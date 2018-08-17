Wilson Bank : Supply drive helps teachers stock up on classroom items

Following a summer collection drive that netted nearly $12,000 in supplies and donations, Wilson Bank & Trust gifted bags of free classroom items to about 400 teachers at offices throughout Middle Tennessee on Saturday, August 11.

Starting July 2, all WB&T branches accepted school supplies purchased by customers, employees and vendors. During last Saturday's pick-up day, teachers had the opportunity to stop by offices in every county of the bank's service area to receive a bag filled with items for their classrooms.

'While supporting local schools is an ongoing effort at WB&T, this project was an opportunity to specifically help teachers avoid some out-of-pocket expenses, and to thank them for everything they do for our communities,' Wilson Bank & Trust President John McDearman said. 'The gratitude shown by so many teachers when they received their bags was a reward in itself for employees that participated in the giveaway day.'

A number of organizations joined the cause and helped stock the supplies provided to teachers. Businesses that contributed supplies or donations included American Solutions for Business; Baker's School of Aeronautics; Bob Frensley Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat; Creative Graphics; Dollar General in Watertown; Everfi; Sanders Marketing Group; Sir Pizza in Murfreesboro; Unique Product Concepts; UT Extension in Wilson County; and Walmart in Smithville.