certified Six Sigma Black Belt in process design and business reengineering, Sullins is an alumnus of Lebanon High School, Cumberland College (now Cumberland University), Austin Peay State University and the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Delaware.

'Greg's expertise has led us to undertake some initiatives that are important to our future and our bank's identity, including verbalizing our core values,' Wilson Bank President John McDearman said. 'We're excited about all the ways his leadership will continue to help us provide the best possible products, processes and experiences for our customers.'

Also a classic car enthusiast, Sullins owned a collector car dealership in Monroe, North Carolina, and helped one of his sons acquire an auto accessory and customization business in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Sullins and his wife Karol live in Lebanon and have three grown children, Blake, Amber and Michael, and two grandchildren, Brandon and Bradley.

Greg Sullins can be reached at (615) 547-5535 or at [email protected]

Disclaimer

Wilson Bank Holding Co. published this content on 31 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2020 13:21:02 UTC
